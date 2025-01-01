[last lines before the credits]
Linus
It must feel pretty great being Charlie Brown right about now!
Pig-Pen
You did it!
Peppermint Patty
Nice job, Chuck!
Marcie
Good job, Charles.
Sally Brown
Hey, big brother!
[blows up a balloon with Charlie Brown's face on it]
Sally Brown
I'm proud to be your little sister.
Lucy van Pelt
[crabbily]
You've really shown something new to me, you blockhead!
[nicely]
Lucy van Pelt
You're always full of surprises. Good ol' Charlie Brown.
[as everyone cheers and lifts Charlie Brown up into the air, the scene turns into a black and white drawing. The final touch to the drawing is added: Sparky adding his signature]