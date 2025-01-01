ClairUm... I lost my husband and my beeper... have you seen either one of them?
JerryNobody knows what you're doing. Your knee, your ankle, what? Okay, just go to the second syllable... got to the *second* syllable... Would you just move on to the fucking second syllable you stupid cunt?
Sally NashWe're fine! We're great! We're having a baby and we're moving to London!
Sophia GoldWell you weren't fine when you went all Sylvia Plath on me last summer in Connecticut!
Sophia GoldSally! His image of you is a possessive, fragile neurotic!
Sally NashBut I *am* a possessive, fragile neurotic!
Sophia GoldNo you are not! You are Sally Nash! You are Sally Nash, and you're my best friend for twenty years. And you're not going to move to London to have the offspring of some sexually ambivalent man-child, oh-now-I'm-a-writer-now-I'm-a-fucking-director, English prick bastard Joe Therrian! He's probably going to leave you for Skye Davidson anyway!
Joe TherrianWould you like a lolly? You're never too old for a lolly.