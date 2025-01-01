AshAlright you Primitive Screwheads, listen up! You see this? This... is my BOOMSTICK! The twelve-gauge double-barreled Remington. S-Mart's top of the line. You can find this in the sporting goods department. That's right, this sweet baby was made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Retails for about a hundred and nine, ninety five. It's got a walnut stock, cobalt blue steel, and a hair trigger. That's right. Shop smart. Shop S-Mart. You got that?
Duke HenryYou Sir, are not one of my vassals... who are you?
Ash[soldiers cheer as Ash returns with the Necronomicon]Yeah, great, great.
Ash[as the soldiers crowd him, Ash pushes one aside]Get the fuck out of my face.
[when Sheila walks into the blacksmith's shop to talk to Ash]
AshWhat? Were you raised in a barn? Shut the door! Probably was raised in a barn, along with the other primitives.
[first lines]
Ash[opening voiceover]My name is Ash and I am a slave. Close as I can figure, the year is thirteen hundred A.D. and I'm being dragged to my death. It wasn't always like this. I had a real life, once. A job.
Ash[in flashback, dressed in an S-Mart uniform smock]Umm... Hardware, aisle twelve. Shop smart, shop S-Mart!
Ash[voiceover]I had a wonderful girlfriend, Linda. Together we drove to a small cabin in the mountains. It seems an archeologist had come to this remote place to translate and study his latest find: Necronomicon ex Mortis, the Book of the Dead. Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, this ancient Sumerian text contained bizarre burial rights, funerary incantations, and demon resurrection passages. It was never meant for the world of the living. The book awoke something dark in the woods, something evil.
Linda[Screaming as something crashes through the window of the cabin]
Ash[voiceover]It took Linda, then it came after me. It got into my hand and it went bad, so I lopped it off at the wrist.
[Ash prepares to cut off his hand with a chainsaw, laughing dementedly, then screaming in pain]
Ash[voiceover]But that didn't stop it, it came back big time.
Ash[Clinging to the cabin doorway as a vortex conjured by the book pulls at him]For God's sake how do you stop it?
[the board he's holding breaks, and Ash falls into the vortex as the opening credits start]