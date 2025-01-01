Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Angel Eyes Angel Eyes Movie Quotes

Angel Eyes Movie Quotes

Sharon Pogue I see you got a new friend here, what's his name?
Catch Bob
Sharon Pogue [startled] You named your dog BOB?, did he tell you that?
Catch Yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Catch [Catch is at the cemetery looking at the headstones of his wife and son] Annie. Max. I don't want you to think I forgot you, it's just that I couldn't find you. I woke up and you were gone, everything was gone, it just disappeared in one minute. I couldn't remember that minute, I lost it, but I think I found it all now. I used a calculator, see. Do you know we get about 1500 minutes a day?, so I figured it out. I was 29 years old, three months and eight days, so it was minute number 14,500,980 or so. That's the one I lost and when I lost that minute, I guess I... I tried to lose it all, all the memories because it hurt so bad. I tried, but... but I couldn't do it. Max, you were sick that day, remember?, it was your birthday and you ate too much. Annie, you said ''Slow down, it's wet, okay?'' And you were right, I should have slowed down. I should have slowed down lots of times, but I didn't always listen. I didn't listen when you, when you said, ''Steve, just please spend more time.'' That day I made you smile, Max, remember? You looked at me and I made a face and then we all smiled. It was a great minute. It was. I'm so glad l found that minute and no matter what... no matter what, I won't forget anymore. I won't forget anymore, I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue You never said a word about yourself the other night, who are you?
Catch What's the difference!
Sharon Pogue What's the difference, you're standing in my bedroom, looking through my panty drawer, that's the difference, who are you?
Catch Somebody who keeps his appointments.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Catch is staring at Sharon intently in the car]
Sharon Pogue What!
Catch Oh, I was trying to picture you without your clothes on!
Sharon Pogue [startled] Excuse Me!
Catch Oh, not like that, I mean I'm trying to picture you without your uniform, on your day off... with regular clothes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Catch is knocking on Sharon's door]
Sharon Pogue I was just getting to sleep finally.
Catch Well We made a date.
Sharon Pogue It wasn't a date
Catch Ok fine, an appointment, I keep my appointments
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robby So I take it your little date sucked?
Sharon Pogue I just don't have to tell my life story to a total stranger. "What do you do?" and "Where are you from?" It's endless.
Robby No, I think the problem was you didn't wanna clean his little bitty pipes too soon.
Sharon Pogue No, the problem is that *all* I wanted to do was clean his pipes. It was the conversation that was pissin' me off.
Robby Well, baby girl, if it's servicing you need...
Sharon Pogue Shut the fuck up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Catch You ever wonder what scratch means?, what people mean when they say "Let's start from scratch", this is scratch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue Then I realized that it doesn't have to be perfect. I mean, it can be whatever it is
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elanora Catch Your coat's all dirty, what happened?
Catch I tackled somebody today.
Elanora Really?
Catch Yeah, he had the ball and he was running for a touchdown so I stopped him!
Elanora Will you please be serious Catch!
Catch I met somebody, she's a police officer.
Elanora Really, I hope you didn't have to tackle her too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue Has anyone ever told you that you shouldn't look through people's drawers
Catch Why, it looks more real in here
Sharon Pogue It's considered rude
Catch Now that I'm here, you seem kinda mad about it, maybe I should get going?
Sharon Pogue Believe me, When I'm mad, you'll know it
Catch Is this the mad part?
Sharon Pogue Maybe going is a good idea
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue I need more sleep, come back in a month
Catch Come back, what makes you think I'll come back
Sharon Pogue I don't know, why are you here?
Catch I'm here to tell you that when you tell someone you're going to be somewhere and that person re-arranges their whole life, you should be a lot more aware and a lot more considerate instead of just...
Sharon Pogue [interrupts] What's in the bag?
Catch None of your business
Sharon Pogue You bring coffee?
Catch You think you deserve coffee?
Sharon Pogue You bring any food?
Catch You don't deserve any food, I'll tell you that
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robby I think it's the best for everybody.
Sharon Pogue Really? And who's everybody?
Robby Me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue It's not a good neighborhood, maybe I should walk you to your car.
Catch I don't have a car.
Sharon Pogue Would you like a ride home?
Catch No thank you, I like to walk, Are you OK to drive?
Sharon Pogue I'm not drunk, you think I'm drunk, cause you'll know when I'm drunk when I start throwing up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Catch This is what you told me about, right?
Sharon Pogue What?
Catch Your interrogation, so do I need a lawyer?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue Tell me straight out, who are you?
Catch Why, what is it you're looking for?
Sharon Pogue Your life, I want no surprises
Catch My name is Catch, I don't commit any crimes, I walk around town, that's all of it, except for you, the way I feel about you
Sharon Pogue Which is?
Catch Surprising, I thought it was impossible, I thought I was
[pauses]
Sharon Pogue You thought you were what, gay?
Catch Dead
Sharon Pogue Am I supposed to get that
Catch No you're not
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue Let's talk about something stupid!
Catch Ok, you first!
Sharon Pogue When you said that we were "supposed" to meet, what did you mean by that, it sounds a little too Psychic Friends Network like?
Catch Well it means that one's senses are attracted to a particular odour of another person and it draws the person to them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Catch has brought Elanora her groceries]
Catch I brought you nectarines cause the peaches were hard as rocks
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Sharon Pogue We have multiple vehicles. Possible DOAs, multiple injuries. In contact major accident. We're gonna need some more ambulances over here.
Radio Dispatcher All units have been deployed. I don't have an ETA.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Micigliano I know something that always puts *me* to sleep.
Sharon Pogue What, the sound of your own voice? Oh that's right, that puts your wife to sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Larry Pogue Sr. You know what Sharon, It's not cool that you start showing up around here in your cop uniform, then people will start getting the impression that we're in trouble!.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue What do you do?, where do work?, Where are you from?,
[pauses]
Sharon Pogue I'm sorry but it's just I'm no good at this whole dating thing, every time I try to talk to somebody, it always comes out like an interrogation
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Pogue I don't like being jerked around.
Catch I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Catch walks into Sharon's apartment and doesn't close the door behind him]
Sharon Pogue [annoyed] Do you have door issues?
[Sharon angrily shuts the door]
Sharon Pogue I called you at seven, seven o'clock.
Catch Well l get up early. l walked there and l waited there for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Catch I'll drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more