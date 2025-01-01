Louis Strack Jr. I'm glad you survived, Robert. I'd hate to see your kids deprived of a role model.

Robert Durant They do look up to me.

Louis Strack Jr. When I was young, my father made me work high steel. Just me and the indians, no-one else crazy enough to run around up here against the wind. $4.50 an hour. Call me crazy, sometimes I miss it! Life on the edge! Five inches wide, six-hundred-fifty feet down! High Steel! Oh, by the way, you don't have any kids, Robert.

[Strack pulls off a mask on Durant's face to reveal it is Darkman posing as Durant. Julie screams]