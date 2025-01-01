[first lines]

Ash [opening voiceover] My name is Ash and I am a slave. Close as I can figure, the year is thirteen hundred A.D. and I'm being dragged to my death. It wasn't always like this. I had a real life, once. A job.

Ash [in flashback, dressed in an S-Mart uniform smock] Umm... Hardware, aisle twelve. Shop smart, shop S-Mart!

Ash [voiceover] I had a wonderful girlfriend, Linda. Together we drove to a small cabin in the mountains. It seems an archeologist had come to this remote place to translate and study his latest find: Necronomicon ex Mortis, the Book of the Dead. Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, this ancient Sumerian text contained bizarre burial rights, funerary incantations, and demon resurrection passages. It was never meant for the world of the living. The book awoke something dark in the woods, something evil.

Linda [Screaming as something crashes through the window of the cabin]

Ash [voiceover] It took Linda, then it came after me. It got into my hand and it went bad, so I lopped it off at the wrist.

[Ash prepares to cut off his hand with a chainsaw, laughing dementedly, then screaming in pain]

Ash [voiceover] But that didn't stop it, it came back big time.

Ash [Clinging to the cabin doorway as a vortex conjured by the book pulls at him] For God's sake how do you stop it?