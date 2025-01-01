Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films I Capture the Castle I Capture the Castle Movie Quotes

I Capture the Castle Movie Quotes

Cassandra But dreams are like a drug: the magic doesn't last and then the pain is worse than knives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Colley [on being kept by an older woman] She takes care of me, you know. With clothes and that. Besides, I don't *mind* the other part of it. It's like acting in a movie.
Cassandra Only how do you know when you're acting and when you're not?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon You always were wise beyond your years.
Cassandra No I wasn't. I used to be consciously naive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra Father. 'Jacob Wrestling' was a wonderful, groundbreaking book. There was never going to be a sequel overnight!
James Mortmain Meaning?
Cassandra Meaning, it will come!
James Mortmain How old are you?
Cassandra Seventeen.
James Mortmain And you still believe in fairy tales.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra No towel in the world is worth marrying a bearded man you hate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Topaz Mortmain He's been in London with her - Elspeth. They've had an assignation. At the British Museum!
James Mortmain Elspeth is my patroness! We were doing some research!
Topaz Mortmain [Scoffs] People use that place for nothing BUT assignations. I used to meet you there myself when I was married to Edwardo... in the mummy room!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra I said I would never fall in love; I said love was a murderous thing; And it is, and I'm floating on air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Cassandra I write this sitting in the kitchen sink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra This is a crisis Simon, not a treat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas It's good you're feeling so angry - harness the rage!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra I look a lot prettier when I'm not standing next to Rose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra I have put my own father back in prison.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Don't worry, Topaz. Rose is dabbling in the occult.
Topaz Mortmain Oh. Well, full marks for enterprise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Don't you see? Simon has to propose to me now, before he meets somebody else - or gets to know me better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aubrey Fox-Cotton Something is dampening your fire, Mrs. Mortmain.
Mother [under her breath] My fire dies when it is not required...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Cassandra [narrating] Still, better all that hurt than to have known no pain... learnt nothing. There's only the last page left to write on. I'll fill it with words of just one syllable. I love. I have loved. I will love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Well, I shall not forthcome again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Mortmain I am the head of this household. I'm entitled to respect!
Cassandra You aren't respected. You're indulged.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra Can you smell bluebells?
Rose I can smell heaven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra [about Simon] You don't love him, do you?
Rose No. I don't think I do. Shame really.
Cassandra Well... do you want me to tell him?
Rose Tell him what? I'm still going to marry him.
Cassandra That's a wicked, wicked thing to do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra I used to be consciously naive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose You can't leave now! What am I going to tell people?
Cassandra You're already living a lie, Rose. Tell them what the bloody hell you like. And then go home and count your peach coloured towels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neil Cotton Why are you all dressed in green?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Cassandra [narrating] I have relived this particular day many times. The weather is always flawless, and so is Father's mood. It is a golden memory, and I am suspicious of it. I keep looking for one black cloud in the sky, for some premonition of what was to come, but I can't find anything. Not a single clue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassandra Is that all you think you're worth?
Topaz Mortmain It's what I have to make my mark.
Cassandra You've made your mark with us! Thomas. And Rose. And me.
Topaz Mortmain But I'm not your mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose I'd marry a chimpanzee if he had money!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more