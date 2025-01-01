Menu
The Barber Movie Quotes

Paddy Shot, choked, there's no difference...
Dexter Miles Oh, there is, if you love someone.
Levi Gansby [referring to Buffalo's empty bottle of Revelstoke whiskey] Shit, you drank all the Revy!
'Buffalo' Sedwick [mockingly] 'You drank all the Revy.' So what, hillbilly? There's plenty more back in the truck.
Levi Gansby The truck is a good half-mile hike outta here - and I AIN'T no hillbilly.
'Buffalo' Sedwick Well...
[sniffing]
'Buffalo' Sedwick if it smells like shit... and looks like shit
[chuckling]
'Buffalo' Sedwick I'd be bettin' it is shit.
Levi Gansby Shut yer head! Shut yer head! I gonna teach you some respect!
[shoves Buffalo to the ground]
Levi Gansby .
Chief Vance Corgan So, did you two lovebirds have a little domestic dispute?
Levi Gansby A domes... a domestic what?
Chief Vance Corgan A fight? A quarrel?
'Buffalo' Sedwick No, we was just drinkin', y'know, bein' off-time and all. And we just gotta little outta sorts, y'know?
Levi Gansby We tripped - that's all, we just tripped.
Chief Vance Corgan Is that the truth, Buffalo? Did ya trip?
'Buffalo' Sedwick Yeah, we tripped when we found the body cause, y'know, it scared us pretty good.
Chief Vance Corgan So, you didn't see anything else? Just the body?
'Buffalo' Sedwick No, we... we just... we just saw the body. I mean, well, I mean, uh, there mighta been some footprints, but... you probably drove over them comin' out here.
Levi Gansby [sarcastically] Driving over footprints ain't exactly protocol. Is it there, Chief?
Chief Vance Corgan What's that fucking stench?
Dr. Kirby Halstrom Death.
