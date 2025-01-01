Linda[singing; possessed]We're going to get you. We're going to get you. Not another peep. Time to go to sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice on RecorderI believe I have made a significant find in the Kandarian ruins, a volume of ancient Sumarian burial practices and funerary incantations. It is entitled "Naturum De Montum", roughly translated: Book of the Dead. The book is bound in human flesh and inked in human blood. It deals with demons and demon resurrection and those forces which roam the forest and dark bowers of Man's domain. The first few pages warn that these enduring creatures may lie dormant but are never truly dead. They may be recalled to active life through the incantations presented in this book. It is through the recitation of these passages that the demons are given license to possess the living.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl[possessed]Soon all of you will be like me... And then who will lock you up in a cellar?
[cackles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice on RecorderI know now that my wife has become host to a Kandarian demon. I fear that the only way to stop those possessed by the spirits of the book is through the act of... bodily dismemberment.
CherylWhy have you disturbed our sleep; awakened us from our ancient slumber?
[shouts]
CherylYou will die! Like the others before you, one by one, we will take you.
[falls to the floor]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scotty[everyone is looking into the cellar after it flies open]An animal? An animal? That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl[possessed]Queen of spades... Two spades, jack of diamonds, jack of clubs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScottyI'm gonna break your face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AshNow the sun will be up in an hour or so, and we can all get out of here together. You, me, Linda, Shelly. Hmm... Well... not Shelly, she? We'll all be going home together. Wouldn't you like to be going home? I bet you'd like that, wouldn't you, Scott?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scotty[Taunting Cheryl by whispering]Dead bodies in the cellar. Dead bodies in the...
CherylWill you stop it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda[possessed]It's useless! Useless! In time it will come for him and then it will come for you!