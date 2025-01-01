Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Bones
Bones Movie Quotes
Bones Movie Quotes
Jimmy Bones
Gangsta of love don't eat no fried chicken!
Jimmy Bones
I'm on a high... A supernatural high
Jimmy Bones
Dog eat dog, brother.
Jimmy Bones
I know what it is and what it will BE, my brotha!
Jeremiah Peet
It's the past, son. It's dead.
Patrick Peet
No, pop. I don't think your past is dead. It's alive...
Pearl
There's nothing but a dark world of pain locked in that building.
Eddie Mack
Jimmy Bones, is that you? I thought we killed you...
Jimmy Bones
Welcome home, baby girl
Patrick Peet
What's the matter, bro? You spooked?
Jimmy Bones
All debts are paid, baby!
Maurice
'Sup man?
Bill
Contact paranoia... maybe you've heard of it... I'm buggin' out 'cause I'm hangin' out wit you all the time!... I tell you god damnit man...!
Maurice
Well I got bigger problems! I'm tryin' to get this joint lit, that's drug abuse!
Maurice
I'm Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream. All I gotta do is shake my own hand.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Snoop Dogg
Clifton Powell
Pam Grier
Ricky Harris
Merwin Mondesir
