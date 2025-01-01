Menu
Kinoafisha Films Amy's Orgasm Amy's Orgasm Movie Quotes

Amy Mandell The primary difference between a man and a woman is that man gets his self-esteem when a woman says yes and a women gets hers when she says no.
[a talk-show host accuses Amy of being a lesbian due to her bad opinions on men]
Amy Mandell I don't think I'm a lesbian because when I fantasize, I fantasize about sucking dick.
[When asked what she fantasizes about sexually]
Amy Mandell The thought of seducing a celibate man away from his allegiance to God.
[talking to Amy about her relationships with men]
Priest You have a unique talent for having bad taste in men.
[Amy concludes her newfound opinions about sex in a speech]
Amy Mandell I had a physical orgasm, but not a mental one, where you let someone inside and you really see yourself.
Amy Mandell Alight, but you don't test drive people; it's too much wear and tear on the soul.
Matthew Starr So who dumped who?
Amy Mandell I hate that word, dumped. Human beings don't dump each other, we're not garbage. People end relationships.
Matthew Starr So... I guess he dumped you.
