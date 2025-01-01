Bazda [Bazda and Lokar are watching real life Serb General Ratko Mladic express his confidence in the Cincinnati Accords, which is aimed at keeping peace in Bosnia. All following characters are speaking in Serbian] Coward. He placates these people, and why? Because they occupy our country?

Miroslav Lokar He's a politician, Bazda.

Serb General [In English] I welcome the announcement that NATO will leave the region.

Bazda He tells us to keep the Muslims at bay. Then he tells the world that we won't fire a shot.