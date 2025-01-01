Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Circus World Circus World Movie Quotes

Circus World Movie Quotes

Matt Masters Make up your mind - or you're forever dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters Toni, grow up! Be a woman. Bellyachin' will do you no good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo Here he is! Take him! Take him! Make love to him! Crawl on him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters How long are you gonna flop around in cheap joints hawking your soul?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Schuman All right, then. I'll speak to my husband, until he makes the right decision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson We did all right today, 81 kids, 77 grown-ups, 6 dead heads. Total: 259 pesetas, That's 43 dollars American.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson Toni told me - you bawled her out this morning.
Matt Masters Yes, I did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson It's a big difference - lions to tigers.
Matt Masters Wives don't notice such things,
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo Kid? I am a Woman... with Sicilian blood in her. You ever hear of a vendetta?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lili Alfredo What would you do?
Matt Masters I'd wash my face. I'd comb my hair dnd make myself decent enough to go up to that little girl and say: I'm your mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Cap Carson Matt, let the ghost be. It's fourteen years. It's time you buried the dead.
Matt Masters They're buried, Cap.
Cap Carson But you wanna walk over their grave once in a while just to make sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo What's wrong with a make-believe world?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson Lili's gone. Forget her. When she ran out that night it was over. Like that puff of wind. It's gone! Matt, Let it stay that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters Berlin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Budapest. They got a nice sound.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo You are a good omen. All good omens make good things happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Schuman Listen, Emile has been doing his act for three seasons now. Every season they ask for more lions to be sitting on him, I mean *lying* down on him. Emile is getting very tired of lions.
Matt Masters I can't say that I blame him. But I have something else in mind.
Mrs. Schuman What?
Matt Masters Tigers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hennigan Aren't you the daughter of the world's most renowned aerial artists: The Flying Alfredos?
Toni Alfredo Yes.
Billy Hennigan I knew it, I knew it. I knew it the first time I saw you. Oh, Lili's *beautiful* face and the carriage it's unmistakable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters Why don't you get drunk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Schuman News travels fast in the circus world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo Sicilians are sensitive like horses. And proud! You just remember that when you insult a Sicilian it's for all his life and all of yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flo Hunt Hello, Mr. Masters. You don't remember me, I bet.
Matt Masters Flo Hunt, tumbling act!
Flo Hunt That's me! Broke me back. No more cartwheels. Got married. Four kids. Easier work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters All right. You killed him, or I did, or maybe it was something neither of us could help - or anybody. Because, as God knows we didn't just wake up one morning and say: Today we're gonna fall in love .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Schuman Don't worry. I know how to handle him. I will let you know. My husband will always do the right thing in the end.
Matt Masters Well, thanks. A man is lucky to have a smart woman to guide him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters You encouraged her. I saw it. Grabbing her and twirling and twirling her around.
Steve McCabe Matt, that's called dancing.
Matt Masters Well, I call it - dirty handling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo Funny, when I came in I wanted to kill you.
Matt Masters I'm glad you changed your mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters It's time you learned some facts, you know, facts about...
Toni Alfredo Go on, I'm listening.
Matt Masters Sometimes, with two people, well things can get out of hand sometimes, and it's the woman that has be strong. A man, well, a man's generally no better than he has to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Alfredo I'm going to grow up. And you're not going to stop me.
Matt Masters I can't stop you. You aren't a kid any more.
Toni Alfredo Then what am I? Say it. Just let me hear you say it once. Just once.
Matt Masters You're a woman, Toni. I got eyes. I can see. You're beautiful - young woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters Well, I don't know what to tell you. Maybe you won't get hurt, but - I just don't want you to do your first dive without a net, that's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters Dance to it, Lili. Dance!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson You're putting on a circus.
Matt Masters Am I?
Cap Carson Well, it's my opinion.
Matt Masters In a circus you have to have artists flying through the air, like musical notes. Somebody makin' a tune with 'em. Somebody with a calliope inside.
Cap Carson Calliope? Well, you got steam coming out of your ears.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matt Masters I spanked her when she was bad, loved her when she was good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lili Alfredo You haven't forgiven me yet, have you?
Aldo Alfredo In Sicily we say: Those who want forgiveness - must first knock at the gates, and wait for the devil to answer .
Lili Alfredo Haven't I waited long enough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cap Carson Leave 'em alone!
Matt Masters Leave 'em alone? It's dark out there!
Cap Carson Well, kids like the dark. Weren't you ever young?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lili Alfredo You know something? You've got a dirty face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve McCabe Whoever planted this stuff in here was doing everything in his power to make their love look dirty! And I just don't believe it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more