Robert Durant
Pauly, we've been very concerned about you.
Pauly
Hey, Mr. Durant. I must've overslept. I'm sorry. I guess I missed the pickup, huh?
Robert Durant
Where's the money, Pauly?
Pauly
What money? L... I didn't make the pickup.
Robert Durant
[Durant walks over to the suitcase by Pauly's bed and pulls out a plane ticket]
Rio. And first class. How delightful. And another one for Rick. Well. That explains his disappearance.
Pauly
Hey, I don't know nothing about that!
Robert Durant
[Seething]
Where is the money, Pauly?
Pauly
What money? I swear, Mr. Durant, I didn't make the pickup. I've been here sleeping. Jesus, I swear to God. Why... I don't even know how I got dressed!
[Pauly breaks down into tears as Durant makes a tsk, tsk sound]
Robert Durant
Well, Pauly...
[He places the ticket in Pauly's pocket]
Robert Durant
... have a nice flight.