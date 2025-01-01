Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bones Bones Movie Quotes

Bones Movie Quotes

Jimmy Bones Gangsta of love don't eat no fried chicken!
Jimmy Bones I'm on a high... A supernatural high
Jimmy Bones Dog eat dog, brother.
Jimmy Bones I know what it is and what it will BE, my brotha!
Jeremiah Peet It's the past, son. It's dead.
Patrick Peet No, pop. I don't think your past is dead. It's alive...
Pearl There's nothing but a dark world of pain locked in that building.
Eddie Mack Jimmy Bones, is that you? I thought we killed you...
Jimmy Bones Welcome home, baby girl
Patrick Peet What's the matter, bro? You spooked?
Jimmy Bones All debts are paid, baby!
Maurice 'Sup man?
Bill Contact paranoia... maybe you've heard of it... I'm buggin' out 'cause I'm hangin' out wit you all the time!... I tell you god damnit man...!
Maurice Well I got bigger problems! I'm tryin' to get this joint lit, that's drug abuse!
Maurice I'm Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream. All I gotta do is shake my own hand.
