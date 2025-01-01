Sharika What you doing?

Chris Are you on the damn phone again? Get off the phone.

Yvette What's all that noise? Are you okay?

Sharika That's Chris. The nigga is trippin'. We've been drinking that Thug Passion.

Chris Get off the phone, bumping your gums, talking to them hos.

Sharika You made up with that nigga Jody yet?

Yvette No. I ain't thinking about him.

Sharika Yeah, right. Jody know that's his pussy.

Yvette I won't put up with his shit no more.

Chris Am I invisible?

Sharika I feel you.

Chris Hello! Lights on. Anyone home?

Sharika I definitely feel you.

Chris Get off the goddamn phone and come here, so I can drop it off in your drawers! Damn!

Sharika These niggas trip when they think hey own you. You need to check him.

Chris You need to check these nuts in your mouth.

Sharika Shut the fuck up! You see I'm on the damn phone! Shut your motherfucking ass up!