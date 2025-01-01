Menu
Trance Movie Quotes

Trance Movie Quotes

Elizabeth We keep secrets from lots of people, but most of all we keep them from ourselves. And we call that forgetting.
Elizabeth What We Are is the sum of everything we've ever said, done, felt
Elizabeth The choice is yours. Do you want to remember or do you want to forget?
Elizabeth To be yourself you have to constantly remember yourself.
Elizabeth The memory is not destroyed, it is locked in a cage, and with enough force, enough violence, the lock can be broken. It comes back, the memory, not completely, not entirely, but enough to drive you, to make you feel you have been cheated, enough to make you angry. What did she look like?
Simon ...you.
Elizabeth She will do anything for you. You fall in love with a kind of perfection, the kind you like. But then you become possessive, suspicious. Night and day, you fear that you will lose her. It torments you, and you become jealous. You start to believe that you depend upon her. That without her, you will die.
Simon I was really good, but not good enough. And not good enough really isn't very good.
Simon No piece of art is worth a human life.
[last lines]
Elizabeth Do you want to remember, or do you want to forget?
Elizabeth To be angry is to be a victim.
[first lines]
Simon [auctioneer is barking prices] There is a painting, it's by Rembrandt. 'Storm On The Sea Of Galilee', it's called, and he's in it. Old Rembrandt, he's in the painting. He's in there, right in the middle of the storm, looking straight at you. But... you can't see him. And the reason you can't see him is because the painting has been stolen.
Elizabeth At last, you have suppressed the memory of me.
Simon [after seeing Nate get hypnotized for the first time] Hahahahahaha that was incredible! Are you Alright?
Nate Yeah I'm fine, why?
Simon Hehehehehe he doesn't know! A HaHa, oh I'm sorry man.
Simon Elisabeth... I Remember
[last lines]
Simon Bring It To Me!
Franck Fraisier.
Franck [On-screen title card translates this from French: "Strawberry"]
Elizabeth Now the next voice you hear will be Simon's. And he is going to say the word that I have prepared for you. And when he speaks that word, you will descend into your very own world of fear... from which only he can bring you back.
Simon ...Strawberry.
Elizabeth If you had the right person... if you get a hold of them, dig right in, if you get them, under your spell. if you work hard, and take your time, and do it right, you can make them want to do... almost...... anything.
Elizabeth To be angry is to be a victim. I've moved on. That's the only real victory.
