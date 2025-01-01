Menu
Kinoafisha Films Baby Boy Baby Boy Movie Quotes

Baby Boy Movie Quotes

Sweet Pea Dear Lord, Please forgive us for all the sins we have brought upon us. And look down upon us with forgiveness for the the sins we will have in the future. I know you understand that niggas ain't perfect, but we try lord. We try to keep our heads up in bad times. This is a bad time, show us the way. And if you can't show us the way, then forgive us for being lost.
[first lines]
Jody There's this psychiatrist, a lady named Frances Cress Welsing. She has a theory about the black man in America. She says because of the system of racism in this country, the black man is meant to think of himself as a baby. A not yet fully formed being, who has not yet realized his full potential. To support her claim, she offers the following: First off, what does a black man call his woman? Mama. Secondly, what does a black man call his closest acquaintances? His boys. And finally, what does a black man call his place of residence? The crib.
Yvette You been fucking around?
Jody Nope.
Yvette Let me smell your dick.
Joe Joe I want my daddy.
Yvette I know.
Rodney [From Background] Fuck your punk-ass daddy!
Yvette I do too baby.
Sweet Pea I don't wanna reach the gates and Jesus be like: "Turn yo ass around nigga."
Rodney Jody? Nigga, you Jody? Vette ain't here, cuz. Come to get your son? Come get his muthafuckin' ass. I ain't trying to be his daddy no way.
[after Jody left]
Rodney I can't *believe* this muthafucka had the audacity to come to *my* muthafuckin' house, after he done *talked* shit to me when I was locked up, *fucked* my bitch, had a baby by her. Man, get the heat, cuz. Fuck this nigga.
Jody Yvette. Hi, baby. Baby, don't be mad at me. It ain't my fault. I love you.
Yvette What is it Jody I'm listening.
Jody Some Mexican stole your car.
Yvette They what? Jody.
Jody You hear?
Yvette I hear.
Jody You still got that tracking thing on?
Yvette Yeah.
Jody Cool. We'll find it in like 30 minutes. Call the po-po's and tell them what's up.
Yvette I ain't doing that.
Jody Why not?
Yvette Because I know who stole my car.
Jody Who? Tell me who stole your car baby and I'll go get it back for you.
Yvette I stole my car Jody.
[Hangs Up Phone]
Yvette Hey, girl.
Sharika What you doing?
Chris Are you on the damn phone again? Get off the phone.
Yvette What's all that noise? Are you okay?
Sharika That's Chris. The nigga is trippin'. We've been drinking that Thug Passion.
Chris Get off the phone, bumping your gums, talking to them hos.
Sharika You made up with that nigga Jody yet?
Yvette No. I ain't thinking about him.
Sharika Yeah, right. Jody know that's his pussy.
Yvette I won't put up with his shit no more.
Chris Am I invisible?
Sharika I feel you.
Chris Hello! Lights on. Anyone home?
Sharika I definitely feel you.
Chris Get off the goddamn phone and come here, so I can drop it off in your drawers! Damn!
Sharika These niggas trip when they think hey own you. You need to check him.
Chris You need to check these nuts in your mouth.
Sharika Shut the fuck up! You see I'm on the damn phone! Shut your motherfucking ass up!
Chris Fuck them hos! You always talk to them bitches about their relationships. Attend to your nigga!
Juanita You ain't stupid, Yvette. You're just in love with a man. When you in love with a man, he can make you feel high. So high you just be in outer space. But a man can also make you feel low. Real low. And he can keep you there. Keep you down. If you let him. Don't even worry about feeling used. It's just temporary. Everyone gets used. Men use women, women use men. Just face the fact you're going to be used. But if you feel so used, you ain't got nothing left, if the man ain't giving you the energy you need to love his ass... even when he's acting like a bastard, you need to let it go. If you ain't got nothing to give yourself or your baby... you won't have it to give to him.
Sweet Pea Want me to take him out?
Jody Nah. Let the nigga breathe. He make my momma unhappy, we will make his ass bleed. On the real. Make him feel the steel. Long as she happy, he got his life. Won't be no strife. And I hope his ass hear me, too.
Melvin I hear you. You know the problem with you little niggas? You think you know everything about the world, but you don't know shit.
Yvette Jody, I know you love me. I also know you fuck other girls. I don't like it, but I know you. So just be real with me. Man, you gone be honest or what?
Jody If you can take it. You're starting to get on my nerves with this shit Yvette.
Yvette I'm getting on your nerves? And you're the one fucking around. You get with any of them girls you sell dresses to?
Jody A few. There. You feel better now? I love you, girl. You got my son and you probably gone be my wife. You want me to be honest?
Yvette Yeah, I do.
Jody You're my woman. Them other ho's is tricks. I make love to you, I want to be with you, but I fuck other females occasionally. I don't know why, I just do. That's the situation. You feel better now? That's some honesty for yo ass. Deal with it. I love you enough to be honest.
Yvette Jody, If you loved me, you wouldn't lie to me all the time. Move!
Jody Hold on. You got it all twisted up! I lie 'cause I do love you. Being honest would mean I don't give a fuck. Out on the street, I tell the ho's the truth. I lie to you because I care about your feelings.
Sweet Pea I'm not going to use the b-word. I just call y'all unstable creatures.
Rodney Hello? Hello? Yvette?
Jody Naw, nigga, this ain't no motherfuckin' Yvette!
Rodney Put Yvette on the phone, nigga!
Jody What? This my phone, nigga! Don't call my house no more!
Rodney How the *fuck* is that yo' house, nigga? You don't even live there. Is this Jody? The Jody that got my boo pregnant and can't take care of his responsibilities as a muthafuckin' man? Livin' at yo' mamma house? Walking around the streets like a little ass boy? Nigga, you's a *bitch*!
Jody What? Yo' ass in jail! You can't say nothin' about me and mine, homeboy. Look, don't call my *fuckin'* house no more! My girl ain't feeling you. It's not happening, cuz! Concentrate on not dropping the soap, you bitch-ass nigga!
Rodney *Fuck* you, cuz!
[hangs up]
Jody I want a block on my motherfucking phone tomorrow, Yvette.
Yvette All right, Jody, damn!
Jody Stupid ass.
Yvette You stupid.
Jody All on the phone spreading my business out there. He on the other end talking 'bout "Yeah, I know you live with yo' mamma." I don't wanna hear that shit!
Melvin You know what your problem is, baby boy? You got shit all twisted. You got an Oedipus complex. You want your mamma to be your woman, but this is my woman. *My* woman!
Juanita You know you're really starting to get on my last nerve with all this little shit between you and Melvin. I'm tired of it!
Jody What? This my house too!
Juanita Your house? Your house? Do you pay any bills up in this motherfucker? Do you fix anything around here? When's the last time you paid a bill? All you do is eat, sleep and shit! Walking around here like you King Tut or somebody... be no mess about who's house this is... this is my house! Mine! And if I wanna bring a man all up and through here, I'll bring a man all up and through here! That's my say! Not yours!
Yvette Jody, please go away.
Jody You got your neighbors snooping! Girl open this door!
Yvette Go, before you get me put out!
Jody Fuck you, Yvette.
Yvette Fuck me? After all the shit I put up with, with you! Fuck me Jody? Fuck you!
Rodney Mornin', scrub. Built yourself a little fort? I don't give a fuck about your fort.
[Kicks fort of pillows]
Joe Joe I hate you!
Rodney I hate you too lil nigga. You ain't my son.
Rodney [about to be killed] Shoot me you punk motherfucker! I done seen everything, except Christ anyway. motherfuckers. *Shoot me*! Shoot me!
Jody Today I begin a new life. I am the master of my abilities... and today will be a great and beautiful day. Pea, are you a buyer or a seller?Wh
Sweet Pea What?
Jody Look at yourself. How many millionaires you got on? I count at least three.
Sweet Pea What are you talking about?
Jody Pea! Look around, man. You see what I see? I see money. Look at my man over there selling T-shirts. A brother selling pies and papers. Cake Man over there.Everybody moving, making money. Right? While we're standing still, being broke. I figured all this shit out, man. All this. This world moves forward through transactions. Commerce, nigga. The exchange of goods and services. All the real ballin', successful folks are sellers. All the broke-ass people playing catch-up are buyers. I ain't trying to go out like that. I'm gonna be a seller. I'm gonna get my own business. Change the game.
Sweet Pea I got to ask my woman, and her mama for money! How you think I feel huh? You think I feel like a man? This shit is tearing me up, cuz. It's eating me alive.
Joe Joe I hate you.
Rodney I hate you too little nigga, you ain't my son.
Jody Hit Mr. Alize there. He tried to take my liquor. Do him first.
Sweet Pea You got to get up close. You kind of draw back. Not too far, though. Aim for the nose or mouth. Prefaly the nose, it's soft.
Jody Prefaly huh?
Sweet Pea Nigga, you know what I mean.
Yvette Jody my Jody.
Jody [watching Popeye the Sailer on T.V] Popeye you're bitch ass ain't gonna do shit.
Yvette Mama gotta have a life too.
Juanita I got a date. You say I look "all right." I look good!
Juanita Are you trying to be a salesman or a shyster? You buy from a shyster, you feel like you got took. You buy from a good salesman and you feel lucky.
Juanita Surprise me Jody and leave the nest.
Melvin That's what it's all about. Guns and butter, baby! You little dumb motherfuckers.
Jody What else do I need to know?
Juanita Sizes. You got to know a woman's size on sight. Before she tells. Don't wait for her to tell you. You should know. Compliment them, even if they big and ugly.
Patrice Especially if they are. Like Bernice
Juanita That's a big bitch.
Winston How much?
Jody I'll let it go for $40.
Winston $40?
Jody Look, $35. That's the lowest I can go. You're killing me.
Winston Okay, $35.
Jody Thank you.
Winston I'll squeeze my tiny ass up in this... upstage these bitches in here. You like it girl? Cute?
Jody You gone,
[smacks Yvette's ass]
Jody get yo ass in there an make them tacos right?
Pandora We don't need to talk. I just want some dick.
Jody That's a pack of condoms girl what you doin with that?
Knucklehead Nobody want yo punk ass bike, cuz.
Jody Peanut, what you doing?
Peanut Nothing.
Jody You miss me? You love me?
[Silence]
Jody You hear me? You love me?
Peanut What do you want Jody, I'm busy.
Jody You ain't doing shit. Come get me so I can give you a sample.
Peanut What? I ain't coming to get your ass! You ain't got your other baby momma's ride tonight?
Jody Why you doing all that?
Peanut Tell you what. When I want some dick, maybe I'll call you. And you can find a way to get here. Okay?
Rodney What's happening, baby? I'm home. Damn, what you got to eat in this motherfucker? Shit, I'm hungry as FUCK!
Jody Go on and pull the damage out.
Yvette Nigga, who told you to light my candles? You trippin'.
