Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Amy's Orgasm
Amy's Orgasm Movie Quotes
Amy's Orgasm Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Amy Mandell
The primary difference between a man and a woman is that man gets his self-esteem when a woman says yes and a women gets hers when she says no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a talk-show host accuses Amy of being a lesbian due to her bad opinions on men]
Amy Mandell
I don't think I'm a lesbian because when I fantasize, I fantasize about sucking dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[When asked what she fantasizes about sexually]
Amy Mandell
The thought of seducing a celibate man away from his allegiance to God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking to Amy about her relationships with men]
Priest
You have a unique talent for having bad taste in men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Amy concludes her newfound opinions about sex in a speech]
Amy Mandell
I had a physical orgasm, but not a mental one, where you let someone inside and you really see yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Mandell
Alight, but you don't test drive people; it's too much wear and tear on the soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matthew Starr
So who dumped who?
Amy Mandell
I hate that word, dumped. Human beings don't dump each other, we're not garbage. People end relationships.
Matthew Starr
So... I guess he dumped you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Julie Davis
Jeff Cesario
Nick Chinlund
Now Playing
New Releases
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree