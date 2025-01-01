Mother[under her breath]My fire dies when it is not required...
[last lines]
Cassandra[narrating]Still, better all that hurt than to have known no pain... learnt nothing. There's only the last page left to write on. I'll fill it with words of just one syllable. I love. I have loved. I will love.
Cassandra[narrating]I have relived this particular day many times. The weather is always flawless, and so is Father's mood. It is a golden memory, and I am suspicious of it. I keep looking for one black cloud in the sky, for some premonition of what was to come, but I can't find anything. Not a single clue.