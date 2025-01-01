Chief Vance Corgan
So, did you two lovebirds have a little domestic dispute?
Chief Vance Corgan
A fight? A quarrel?
'Buffalo' Sedwick
No, we was just drinkin', y'know, bein' off-time and all. And we just gotta little outta sorts, y'know?
Chief Vance Corgan
Is that the truth, Buffalo? Did ya trip?
'Buffalo' Sedwick
Yeah, we tripped when we found the body cause, y'know, it scared us pretty good.
Chief Vance Corgan
So, you didn't see anything else? Just the body?
'Buffalo' Sedwick
No, we... we just... we just saw the body. I mean, well, I mean, uh, there mighta been some footprints, but... you probably drove over them comin' out here.
Levi Gansby
[sarcastically]
Driving over footprints ain't exactly protocol. Is it there, Chief?