[Catch is at the cemetery looking at the headstones of his wife and son]

Annie. Max. I don't want you to think I forgot you, it's just that I couldn't find you. I woke up and you were gone, everything was gone, it just disappeared in one minute. I couldn't remember that minute, I lost it, but I think I found it all now. I used a calculator, see. Do you know we get about 1500 minutes a day?, so I figured it out. I was 29 years old, three months and eight days, so it was minute number 14,500,980 or so. That's the one I lost and when I lost that minute, I guess I... I tried to lose it all, all the memories because it hurt so bad. I tried, but... but I couldn't do it. Max, you were sick that day, remember?, it was your birthday and you ate too much. Annie, you said ''Slow down, it's wet, okay?'' And you were right, I should have slowed down. I should have slowed down lots of times, but I didn't always listen. I didn't listen when you, when you said, ''Steve, just please spend more time.'' That day I made you smile, Max, remember? You looked at me and I made a face and then we all smiled. It was a great minute. It was. I'm so glad l found that minute and no matter what... no matter what, I won't forget anymore. I won't forget anymore, I love you.