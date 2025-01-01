Menu
Darkman Movie Quotes

Darkman Movie Quotes

Peyton Westlake Take the fucking elephant!
[last lines]
Darkman I'm everyone - and no one. Everywhere - nowhere. Call me... Darkman.
Darkman [after he drops Strack] I'm learning to live with a lot of things.
Rick Oh, god! Don't! I've told you everything!
Darkman [softly] I know, Rick. I know you did.
[furiously]
Darkman But let's pretend you didn't!
Peyton Westlake [Punching on each word] You! Have! Been! A! Very! Bad! Boy!
Robert Durant Now, let's consider my points, one by one. One. I try not to let my anger get the better of me.
[Durant cuts off one of Black's fingers. Black starts to sweat]
Robert Durant Two. I don't always succeed.
[Durant cuts off another of Black's fingers]
Robert Durant Three. I've got seven more points.
[Durant cuts off Black's third finger. Black screams]
Eddie Black Bum leg?
Skip [knock knock] No leg.
Eddie Black I was engaged to a girl once with a wooden leg.
Skip Yeah? What happened?
Eddie Black Had to break it off.
Peyton Westlake What is it about the dark? What secret does it hold?
Darkman Oh, you've got to be shittin' me!
Darkman [helicopter explodes] Burn in Hell! Mwahahahaha!
Robert Durant He's a cockroach; first you think you kill him and he pops right back up again!
Louis Strack Jr. [dangling from the top of a skyscraper under construction. Darkman holds his leg] Go ahead, do it! Do it, Westlake! But think of this; You let me die and you become as bad as me. Worse! Ha ha. You can't! I know you too well. Dropping me, it's not really an option for you. It's not something you can live with.
[Darkman lets Strack's leg go causing him to plummet to his death. Strack screams as he falls]
Darkman I'm learning to live with a lot of things.
Julie Hastings If you're not going to kill me... I have things to do.
[first lines]
Eddie Black [on phone] 'Cause he's an asshole! Tell him no. Tell him no, too. Him, tell "fuck you." No, I'm gonna be here a minute. Got some guy coming up who thinks he's gonna muscle me out of my property. What's it matter! Just another tough guy, that's all.
Darkman Don't look at me.
Julie Hastings I want to look.
[he shows her his burnt face]
Julie Hastings You'll perfect the skin. You'll make it work. It doesn't matter.
Darkman Julie. Don't you think I told myself that night after sleepless night? "It's just a burn. Skin-deep. It doesn't matter." And if I covered it, hid behind a mask, you could love me for who was inside without pity. But a funny thing happened. As I worked on the mask, I found the man inside was changing. He became wrong. A monster. I can live with it now, but I don't think anyone else can.
Julie Hastings [hugging him] I want our life back.
[He starts to walks off]
Julie Hastings Peyton. Peyton.
Darkman Peyton is gone.
Louis Strack Jr. Robert, I have good news and bad.
Robert Durant Custom dictates that you render the bad news first.
Louis Strack Jr. We have a little problem with Miss Hastings. It appears she has uncovered our alliance.
Robert Durant No problem at all. And the good news?
Louis Strack Jr. Your wife died.
[Busts out laughing]
Louis Strack Jr. I'm joking, of course. No. The good news is that I know who's behind our little troubles of late. When you retrieved my memorandum, you failed to excise the good doctor.
Robert Durant Westlake? He's extinct. I saw to it myself.
Louis Strack Jr. He's alive. I don't like loose ends, Robert. Finish it.
Robert Durant Where is he?
Louis Strack Jr. I believe we have a guide.
Louis Strack Jr. I'm glad you survived, Robert. I'd hate to see your kids deprived of a role model.
Robert Durant They do look up to me.
Louis Strack Jr. When I was young, my father made me work high steel. Just me and the indians, no-one else crazy enough to run around up here against the wind. $4.50 an hour. Call me crazy, sometimes I miss it! Life on the edge! Five inches wide, six-hundred-fifty feet down! High Steel! Oh, by the way, you don't have any kids, Robert.
[Strack pulls off a mask on Durant's face to reveal it is Darkman posing as Durant. Julie screams]
Louis Strack Jr. Ha ha ha ha. You truly are one ugly son of a bitch. What do you think, Julie? Who's the real monster here? I destroy, to build something better! Whereas you? You're a man who destroys for revenge! Look! Look about you! It's all mine! Because I built it! I built it all!
Julie Hastings Marry me?
[Peyton's lab explodes]
Robert Durant Tell us where to find the Bellasarious Memorandum, and we shall disappear... like a nightmare before the breaking day.
Louis Strack Jr. You truly are one ugly son of a bitch!
Peyton Westlake Maybe I should be wearing a silly little hat!
Robert Durant Where is he?
Skip Where's who?
Robert Durant Guzman!
Skip I thought he was with you.
Robert Durant Shit!
[Durant runs past Guzman, who turns his head and sees what appear to be two Durants staring at each other in a revoling door]
Rudy Guzman Dios mio! ¿Que pasa?
[Pulls out his gun]
Rudy Guzman There's two of those son of a bitches!
[the two Durants immediately begin pushing their part of the revolving door and barking orders at Guzman to kill the other]
Darkman Shoot him!
Robert Durant Shoot him!
Rudy Guzman Which one is Durant?
Darkman Not me, him!
Robert Durant Shoot him!
Darkman Shoot him!
Rudy Guzman Goddamnit!
Julie Hastings You'll perfect the skin. You'll make it work. It doesn't matter.
Peyton Westlake Julie... don't you think I told myself that? Night after skinless night!
Burn Doctor Next, we have a 30-35 year old male, no I.D., no medical history. He was found on the riverbank just south of the city. There's a sizable population of homeless and indigents there. We get at least three no names like him every week. Nobody does anything about the homeless until they become train-wrecks like Mr. John Doe here. He's got burns covering over 40% of his body. The hands and the face are the most severe. Ten years ago pain from the burns would have been intolerable. This man would have spent the rest of his life screaming. Now we use the Rangeveritz technique. Quite simply, we sever the nerves within the spinothalamic tract. There
[points to the side of his head]
Burn Doctor which as you know transmits neural impulses of pain and vibratory sense to the brain. No longer receiving impulses of pain, you stick him with a pin
[sticks pin into Darkman's leg]
Burn Doctor and he can't even feel it. As in many radical procedures, there are serious side effects to this operation. When the body ceases to feel, when so much sensory input is lost, the mind grows hungry. Starved of its, uh, regular diet of input, it takes the only remaining stimulation it has-- the emotions-- and amplifies them. Giving rise to alienation, loneliness. Uncontrolled rage is not uncommon. Now surges of adrenaline flow unchecked through the body and brain, giving him augmented strength. Hence, the restraints. Naturally we give them every chance of recovery. Remain optimistic. Inspire confidence. Talk to him about rehabilitation potential. Personally, I give him a nine on the buzzard scale.
Darkman [to conference attendees after crashing through a skyscraper window] Excuse me.
Louis Strack Jr. High Steel!
Robert Durant Pauly, we've been very concerned about you.
Pauly Hey, Mr. Durant. I must've overslept. I'm sorry. I guess I missed the pickup, huh?
Robert Durant Where's the money, Pauly?
Pauly What money? L... I didn't make the pickup.
Robert Durant [Durant walks over to the suitcase by Pauly's bed and pulls out a plane ticket] Rio. And first class. How delightful. And another one for Rick. Well. That explains his disappearance.
Pauly Hey, I don't know nothing about that!
Robert Durant [Seething] Where is the money, Pauly?
Pauly What money? I swear, Mr. Durant, I didn't make the pickup. I've been here sleeping. Jesus, I swear to God. Why... I don't even know how I got dressed!
[Pauly breaks down into tears as Durant makes a tsk, tsk sound]
Robert Durant Well, Pauly...
[He places the ticket in Pauly's pocket]
Robert Durant ... have a nice flight.
Hung Fat Until that Shining Day, may it soon come!
Peyton Westlake I have had enough of you!
Robert Durant The name isn't Buddy, it's Durant. Robert G. Durant.
Robert Durant [to his thugs] Shoot him!
Darkman [posing as Durant] Shoot *him!*
Hung Fat Robert! So good of you to favor me with your venerated presence!
Robert Durant No foolish heroics, if you please.
Louis Strack Jr. What do you think, Julie? Who's the real monster here? I destroy, to build something better! Whereas you? You're a man who destroys for revenge! Look! Look about you! It's all mine! Because I built it! I built it all!
Peyton Westlake Don't look at me.
Julie Hastings I want to look.
[repeated line]
Louis Strack Jr. I'm joking of course!
Peyton Westlake Burn in hell!
Louis Strack Jr. What have you got? Besides a little trouble with your complexion?
Louis Strack Jr. I don't think the world'll grieve over one less attorney.
Robert Durant No more Mr. Nice Guy!
Robert Durant [Darkman in disguise] I want the money you owe... before I finish this cigar.
[He chops the cigar exactly in half and then lights it]
