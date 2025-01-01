Little Red-Haired Girl Oh, hi, Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown You remembered my name?

Little Red-Haired Girl Of course I did.

Charlie Brown Before you leave, there's something I really need to know. Why, out of all the kids in our class, would you want to be partners with me?

Little Red-Haired Girl That's easy. It's because I've seen the type of person you are.

Charlie Brown An insecure, wishy-washy failure?

Little Red-Haired Girl That's not who you are at all. I like the compassion you showed for your sister at the talent show. The honesty you had at the assembly. And at the dance, you were brave and funny. And what you did for me, doing the book report while I was away, was so sweet of you. So when I look at you, I don't see a failure at all. You have all the qualities I admire.

[bus horn honks]

Little Red-Haired Girl Sorry, I have to go now.

[gives her her pencil]

Charlie Brown I think this belongs to you.

Little Red-Haired Girl Oh, thank you! I've been looking everywhere for this!

[gets on the bus]