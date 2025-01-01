Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Evil Dead The Evil Dead Movie Quotes

The Evil Dead Movie Quotes

[repeated line]
Voice of Evil Force Join us...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda [singing; possessed] We're going to get you. We're going to get you. Not another peep. Time to go to sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice on Recorder I believe I have made a significant find in the Kandarian ruins, a volume of ancient Sumarian burial practices and funerary incantations. It is entitled "Naturum De Montum", roughly translated: Book of the Dead. The book is bound in human flesh and inked in human blood. It deals with demons and demon resurrection and those forces which roam the forest and dark bowers of Man's domain. The first few pages warn that these enduring creatures may lie dormant but are never truly dead. They may be recalled to active life through the incantations presented in this book. It is through the recitation of these passages that the demons are given license to possess the living.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl [possessed] Soon all of you will be like me... And then who will lock you up in a cellar?
[cackles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice on Recorder I know now that my wife has become host to a Kandarian demon. I fear that the only way to stop those possessed by the spirits of the book is through the act of... bodily dismemberment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl [possessed] Kill her if you can, loverboy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda Hey, Ash! I guessed the card right!
Ash Yeah... truly amazing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Shut up, Linda!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shelly [the posessed Shelly's face is smoking and scarred] Thank you. I don't know what I would have done if I had remained on those hot coals, burning my pretty flesh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shelly [about Cheryl] Why does she keep making those horrible noises?
Ash I don't know!
Shelly Look at her eyes. Look at her eyes! For God's sake, what happened to her eyes?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Ash, after picking up a ceremonial dagger adorned with skulls]
Scotty This kinda looks like your old girlfriend! Ha ha ha.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Linda's still asleep. I don't know what else to do for her. It'll be dawn in a few hours so...
Scotty I can't wait. I'm getting out of here... now!
Ash Scotty, we can't take Linda anywhere with her leg like that. We don't even know if there is any other way back besides the bridge.
Scotty Well... maybe there's an old road or a hiking trail or something. I mean, there must be another away around the cliff.
Ash Listen to me. Linda cannot walk with her leg like that. She can't even stand up.
Scotty So, we'll leave her here until we can send somebody back.
Ash What, are you crazy? I'm not...
Scotty [interupting] Look, I'm getting out of here! I don't care what happens to her! She's your girlfriend, you take care of her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash You bastards, why are you torturing me like this? Why?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shelly has been hacked into several pieces]
Ash We can't bury Shelly - S-She's a friend of ours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl [Mocking Scotty; possessed] You're not gonna leave me here, are you? Are ya, Ash?
[Begins to cackle]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl [Cheryl's possessed body's attacking Ash] I'm all right now, Ashley! Come unlock this chain and let me out! I'm all right now! It's your sister Cheryl!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
[an unseen force rips through the cabin and comes up behind the unsuspecting Ash]
Ash Aaaaaah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cheryl has become possessed]
Cheryl Why have you disturbed our sleep; awakened us from our ancient slumber?
[shouts]
Cheryl You will die! Like the others before you, one by one, we will take you.
[falls to the floor]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scotty [everyone is looking into the cellar after it flies open] An animal? An animal? That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cheryl [possessed] Queen of spades... Two spades, jack of diamonds, jack of clubs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scotty I'm gonna break your face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Now the sun will be up in an hour or so, and we can all get out of here together. You, me, Linda, Shelly. Hmm... Well... not Shelly, she? We'll all be going home together. Wouldn't you like to be going home? I bet you'd like that, wouldn't you, Scott?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scotty [Taunting Cheryl by whispering] Dead bodies in the cellar. Dead bodies in the...
Cheryl Will you stop it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda [possessed] It's useless! Useless! In time it will come for him and then it will come for you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Scotty Hey, Ash, where are we?
Ash Well, we just crossed the Tennessee border...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash I would like very much to make a toast here for you all this evening. Uh, as a Greek friend of mine once said... He said, I...
[all chuckle]
Ash No, okay okay okay. Nis... nis tutarim.
Linda Which means?
Scotty Party down! Yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi
Betsy Baker
Bob Dorian
Ellen Sendvayss
Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell
Teresa Tilly
Richard De Menninkor
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more