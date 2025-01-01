Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Story on Page One The Story on Page One Movie Quotes

The Story on Page One Movie Quotes

Mrs. Hattie Brown You're purring like a pussycat; but, you'd really like to knock my head off.
Jo Morris I don't think the opposite of love is hate. It's indifference.
Mrs. Ellis What did the judge say, son?
Larry Ellis He wished me well.
Mrs. Hattie Brown I'm smoking like a fish.
Larry Ellis Oh, Jo, Jo. What you do to me.
Victor Santini He's been with the judge twenty minutes. What could he be saying to him?
Victor Santini You're in the wrong neighborhood, Mrs. Brown. You need a big shot lawyer and you need him quick.
Mrs. Hattie Brown And what do we do for money? Print it?
Victor Santini Nothing you can hock? Well, how much cash do you have on hand?
Mrs. Hattie Brown About eleven hundred dollars.
Victor Santini That might pay the stenography bill.
Victor Santini There's a steak on the grill for me, Liz. Bring it over to the table when its ready.
Liz All right, Vic.
[Liz walks away and Vic slaps her behind]
Liz Oh!
Mrs. Hattie Brown You're a young man. What are you so money mad about?
Mrs. Hattie Brown The law says she's innocent - innocent until proven guilty!
Victor Santini Excuse me, that's the fine theory of it. But, the law is what I told you, Mrs. Brown. not what you see in TV shows.
Victor Santini Frankly, I'm prejudice against married women who go out and traffic - play around.
Jo Morris You don't sound very friendly.
Victor Santini We'll chum up another day.
Lt. Mike Morris Where do you two come off going and take the kid's part against me? For two cents, I'd go up and fan her behind!
Mrs. Hattie Brown And there's my delicate dainty foot. Kiss it!
Jo Morris Mike, I think you better go.
Lt. Mike Morris What?
Jo Morris I think you better go to work.
Lt. Mike Morris Oh, yeah. I know, what's your hurry. Here's your hat. Hello, goodbye!
Mrs. Hattie Brown Don't shake your head, Jo. I'm your mother, not your judge. You have a right to a little happiness!
Larry Ellis Money, money, money!
Jo Morris Yum, yum, yum!
Larry Ellis It's all a dreamy ball, isn't it?
Jo Morris What is?
Larry Ellis L-I-F-E, life.
Larry Ellis I've never seen you take three drinks before.
Jo Morris Maybe I have a few talents you don't know about.
Jo Morris Would you take care of me tonight if I had another drink or two?
Larry Ellis Yes.
Jo Morris Must we have them here?
Larry Ellis I wish I were a poet. I want to say something tender.
Jo Morris Don't. You'll make me cry.
Victor Santini How many times did you sleep with Ellis? Now, don't be shy. The questions I ask you in court will curl your hair.
Jo Morris Once. Just once.
Victor Santini That's the pathetic truth?
Jo Morris That's the truth.
Lt. Mike Morris You wearin' a girdle? You look as slim as an Italian pistol.
Jo Morris I never had any problem about hips.
Lt. Mike Morris I know, I know, I sometimes dish it out; but, you don't take things light enough. I mean, you don't think when I say I'll kick her in the slats, the kid, I really mean it?
Jo Morris What's important is whether Avis thinks you mean it.
Lt. Mike Morris It's nice havin' a head like you at home.
Lt. Mike Morris [after squeezing Jo's breast and she rejects his advances] What's your private name for me? Poison Ivy? Don't forget, kid, in my trade I can get it any place! They put out and I take!
Lt. Mike Morris That's my missus. Champagne taste with beer money. That's my missus.
Lt. Mike Morris A man likes to get a little credit in his own home. Don't that ever occur to ya? Even a dog wags his tail when you throw him a bone. Did you hear what I said? All you know is to take my paycheck when I bring it home.
Jo Morris I left the phone company job at $90 a week to marry you and I just as soon get it back.
Lt. Mike Morris That'll be the day. Over my dead body, that'll be the day.
Larry Ellis How naked a woman's face can be.
District Attorney Nordeau The lady looks slick to me. Slick and cool!
Phil Stanley I'll make her hot.
Phil Stanley Anything yet on hotels? Motels?
Detective Captain Kelly No.
Phil Stanley We need real proof that Ellis worked at something more than just her tax figure.
Mrs. Ellis Remember this dear, your lawyers have as much faith in you as your mother does.
Victor Santini Is it legal to rent hotel rooms for the purposes of illicit sex? Yes or no?
Victor Santini What does that mean, "It sounded like she didn't mean it"?
Lauber Well, you know, like a typical wife. Maybe they had a fight. Flippant. Sarcastic. She didn't mean it.
Phil Stanley Knowing Ellis was waiting below, you went upstairs and stripped.
Jo Morris Yes, but, I didn't go...
Phil Stanley No, buts, ma'am.
