Kinoafisha Films Army of Darkness Army of Darkness Movie Quotes

Army of Darkness Movie Quotes

Ash Yeah!
[after shooting King Arthur's sword in half]
Ash Alright you Primitive Screwheads, listen up! You see this? This... is my BOOMSTICK! The twelve-gauge double-barreled Remington. S-Mart's top of the line. You can find this in the sporting goods department. That's right, this sweet baby was made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Retails for about a hundred and nine, ninety five. It's got a walnut stock, cobalt blue steel, and a hair trigger. That's right. Shop smart. Shop S-Mart. You got that?
Duke Henry You Sir, are not one of my vassals... who are you?
Ash Who wants to know?
Duke Henry I am Henry the Red. Duke of Shale, Lord of the Northlands and leader of its peoples.
Ash Well hello Mister Fancypants. Well, I've got news for you pal, you ain't leadin' but two things, right now: Jack and shit... and Jack left town.
[last lines]
Ash [voiceover] Sure, I could have stayed in the past. I could have even been king. But in my own way, I *am* king.
[Ash grabs girl close]
Ash Hail to the king, baby.
[Ash kisses the girl]
[Upon getting the powered glove in place of his right hand]
Ash Groovy.
Ash [alternate take after shooting Evil Ash] I ain't that good.
[In a passionate moment of romance]
Ash Gimme some sugar, baby.
Ash Klaatu Barada N... necktie... nectar... nickel... noodle. It's an "N" word, it's definitely an "N" word! Klaatu... Barada... N...
[coughs]
Ash [pause] Okay then... that's it!
Ash [to the Witch] Yo, she-bitch! Let's go!
Ash Lady, I'm afraid I'm gonna have to ask you to leave the store.
Possessed woman Who the hell are you?
Ash Name's Ash.
[cocks rifle]
Ash Housewares.
Old Woman I'll swallow your soul!
Ash Come get some.
Sheila You found me beautiful once...
Ash Honey, you got reeeal ugly!
[from Director's Cut]
Ash What are you? Are you me?
Evil Ash Whad are do? Are do be? HAHAHAHAHAH! You sound like a jerk!
Ash Why ya doin' this, huh?
Evil Ash Oh, you wanna know? 'Cause the answer's easy! I'm BAD Ash... and you're GOOD Ash! You're a goody little two-shoes! Little goody two-shoes! Little goody two-shoes!
[begins to sucker-punch Ash]
Evil Ash Goody little TWO-SHOES! Goody little TWO-SHOES! HEHEHEHEHE!
[honk honk honk]
Evil Ash GOODY LITTLE TWO-SHOES! GOODY LITTLE...
Ash [cocks shotgun and points it under Evil Ash's nose]
[nods head and shoots him]
Ash Good. Bad. I'm the guy with the gun.
Arthur Are all men from the future loud-mouthed braggarts?
Ash Nope. Just me baby... Just me.
Ash Klaatu Barada Nikto.
Wiseman Well, repeat them.
Ash Klaatu Barada Nikto.
Wiseman Again.
Ash I got it, I got it! I know your damn words, alright?
Ash Don't touch that please, your primitive intellect wouldn't understand alloys and compositions and things with... molecular structures.
Sheila But what of all those sweet words you spoke in private?
Ash Oh that's just what we call pillow talk, baby, that's all.
Ash Maybe. Just maybe my boys can protect the book. Yeah, and maybe I'm a Chinese jet pilot.
Wiseman When you removed the book from the cradle, did you speak the words?
Ash Yeah, basically.
Wiseman Did you speak the exact words?
Ash Look, maybe I didn't say every single little tiny syllable, no. But basically I said them, yeah.
[Sheila wants to apologize to Ash]
Ash First you wanna kill me, now you wanna kiss me. Blow.
[after Ash chops up Evil Ash with a chainsaw and throws him into a hole]
Evil Ash [demonic tone] You shall never retrieve the Necronomicon! You'll die in the graveyard before ya get it!
Ash Hey! What's that you got on your face?
Evil Ash Huh?
[Ash throws dirt on Evil Ash's face]
Ash See how that works?
Ash [soldiers cheer as Ash returns with the Necronomicon] Yeah, great, great.
Ash [as the soldiers crowd him, Ash pushes one aside] Get the fuck out of my face.
[when Sheila walks into the blacksmith's shop to talk to Ash]
Ash What? Were you raised in a barn? Shut the door! Probably was raised in a barn, along with the other primitives.
[first lines]
Ash [opening voiceover] My name is Ash and I am a slave. Close as I can figure, the year is thirteen hundred A.D. and I'm being dragged to my death. It wasn't always like this. I had a real life, once. A job.
Ash [in flashback, dressed in an S-Mart uniform smock] Umm... Hardware, aisle twelve. Shop smart, shop S-Mart!
Ash [voiceover] I had a wonderful girlfriend, Linda. Together we drove to a small cabin in the mountains. It seems an archeologist had come to this remote place to translate and study his latest find: Necronomicon ex Mortis, the Book of the Dead. Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, this ancient Sumerian text contained bizarre burial rights, funerary incantations, and demon resurrection passages. It was never meant for the world of the living. The book awoke something dark in the woods, something evil.
Linda [Screaming as something crashes through the window of the cabin]
Ash [voiceover] It took Linda, then it came after me. It got into my hand and it went bad, so I lopped it off at the wrist.
[Ash prepares to cut off his hand with a chainsaw, laughing dementedly, then screaming in pain]
Ash [voiceover] But that didn't stop it, it came back big time.
Ash [Clinging to the cabin doorway as a vortex conjured by the book pulls at him] For God's sake how do you stop it?
[the board he's holding breaks, and Ash falls into the vortex as the opening credits start]
Sheila I may be bad... but I feel gooood.
Ash It's a trick. Get an axe.
Ash Now I swear, the next one of you primates even *touches* me...
[Directors cut ending: a long-bearded Ash emerges from a cave where he's been asleep for 700 years. He looks overjoyed]
Ash Ha ha. Manufactured parts. Ha...
[Look of joy turns to horror as he sees a world devastated by nuclear war]
Ash No. No. Oh God I slept too long!
Ash [as the credits start] Hahahahahahahahaha...
Evil Ash You're going down!
Ash I'm going up!
[as undead Ash stands triumphant on catapult]
Ash Buckle up Bonehead. 'Cause you're goin' for a ride!
Ash [trying to kill a small Ash that has jumped into his mouth and into his stomach, he gets a kettle of boiling water] Okay, little fella, here's a little
[shouts]
Ash hot chocolate for ya! Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Deadite Captain [pulling a newly animated skeleton from the grave] Welcome back to the land of the livin'... NOW PICK UP A SHOVEL AND GET DIGGING!
Evil Ash I got a bone to pick with you.
Ash I know you're scared; we're all scared, but that doesn't mean we're cowards. We can take these skeletons, we can take them, with science.
Ash That's it, go ahead and run. Run home and cry to mama!
[to his skeleton minions, who are digging up corpses in a graveyard]
Evil Ash Dig, damn you! Dig faster! I shall command every worm-infested son-of-a-bitch that ever died in battle!
Skeleton Thank you, sir!
Evil Ash You're pissing me off, you ugly son of a bitch!
Ash Alright. Who wants some?
Ash [after reaching the location of the Necronomicon, and finding three identical books]
[scratches himself in the head]
Ash Three books?... Wait a minute... Hold it... Nobody said anything about three books! Like, like what am I supposed to do, take... take one book, or all books, or... or what?
Soldier [stabbing at Ash's car] What a piece of armor this is!
Ash So what's the deal? Can you send me back or not?
Wiseman Only the Necronomicon has the power. An unholy book which we also require. Within its pages are passages that can send you back to your time. Only you the promised one can quest for it.
Ash I don't want your book, I don't want your bullshit. Just send me back to my own time, pronto, today. Chop chop!
Ash Say hello to the twenty-first century!
Ash [after being sucked into a blackhole in a fake copy of the Necronomicon and struggling back out] Whoa. Wrong book.
Ash [to Arthur] You know your shoe lace is untied.
Ash Keep your damn filthy bones outta my mouth.
Skeleton [Upon seeing demonic Sheila] There's a sight for sore bones.
Skeleton Let's get the hell out of here!
Ash [stomping after the mini Ashs] London bridge is falling down, falling down, falling doown!
[steps on a nail held by the mini Ashes]
Mini Ashs My fair lady ha!
Old Woman Into the pit with those bloody-thirsty sons of whores!
Ash [after crushing skeletons with boulders] Oooh, that's *gotta* hurt!
Ash We can take these Deadites, we can take 'em! With science.
Sheila [Being handled by Evil Ash] Don't touch me! You foul thing!
Evil Ash You're gonna learn to love me, missy.
Sheila The Promised one will come for you.
Evil Ash Darlin' I'm gonna save him the trouble.
Ash YEEEEEEEEEEEAH, BABY!
Evil Ash Oh, you miserable bags of bones! Pick yourselves up and sally fo-, sally for-, sally forth.
Evil Ash I'll spoil those good looks back stabber.
Ash Oh you little bastards! All right, I'll crush each and every last one of ya! I'll squash you so hard you'll have to look down to look up!
Mini Ash Hey dumbass!
Ash Now whoa whoa whoa right there spinach chin!
Skeleton [dragging topless wench] We got plans for you, Girlie-girl!
Deadite Captain Cry Havoc and let loose the Dogs of War!
[as an evil Ash begins growing out of his shoulder]
Ash Oh, dear God, it's growing bigger!
Arthur How will we stop an army of the dead at our castle walls? How will you fight that? With more words? Most of our people have already fled. We are but sixty men.
Cowardly Warrior You can count on my steel.
Sheila [after been converted by the deadites, she pulls back her veil revealing a rather pasty looking complexion] I may be bad, but I feel... good.
Skeleton I'll cut off your gizzard.
Evil Ash [Admiring Sheila] Well aren't you the sweetest little thing?
[after being knocked out by the Mini-Ashes]
Ash Oh, what a horrible nightmare. Wait a minute. I CAN'T MOVE!
[pull back to reveal Ash tied to the ground ala Gulliver from Gulliver's Travels]
Evil Ash Backstabber!
Skeleton [as the Army of the Dead breaches the castle looking to slay every living soul] Women and children first!
Skeleton [during the battle, and the undead start ramming the castle gate] Jeez, put your backbones into it!
Ash Ooh, that stinkin' wiseman!
