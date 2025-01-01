The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
[Referring to Professor Hess, who has just made a disturbing phone call to Sam]
Friend?
Samuel Curtis
[pauses to ponder]
A question to which 'yes' or 'no' would not quite suffice.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
Does he call a lot?
Samuel Curtis
No... He disappears for long stretches of time... and then he finds me, and kills everyone I come in contact with, and tries to forgive me. When he does that, he's gonna' kill me.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
Do you like him?
Samuel Curtis
[pauses to ponder]
Yeah. He's like family.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
And when he forgives you, he's gonna' kill you?
Samuel Curtis
[Nodding his head]
That's the kinda' guy he is.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
What kind of guy is he?
Samuel Curtis
He's a birthday boy. He kills without reason. If he has no reason to kill you, then he can kill you. But if he *has* a reason to kill you, then he's got a problem. Because if he kills you without resolving that problem, then you'd be dead, and the problem would live on forever, unresolved.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
That doesn't make any sense.
Samuel Curtis
Yeah, it does.
The Boy Who Actually Saw a Woman's Breast
What did you do that was so hard to forgive?
Samuel Curtis
Well, I'll tell ya'.