Lt. Mike MorrisI know, I know, I sometimes dish it out; but, you don't take things light enough. I mean, you don't think when I say I'll kick her in the slats, the kid, I really mean it?
Jo MorrisWhat's important is whether Avis thinks you mean it.
Lt. Mike MorrisIt's nice havin' a head like you at home.
Lt. Mike Morris[after squeezing Jo's breast and she rejects his advances]What's your private name for me? Poison Ivy? Don't forget, kid, in my trade I can get it any place! They put out and I take!
Lt. Mike MorrisThat's my missus. Champagne taste with beer money. That's my missus.
Lt. Mike MorrisA man likes to get a little credit in his own home. Don't that ever occur to ya? Even a dog wags his tail when you throw him a bone. Did you hear what I said? All you know is to take my paycheck when I bring it home.
Jo MorrisI left the phone company job at $90 a week to marry you and I just as soon get it back.
Lt. Mike MorrisThat'll be the day. Over my dead body, that'll be the day.
Larry EllisHow naked a woman's face can be.
District Attorney NordeauThe lady looks slick to me. Slick and cool!
Phil StanleyI'll make her hot.
Phil StanleyAnything yet on hotels? Motels?
Detective Captain KellyNo.
Phil StanleyWe need real proof that Ellis worked at something more than just her tax figure.
Mrs. EllisRemember this dear, your lawyers have as much faith in you as your mother does.
Victor SantiniIs it legal to rent hotel rooms for the purposes of illicit sex? Yes or no?
Victor SantiniWhat does that mean, "It sounded like she didn't mean it"?
LauberWell, you know, like a typical wife. Maybe they had a fight. Flippant. Sarcastic. She didn't mean it.
Phil StanleyKnowing Ellis was waiting below, you went upstairs and stripped.