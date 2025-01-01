Admiral ReigartZero-six, you've been shot down, life is tough. You're a combat aviator! Start acting like one! Remember your training, put some angles between you and your pursuers. Evade and survive and we will bring you home! You got that? We WILL bring you home!
Capt. Rodway, USMCWe each have our jobs. Now I'm a Marine. That means I do the serious work. You're a Navy Pilot. That means that you sit here and... eat jello.
Chris Burnett[Burnett hands Reigart the evidence that contains the photos of the mass graves that Burnett and Stackhouse photographed]This is why they killed Stackhouse!
Admiral ReigartYou need to hump it out to safe zone. I set IP Cadillac, Canada 1-5, Virginia 2-0, for evac.
Admiral Reigart[Burnett looks at his map and realizes the newly designated extraction zone is miles away from his current position]No. Negative, negative! I do not understand. Why is this spot not doable for pickup? I am good to go! I say again, I am good to go, NOW!
[LAST TITLE CARDS][LAST TITLE CARDS]: Admiral Leslie Reigart lost command of his battle group
[LAST TITLE CARDS][LAST TITLE CARDS]: He was reassigned to an "Administrative" job in Washington
Bazda[Bazda and Lokar are watching real life Serb General Ratko Mladic express his confidence in the Cincinnati Accords, which is aimed at keeping peace in Bosnia. All following characters are speaking in Serbian] Coward. He placates these people, and why? Because they occupy our country?
Serb General[In English] I welcome the announcement that NATO will leave the region.
BazdaHe tells us to keep the Muslims at bay. Then he tells the world that we won't fire a shot.
Miroslav LokarWe can't fight everyone at once. Think. Less emotion. You'll live longer.
Admiral ReigartOur man is down behind enemy lines, now what the fuck is the problem?
Admiral Piquet[Yelling]Do you have any idea how much damage this incident may cause to the peace process?
Admiral ReigartAll I know, Admiral, is that the American people want their pilot back.
Admiral PiquetExactly! Americans, all you care about is your own damn pilots! What happens when the fighting starts again? Will America recommit its forces to stop a major war? No, you don't have any control over that little detail, do you? You might have helped save your man today, Reigart, and I emphasize 'might', but you risk the lives of thousands tomorrow.
Stackhouse[On Bosnian grounds after being shot down]You think they saw us eject?
Chris Burnett[Pulling out his radio]We're not gonna be round to find out. Reigart's gonna be really curious about what happened to his $40 million plane.
Chris Burnett[to Reigart]Sir, I signed up to be a fighter pilot. I didn't want to be a cop. And I certainly didn't want to go walking a beat on a neighborhood nobody cares about.
Chris BurnettYou're an optimist, sir. See I had you figured for a grouch.
Chris BurnettGolden Nest, Archangel Zero-Six! We have been engaged!
[LAST TITLE CARDS][LAST TITLE CARDS]: The photographic evidence he uncovered led to the arrest and conviction of Miroslav Lokar for numerous war crimes including genocide.
[LAST TITLE CARDS][LAST TITLE CARDS]: Chris Burnett stayed in the Navy
[Burnett has a flashback of the mass graves he encountered earlier]
Chris BurnettYes! I saw them! I saw the bodies in the hills. Tell them, I'm an American! I'm on your side!
Stackhouse[Burnett and Stackhouse are having a discussion about a letter that Burnett wrote in which he expressed his interest of resigning from the Navy]O'Malley told me you dropped your letter, he's bullshitting me, right?
[Reigart hands Burnett the letter. Burnett then crumples the letter, which had stated his intent of leaving the Navy. The rest of the crew look on happily and amused. The song 'Rescue Blues' by Ryan Adams fades in]
Chris Burnett[to Reigart over the radio]Sir, I shouldn't have left Stackhouse.
Capt. Rodway, USMC[after hearing news reports alleging Burnett was killed]Son of a bitch! They killed him and we did nothing! We did nothing!
Master Chief Tom O'MalleyCaptain!
Capt. Rodway, USMC[Calmly]We did nothing.
Admiral ReigartYou should be glad you're not in the middle of a fight, Lieutenant. Because with your attitude, you wouldn't last very long.
Chris BurnettSir, with all due respect, I've given the Navy seven good years. I think I've served my country.
Admiral ReigartMaybe I didn't make myself clear! We have pilots down! One is probably already dead!
Admiral PiquetAdmiral, I've spoken personally to Bosnian military commanders and they assure me the shoot down was perpetrated by renegades outside of their control, attempting to disrupt the peace process.