Sharika
What you doing?
Chris
Are you on the damn phone again? Get off the phone.
Yvette
What's all that noise? Are you okay?
Sharika
That's Chris. The nigga is trippin'. We've been drinking that Thug Passion.
Chris
Get off the phone, bumping your gums, talking to them hos.
Sharika
You made up with that nigga Jody yet?
Yvette
No. I ain't thinking about him.
Sharika
Yeah, right. Jody know that's his pussy.
Yvette
I won't put up with his shit no more.
Chris
Am I invisible?
Sharika
I feel you.
Chris
Hello! Lights on. Anyone home?
Sharika
I definitely feel you.
Chris
Get off the goddamn phone and come here, so I can drop it off in your drawers! Damn!
Sharika
These niggas trip when they think hey own you. You need to check him.
Chris
You need to check these nuts in your mouth.
Sharika
Shut the fuck up! You see I'm on the damn phone! Shut your motherfucking ass up!
Chris
Fuck them hos! You always talk to them bitches about their relationships. Attend to your nigga!