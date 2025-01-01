Menu
The Peanuts Movie Movie Quotes

The Peanuts Movie Movie Quotes

Little Red-Haired Girl Oh, hi, Charlie Brown.
Charlie Brown You remembered my name?
Little Red-Haired Girl Of course I did.
Charlie Brown Before you leave, there's something I really need to know. Why, out of all the kids in our class, would you want to be partners with me?
Little Red-Haired Girl That's easy. It's because I've seen the type of person you are.
Charlie Brown An insecure, wishy-washy failure?
Little Red-Haired Girl That's not who you are at all. I like the compassion you showed for your sister at the talent show. The honesty you had at the assembly. And at the dance, you were brave and funny. And what you did for me, doing the book report while I was away, was so sweet of you. So when I look at you, I don't see a failure at all. You have all the qualities I admire.
[bus horn honks]
Little Red-Haired Girl Sorry, I have to go now.
Charlie Brown Wait.
[gives her her pencil]
Charlie Brown I think this belongs to you.
Little Red-Haired Girl Oh, thank you! I've been looking everywhere for this!
[gets on the bus]
Little Red-Haired Girl I'll write to you, pen pal.
Charlie Brown You've got to help me, Linus! I'm not sure I can handle being partners with the Little Red-Haired Girl! How will I support her? I can't afford a mortgage! What if I'm put into escrow?
Linus Charlie Brown, you're the only person I know who can turn a book report into a lifelong commitment.
Little Kid [stammering] What are you in for?
[he scoots away]
Charlie Brown Have you ever had that feeling when you can't stop smiling?
Little Kid Huh?
Charlie Brown Your heart pounds inside your chest? You try to stand, but your knees become weak?
[he falls; the little kid gasps]
Charlie Brown And then that Little Red-Haired Girl glances at you
[he starts to float up, surrounded by hearts]
Little Kid Whoa!
Charlie Brown And all of life's possibilities become so clear. And then you realize...
[he falls back into the chair]
Little Kid [flies out of his chair and falls on the scale] Ah!
Charlie Brown ...she has no idea you're alive.
Nurse Wah wah wah?
Charlie Brown Why am I here?
[he sighs]
Charlie Brown Because I just came down with a serious case of inadequacy.
Charlie Brown Whenever I feel really alone, I just sit and stare into the night sky. I've always thought that one of those stars was *my* star, and at moments like this, I know that *my* star will always be there for me. Like a comfortable voice saying, "Don't give up, kid."
[the star Charlie Brown is looking at literally falls from the sky]
Sally Brown Can a brother and a sister get a divorce?
Charlie Brown A dog doesn't try to give advice, or judge you; they just love you for who you are. It's nice to have someone who will just sit and listen to you.
Snoopy Zzzzzzz...
Charlie Brown Man's best friend.
Charlie Brown [thinking] I just hope this new kid has never heard of me. He would know nothing of my past imperfections. It's not often you get the opportunity to start over with a clean slate. THis time things will be different.
[Charlie Brown falls down a piece of wood of a fence, then the whole fence collapsed down]
All He did it!
[They all run away]
[from trailer]
[Charlie Brown stands up for himself until the music stops]
Charlie Brown Huh?
[Snoopy pops in and waves at the audience as the theme song starts]
Charlie Brown Hey!
Snoopy Hehehe.
Charlie Brown Snoopy!
[Snoopy walks away, then as Charlie Brown is about to say something in the audience, Snoopy jumps up in front of him]
Snoopy Hahaha!
[He runs away, then he appeared on the right side]
Snoopy Hehe!
[Snoopy spins around Charlie Brown, making him dizzy]
Charlie Brown Woah, woah, woah! Woah.
Snoopy Hahahahahahahaha!
Charlie Brown Good grief.
Lucy van Pelt Let me let you in on a little secret, Charlie Brown. If you really want to impress people, you need to show them you're a winner.
Charlie Brown A winner? Me? Lucy, you may be on to something!
Lucy van Pelt Of course, when I say "you", you know I don't mean "you personally".
Charlie Brown I can't believe I'm about to talk to the Little Red-Haired Girl.
[to Snoopy]
Charlie Brown It's moments like this when you need your faithful friend.
[Charlie Brown walks up to the door, but hesitates and walks away. Snoopy goes after him and pushes him back to the doorway]
Charlie Brown Yup. If there's one person you want at your side at a time like this, it's your loyal dog. Uhh... Uhhh... Ohhh.
[as he is about to ring a doorbell, he sighs, then Snoopy also sighs, then Snoopy rings the doorbell]
Charlie Brown Aaaahhhhh!
Little Red-Haired Girl [opening her front door to find no one here] Hello? Hello? Hmm.
Charlie Brown [hiding in a tree bush] She said, "Hello!"
Snoopy Ehh...
Peppermint Patty Marcie just read off a long list of great novels. "Huckleberry Something, Catcher with a Pie." But she said the greatest book of all time is "Leo's Toy Store" by some guy called "Warren Peace".
Miss Othmar Wahh wahh wahh wahh.
Franklin Armstrong What? The new kid is joining our class
Schroeder Wow, she's pretty.
Lucy van Pelt She's not *that* pretty.
[mid-credits scene]
Lucy van Pelt Oh, Charlie Brown, I'll hold the football and you kick it.
Charlie Brown You *say* you'll hold it, but what you really mean is you'll pull it away and I'll land flat on my back and I'll kill myself.
Lucy van Pelt But I feel I have really come to know you. I now understand that you are kind, compassionate, brave, and funny. No one would pull a football away from someone with all *those* qualities.
Charlie Brown [to himself] She's right. I would never pull a football away from someone with all *those* qualities. I am gonna kick this ball all the way to the moon.
[He starts running up and, as expected, Lucy pulls the football away from him]
Charlie Brown AAUGH!
[Wham!]
Lucy van Pelt And gullible. I forgot to mention gullible.
Sally Brown It's the last day of school! Well, big brother, can you believe it? My last day of school. No more reading, writing, arithmetic! No more learning forever!
Charlie Brown What are you talking about? This is just the start of summer vacation. You have eight more years of grammar school, four more years of high school, plus four more years of college.
Sally Brown [muttering while trying to do the math] Carry the one, over the extra one...
[out loud]
Sally Brown That gives us 36 more years of school! I'll be bald and wrinkly by then!
Charlie Brown The whole world seems to be conspiring against me. I'm just asking for a little help for once in my life.
[from trailer]
[Charlie Brown, carrying two buckets of popcorn, is blocking the screen]
Charlie Brown Excuse me. Sorry.
Lucy van Pelt Augh! Charlie Brown, you blockhead!
Charlie Brown Wooah!
[He tries to get the popcorn bucket, but falls, then the other popcorn bucket fell inside his head. They all laugh, and Charlie Brown tries to take the popcorn bucket out of his head, but could not]
Charlie Brown [sighs] Good grief.
Charlie Brown [to the Little Red-Haired Girl] Hi, I'm Brown Charlie! I mean, Barney Clown!
[last lines before the credits]
Linus It must feel pretty great being Charlie Brown right about now!
Pig-Pen You did it!
Peppermint Patty Nice job, Chuck!
Marcie Good job, Charles.
Sally Brown Hey, big brother!
[blows up a balloon with Charlie Brown's face on it]
Sally Brown I'm proud to be your little sister.
Lucy van Pelt [crabbily] You've really shown something new to me, you blockhead!
[nicely]
Lucy van Pelt You're always full of surprises. Good ol' Charlie Brown.
[as everyone cheers and lifts Charlie Brown up into the air, the scene turns into a black and white drawing. The final touch to the drawing is added: Sparky adding his signature]
[as Charlie Brown takes a peek through his shades, Sally opens his shades]
Sally Brown What are you looking at, big brother?
Charlie Brown [Closing down his shades] Are you crazy?
Sally Brown [as they are opening up and closing down his shades over and over again] Hey! I want to see!
Charlie Brown Wooaah!
Sally Brown Ohhh, you're in love.
Linus Charlie Brown, the insight you bring to such a complex novel is beyond reproach!
Lucy van Pelt [after reading Snoopy's novel] A dog that flies? This is the dumbest thing I've ever read!
[Snoopy hurls the typewriter at Lucy as he and Woodstock laugh. Lucy walks over to Snoopy to pound him, but he kisses her on the nose]
Lucy van Pelt AAUGH!
[Snoopy and Woodstock are testing out a typewriter. Snoopy proceeds to hit the "O" key repeatedly]
Snoopy Snoopy, Woodstock: Oooooo.
Charlie Brown Before I begin, I'd like to thank all of you for your support. You have all been so kind. It is not often that I get this sort of recognition. But... um, there's been a mistake. This is not my test.
Lucy van Pelt [wearing a Charlie Brown shirt] HA! I knew it!
[sits down covering her shirt]
[from trailer]
Woodstock Hehehehehehehehe! Hahahahahahahahaha!
[he gets grabbed by Snoopy]
Woodstock Huh?
[Snoopy jumps and places Woodstock on top of his doghouse, and Woodstock gets electrocuted like a Christmas light]
Snoopy Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Lucy van Pelt You blockhead! I should have known. What kind of a person tries to fly a kite in the middle of winter? You will never get that kite to fly. Why? Because you're Charlie Brown!
Peppermint Patty Chuck, are you trying to trying to hold my hand, you sly dog?
Lucy van Pelt [to Charlie Brown] Girls want someone with proven success. Have you won any awards? Like a Congressional Medal of Honor? Or a Nobel Peace Prize?
Charlie Brown Uh...
Lucy van Pelt What are your real estate holdings? Do you have a diversified portfolio?
[Linus and Charlie Brown are at the iconic brick wall]
Linus Charlie Brown, where have you been? It's the first day of summer. You should be down there having fun with everyone else.
Charlie Brown I can't stop thinking about it, Linus. After all the humiliating disasters she witnessed this year, why would she choose me? Was she feeling sorry for me? I don't want her to choose me just because she was feeling sorry for me. I have slightly more dignity than that.
Linus Charlie Brown, it might be time to consider the wild possibility that you're a good person and that people like you. But you know, you'll never really know the answer, unless...
Charlie Brown I just go up to talk to her! I should have listened to you all along!
Marcie [about Peppermint Patty] Just my luck I chose a partner who thinks Moby Dick is a hockey player.
[Peppermint Patty is seen snoring loudly with her head back on Marcie's desk]
Peppermint Patty Zzzzzz...
Marcie Sir?
Peppermint Patty Zzzzzz...
Marcie Sir?
[she pushes Peppermint Patty's head forward, but it falls back on Marcie's desk. Peppermint Patty is still fast asleep]
Peppermint Patty Zzzzzz...
Marcie Sir!
[she pushes Peppermint Patty's head forward again, this time hitting her own desk, waking her up]
Peppermint Patty Two! No, three!
[turns to Marcie]
Peppermint Patty Was I close?
Marcie Class hasn't started yet, sir
Linus You know, Charlie Brown, if you like her so much, why not just walk up to her and introduce yourself?
Charlie Brown After the complete fool I made out of myself last night? Yeah, and why don't I just fly to the moon?
Charlie Brown You know, I could really use a dance partner.
Sally Brown [watching TV] Yeah, good luck with that.
Charlie Brown These cupcakes don't look half-bad, if I do say so myself. This time, I've come totally prepared. I couldn't have done it without you, Snoopy. The old Charlie Brown would still be lying in bed with a stomachache.
[He realizes that Snoopy ate all the cupcakes]
Charlie Brown Good grief.
Peppermint Patty [referring to Joe Cool] Whoa! Check out the moves on that funny-looking kid with a big nose!
[the sprinklers go off in the gym "cleaning" Pig-Pen, who is dancing with Patty]
Patty Do I know you?
[In art class, Charlie Brown tries to make a flower out of a coat hanger, but ends up making a squiggle that looks like his one strand of hair]
Franklin Armstrong Will you look at this? What a contemporary piece.
Patty Nice use of space.
Lucy van Pelt Have you all lost your minds?
Lucy van Pelt I oughta slug you. Ugh! I've been kissed by a dog! I have dog germs! Get hot water! Get some disinfected! Get some Iodine!
Lucy van Pelt Agh! I've got dog germs!
Linus It's my turn for show and tell today This is a model of the same plane flown by Manfred von Richthofen.
Charlie Brown Who?
Linus The Red Baron. The most famous aviator during the Great War.
Charlie Brown It's not real is it?
Sally Brown [leading a guided tour of Charlie Brown's house] And this is where it all began. As a youth, he passed many hours just sitting in that chair, keeping his deep thoughts to himself. And here we have his early kites, used in many aerodynamic studies. If we are lucky, we will see him in his natural habitat. And this is the actual bed where he lies and ponders life's greatest questions.
Charlie Brown [waking up] Hey! What are you doing?
Sally Brown I'm trying to cash in on your celebrity.
[when he chooses a book-report partner name out of the bowl and reads it]
Charlie Brown [in his thoughts, imagining] Little Red-Haired Girl. My lucky day! This changes everything. She will see the new me. And together, we'll win the gold star! After that, anything is possible. We could be the first kids to land on the moon!
Charlie Brown [imagining himself as an astronaut] One small step for kids, one giant leap for Charlie Brown!
[suddenly, Miss Othmar says something and we see Charlie wearing the bowl as an astronaut helmet, the students laughing as he looks nervously at them]
Lucy van Pelt No dogs!
Lucy van Pelt [to Charlie Brown] I hate to admit it, you blockhead, but public opinion leads me to believe that after all these years, I *may* have been wrong about you. This has not been easy for me.
[pulling her hair]
Lucy van Pelt MY WHOLE WORLD HAS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!
Little Red-Haired Girl Good grief.
Charlie Brown She has a pretty face and pretty faces make me nervous.
Lucy van Pelt Pretty face? Pretty face? I have a pretty face! How come my face doesn't make you nervous? How come you can talk to me Charlie Brown?
Charlie Brown I just need to know the secret to winning her heart.
Sally Brown Hey! What's going on? Turn it down! Turn it down in there!
[growls]
Snoopy Snoopy, Sally Brown: Huh?
Charlie Brown She likes to dance.
Sally Brown Ugh!
Lucy van Pelt Linus time to get up. You don't want to be late for school. GET UP!
Linus Ah! My blanket!
Charlie Brown You can't come to school Snoopy. Now be a good dog and go home.
Charlie Brown It's going to be a long winter.
Charlie Brown [noticing Sally surrounded by merchandise themed after his shirt] What are you up to *now*?
Sally Brown Now that you're a big celebrity, I have to move fast. The fame that comes with intellectual superiority can be very fleeting. You have to cash in while you can.
Sally Brown Big brother! Pull yourself together!
Charlie Brown I don't care what Lucy says. I may have had troubles in the past, flying a kite. I may have never won a baseball game. But, it's not for the lack of trying!
Charlie Brown My pitching has to improve if I come out here to my trusty mound every day. Charlie Brown is not a quitter!
Charlie Brown Stupid kite-eating tree! Good grief.
Lucy van Pelt Charlie Brown, what brings you out here so late in the day?
Charlie Brown [sigh] I need your advice on girls, Lucy. You're a girl, right? Let's just say there's this girl I'd like to impress. But, she's something and I'm nothing. If I were something and she was nothing, I could talk to her. Or, if she was nothing and I was nothing, I could talk to her! But, she's something and I'm nothing. So I just can't talk to her.
Sally Brown Snow day? Snow day! No school today! Dreams do come true!
[first lines]
[Symphony No. 5 Allegro con brio plays on Schroeder's piano clock, he wakes up to turn it off, but doesn't]
Schroeder Ah, Beethoven.
