Kinoafisha Films Behind Enemy Lines Behind Enemy Lines Movie Quotes

Behind Enemy Lines Movie Quotes

Stackhouse We're not supposed to fly that sector, Chris. The brass will have a shit-fit.
Chris Burnett Hey, we're on recon so let's recon something.
Admiral Reigart Let's go get our boy back!
Admiral Reigart [firmly talking to Burnett on the radio] Burnett!
[pauses]
Admiral Reigart Zero-six, you've been shot down, life is tough. You're a combat aviator! Start acting like one! Remember your training, put some angles between you and your pursuers. Evade and survive and we will bring you home! You got that? We WILL bring you home!
Capt. Rodway, USMC We each have our jobs. Now I'm a Marine. That means I do the serious work. You're a Navy Pilot. That means that you sit here and... eat jello.
Chris Burnett [Burnett hands Reigart the evidence that contains the photos of the mass graves that Burnett and Stackhouse photographed] This is why they killed Stackhouse!
Chris Burnett Holy Shit! We're being painted!
Chris Burnett [after a helicopter tasked with rescuing Burnett turns away after the mission of rescuing Burnett is canceled] You've got to be shitting me!
Master Chief Tom O'Malley [Reigart makes his final decision on rescuing Burnett, despite doing so against orders] You will lose your command for this.
Admiral Reigart So be it! I'm not gonna let that kid die out there while we sit around on this ship!
Admiral Reigart [to Burnett] Unless we're parked in San Diego Bay, you're at war every time you step on this boat.
Chris Burnett [Burnett learns that he and Stackhouse are being assigned to a reconnaissance mission over Bosnia] Son of a bitch!
[Stackhouse comes up to Burnett]
Chris Burnett [Referring to Admiral Reigart] Did you see this? He put us on the holiday mission! God damn it!
Stackhouse Yeah, well look on the bright side, at least we get to fly, right?
Chris Burnett Yeah, during the one good meal of the year, it's almost as if he doesn't like us.
Stackhouse [Jokingly] No, you. Not me. You.
[LAST TITLE CARDS] [LAST TITLE CARDS] : He chose instead to retire with the respect and gratitude of the men and women under his command
Stackhouse We're on another useless joyride at the cost of mere millions to the US taxpayer.
Babic It's not safe here. We keep moving.
Chris Burnett No, you go. They killed my pilot because we took pictures of the graves, and I know where they are. And I am gonna get them, so he didn't die for no reason.
[Walks up to Babic and pats him on the back]
Chris Burnett Don't follow me, it's safer here.
[Burnett leaves the area, and Babic walks off]
Chris Burnett Everybody thinks they're gonna get a chance to punch some Nazi in the face in Normandy, but those days are over. They're long gone.
Chris Burnett [Burnett arrives at the designated evacuation point]
[Over the radio]
Chris Burnett Alpha Whiskey, this is Zero-Six, come in.
Admiral Reigart [Over the radio] Zero-Six, go ahead.
Chris Burnett Zero-Six is at rally point three and is standing by.
Admiral Reigart Zero-Six, latest intel says your current location undoable for pickup. Standby to copy rendezvous point.
Chris Burnett Say again your last, I am at the rendezvous point.
Admiral Reigart You need to hump it out to safe zone. I set IP Cadillac, Canada 1-5, Virginia 2-0, for evac.
Admiral Reigart [Burnett looks at his map and realizes the newly designated extraction zone is miles away from his current position] No. Negative, negative! I do not understand. Why is this spot not doable for pickup? I am good to go! I say again, I am good to go, NOW!
[LAST TITLE CARDS] [LAST TITLE CARDS] : Admiral Leslie Reigart lost command of his battle group
[LAST TITLE CARDS] [LAST TITLE CARDS] : He was reassigned to an "Administrative" job in Washington
Bazda [Bazda and Lokar are watching real life Serb General Ratko Mladic express his confidence in the Cincinnati Accords, which is aimed at keeping peace in Bosnia. All following characters are speaking in Serbian] Coward. He placates these people, and why? Because they occupy our country?
Miroslav Lokar He's a politician, Bazda.
Serb General [In English] I welcome the announcement that NATO will leave the region.
Bazda He tells us to keep the Muslims at bay. Then he tells the world that we won't fire a shot.
Miroslav Lokar We can't fight everyone at once. Think. Less emotion. You'll live longer.
Admiral Reigart Our man is down behind enemy lines, now what the fuck is the problem?
Admiral Piquet [Yelling] Do you have any idea how much damage this incident may cause to the peace process?
Admiral Reigart All I know, Admiral, is that the American people want their pilot back.
Admiral Piquet Exactly! Americans, all you care about is your own damn pilots! What happens when the fighting starts again? Will America recommit its forces to stop a major war? No, you don't have any control over that little detail, do you? You might have helped save your man today, Reigart, and I emphasize 'might', but you risk the lives of thousands tomorrow.
Stackhouse [On Bosnian grounds after being shot down] You think they saw us eject?
Chris Burnett [Pulling out his radio] We're not gonna be round to find out. Reigart's gonna be really curious about what happened to his $40 million plane.
Chris Burnett [to Reigart] Sir, I signed up to be a fighter pilot. I didn't want to be a cop. And I certainly didn't want to go walking a beat on a neighborhood nobody cares about.
Chris Burnett You're an optimist, sir. See I had you figured for a grouch.
Chris Burnett Golden Nest, Archangel Zero-Six! We have been engaged!
[LAST TITLE CARDS] [LAST TITLE CARDS] : The photographic evidence he uncovered led to the arrest and conviction of Miroslav Lokar for numerous war crimes including genocide.
[LAST TITLE CARDS] [LAST TITLE CARDS] : Chris Burnett stayed in the Navy
Admiral Reigart You still got your boots, have you, cowboy?
Chris Burnett Roger. They were tied on.
Chris Burnett [being chased by the S.A.M] Chaff! Chaff! Chaff!
Admiral Reigart You dont know the FIRST thing about serving your country.
Chris Burnett I don't know you tell me sir?
Miroslav Lokar [Stackhouse is being interrogated after he is captured by Serb troops] Are you alone?
Stackhouse Correct.
Chris Burnett [the Serb troops, along with Lokar, leave and Stackhouse is watched by Sasha. Burnett observes from a nearby hill and sees Sasha execute Stackhouse]
[Yelling]
Chris Burnett NO!
[Sasha looks at the hill where Burnett is. Knowing that he gave away his position, Burnett starts to run]
Sasha [Whistles to the nearby Serb troops and shouts in Serbian and begins shooting] There's another one!
Bazda [In Serbian] Fire on the hills!
[Serb troops begin firing on Burnett as he escapes]
Sasha [In Serbian] I have 48 hours, my friend. Let's see who can wait longer.
Chris Burnett [Over the radio] Archangel is down and I am on the run!
Bazda [Bazda accidentally steps on a mine as he and Sasha are looking for Burnett]
[to Sasha and speaking in Serbian]
Bazda Help me.
Sasha [Pulls out his pistol and aims at Bazda and speaks in Serbian] Don't move. Be very still.
Bazda [as Sasha carefully walks off; speaking in Serbian] Help me! HELP ME!
[Sasha shrugs at Bazda as Sasha leaves the area]
Ejup Lokar's coming back here again, killing everyone.
Babic It's true. Lokar killed everyone. Children and women. Buried them up in the hills.
Chris Burnett In the hills? Yeah! I saw them, I saw the graves!
[Burnett has a flashback of the mass graves he encountered earlier]
Chris Burnett Yes! I saw them! I saw the bodies in the hills. Tell them, I'm an American! I'm on your side!
Stackhouse [Burnett and Stackhouse are having a discussion about a letter that Burnett wrote in which he expressed his interest of resigning from the Navy] O'Malley told me you dropped your letter, he's bullshitting me, right?
Chris Burnett Nope, he's telling the truth.
Stackhouse Oh, so you're gonna break up the band? That's good. Listen, Chris, I thought you were kidding about getting out. Are you telling me I gotta find another navigator? Is that the deal?
Chris Burnett I can't do it anymore. I'm done, I'm sorry.
Chris Burnett Where are we heading?
Babic Hac.
Chris Burnett Hac? That's good. Good.
[Next scene shows the truck the two men are aboard enter Hac, which is a war zone]
[Last lines]
Chris Burnett [Aboard the helicopter after the rescue mission] Hey, Admiral! You're holding a letter for me. I'd like to have it back!
Admiral Reigart I think I can find it!
[Reigart hands Burnett the letter. Burnett then crumples the letter, which had stated his intent of leaving the Navy. The rest of the crew look on happily and amused. The song 'Rescue Blues' by Ryan Adams fades in]
Chris Burnett [to Reigart over the radio] Sir, I shouldn't have left Stackhouse.
Capt. Rodway, USMC [after hearing news reports alleging Burnett was killed] Son of a bitch! They killed him and we did nothing! We did nothing!
Master Chief Tom O'Malley Captain!
Capt. Rodway, USMC [Calmly] We did nothing.
Admiral Reigart You should be glad you're not in the middle of a fight, Lieutenant. Because with your attitude, you wouldn't last very long.
Chris Burnett Sir, with all due respect, I've given the Navy seven good years. I think I've served my country.
Admiral Piquet Admiral, what's going on down there?
Admiral Reigart We have an F18 shot down over southern Bosnia. One pilot is suspected dead.
Admiral Piquet Who authorized the search and rescue mission?
Admiral Reigart I did.
Admiral Piquet Call it off. Stand down, Admiral.
Admiral Reigart Maybe I didn't make myself clear! We have pilots down! One is probably already dead!
Admiral Piquet Admiral, I've spoken personally to Bosnian military commanders and they assure me the shoot down was perpetrated by renegades outside of their control, attempting to disrupt the peace process.
Admiral Reigart Well of course they're going to say that.
Admiral Piquet They're also claiming, Admiral, that your aircraft was way off mission.
Admiral Reigart Yes, well...
Admiral Piquet If we fly in there, we create a shitstorm, and the whole treaty will collapse.
Admiral Reigart Admiral, Burnett says that Serb troops murdered his pilot!
Admiral Piquet Is your pilot an expert on Bosnia? Can he tell the difference of the uniform of a Serb, Croat, and Muslim? Because I can't, and I've been posted here for five years.
