Kinoafisha Films Escape from L.A. Escape from L.A. Movie Quotes

Snake Plissken Got a smoke?
Malloy The United States is a no-smoking nation. No smoking, no drinking, no drugs. No women - unless of course you're married. No guns, no foul language... no red meat.
Snake Plissken [sarcastic] Land of the free.
[last lines]
[after having shut down all machinery in the world]
Snake Plissken Welcome to the human race.
Snake Plissken Sad story. You got a smoke?
President What's it going to be, Plissken? Them or us?
Snake Plissken I shut down the third world, you win they lose. I shut down America, they win, you lose. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
[facing four gunmen at once]
Snake Plissken I'm gonna give you assholes a chance. What do you say we play a little Bangkok Rules?
[picks up a tin can. The four gunmen back up and get ready]
Snake Plissken Nobody draws until this hits the ground.
[throws the can high into the air, then pulls his revolvers and kills all four gunmen before the can lands. Can hits the ground]
Snake Plissken Draw.
[after the President orders Snake executed]
Malloy On my command... FIRE!
[the soldiers open fire, without effect. Malloy grabs a rifle, walks up to Snake, and swings the butt through his body]
Brazen He's not even *here*! He's a hologram!
Snake Plissken Catches on quick, doesn't she?
Snake Plissken By the way, who gives me the antidote?
Malloy A medical team will be standing by.
Snake Plissken Neither one of you?
Malloy No.
Snake Plissken Good!
[Snake opens fire on Malloy and Brazen with his assault rifle, but to no effect. Malloy and Brazen do not flinch or even blink]
Malloy Ha! We thought you might try that, hotshot. That's why the first clip is loaded with blanks. Bye bye, Snake. Good luck!
President All right, I've heard enough. Would you explain to this foot soldier why he's going to do what we tell him to do.
Snake Plissken What's he talking about?
Malloy The Plutoxin Seven virus.
Brazen Genetically engineered. 100% pure death.
Malloy It starts with a slight headache, then turns into a fever that gets worse. After a short time, you crash. You bleed out like a stuck pig. Not a pretty sight.
Snake Plissken I get it. You figure that you inject that shit into me, and under the threat of death, I'll do whatever you say... just like in New York.
Malloy You got it... Snake!
Snake Plissken One question: which one of you assholes gets to die trying to stick me?
Malloy You don't understand. It's already in you.
[Snake looks down at his hand, where it was scratched earlier]
Brazen Catches on quick, doesn't he?
[the Surgeon General gropes Taslima's breasts]
Surgeon General of Beverly Hills My God, they're real!
Malloy For God sakes, don't do it, Snake!
Snake Plissken The name's Plissken.
[pushes the button]
Snake Plissken [bored tone of voice] Who are you?
President I'm your President.
Snake Plissken [unimpressed] Understand you got some domestic problems...
President Man is too dumb to survive L.A.
Malloy We're holograms, Plissken.
[seeing the crowd chanting Snake's name after he's beaten the basketball shots]
Map to the Stars Eddie This town loves a winner...
[first lines]
Female Narrator In the late 20th century, hostile forces inside the United States grow strong. The city of Los Angeles is ravaged by crime and immorality. To protect and defend its citizens, the United States Police Force is formed. A presidential candidate predicts a millennium earthquake will destroy L.A. in divine retribution.
President Like the mighty fist of God, Armageddon will descend upon the city of Los Angeles - the city of sin, the city of Gomorrah, the city of Sodom - and waters will rise and separate this sinful, sinful city from our country.
Female Narrator The earthquake measuring 9.6 on the Richter scale hits at 12:59 P.M. August 23rd in the year 2000. After the devastation, the Constitution is amended, and the newly elected president accepts a lifetime term of office. The country's capitol is moved from Washington, D.C., to the president's hometown of Lynchburg, Virginia. Los Angeles Island is declared no longer part of the United States and becomes the deportation point for all people found undesirable or unfit to live in the new, moral America. The United States Police Force, like an army, is encamped among the shorelines, making any escape from L.A. impossible. From the southeastern hills of Orange County to the northwestern shore of Malibu, the great wall excludes L.A. from the mainland. The president's first act as permanent Commander in Chief is Directive 17: once an American loses his or her citizenship, they are deported to this island of the damned, and they never come back.
[explaining the basketball rules to Snake]
Cuervo Jones Two hoops, full court. Ten-second shot clock. Miss a shot, you get shot. Shot clock buzzer goes off before you shoot, you get shot. Two points for a basket, no three-point bullshit. All you gotta do is make ten points. That's it.
[pause]
Cuervo Jones By the way, nobody's ever walked off that court alive. Nobody.
Malloy This is your last chance, hotshot.
Snake Plissken For what?
Malloy Freedom.
Snake Plissken In America? That died a long time ago.
[to the crowd]
Cuervo Jones I give you the death of SNAKE PLISSKEN!
Duty Sergeant What would you say to all of us who believed in you, who looked up to you, who thought you stood for right over wrong, good over evil? Be my guest. What do you have to say, Plissken?
Snake Plissken Call me Snake.
Snake Plissken Fuck you, I'm going to Hollywood...
Snake Plissken [Snake finds a dead thug wearing his stolen jacket] I'll take my coat back now, asshole.
[repeated line]
Taslima I thought you'd be taller.
Utopia [after Snake shuts down the entire planet]
Utopia He did it! He shut down the Earth!
President [final scene, talking to Plissken's hologram] What's it going to be, Plissken? Them or us?
Snake Plissken I shut down the third world, you win they lose. I shut down America, they win, you lose. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
President So what are you going to do?
Snake Plissken Disappear.
Brazen [Plissken types 6-6-6 into the satellite control] He's entered the world code. No target code. Sir, that will shut down the entire planet.
Snake Plissken I told you you'd better hope I didn't make it back.
Malloy You push that button, 500 years' worth of work will be finished. Our technology, our way of life, our entire history. We'll have to start all over again. For God's sakes, don't do it, Snake!
Snake Plissken The name's Plissken.
Utopia [Plissken activates the satellites, shutting down all power, which saves Utopia from being executed in the electric chair] He did it! He shut down the Earth!
Snake Plissken [Lights a cigarette and blows out the match used to light it] Welcome to the human race.
Snake Plissken You'd better hope I don't make it back!
Snake Plissken Your rules are really beginning to annoy me.
President If you go to Los Angeles, and come back with that black box and put it in my hand, you'll be given a full pardon for every moral crime you've committed in the United States.
Snake Plissken Sounds familiar.
President Let's face it, he's dead.
Brazen I agree.
Cmdr. Malloy Plissken has been dead so many times, I can't count 'em all. But, he never stays down.
Snake Plissken Why do you stay? You can go south, to Mexico.
Taslima Nah, LA is still the place, Snake. If you think about what's happened on the other side of the wall. Pfft, that's the prison. This is - the only free zone left. Anywhere.
Snake Plissken Hmm. Dark paradise.
Taslima At least we get something out of the deal. A girl can still wear a fur coat - if she wants to, for example. No-no-no, once you figure out this place, its - really not so bad.
[Taslima gets shot]
Map to the Stars Eddie Hey, Cuervo!
Cuervo Jones [to his gang members] Will you *please* kill him for me.
Map to the Stars Eddie Hey! I got news. There's about to be an attack. You're about to get hit, man. It's Plissken!
Cuervo Jones Plissken? You told me that you shot him dead?
Map to the Stars Eddie Yeah, I thought I did. But, eh, I found him. Sort of - alive.
Cuervo Jones Sort of?
President I now render - this final solution.
President For he so loved his country, he gave his only seditious child.
President Prepare to broadcast. Worldwide. Worldwide!
Cuervo Jones Hey, Presidente, silence is golden, no? Don't tell me you didn't enjoy this - just a little bit. I mean, if your wife's anything like your daughter, she's sweet to me, you just can't shut her up.
Utopia Hey, knock it off, Cuervo.
Snake Plissken You know where I can find Cuervo Jones?
Skinhead What do I look like, a fuckin' tour guide?
[Snake is racing in a submarine]
Malloy Slow it down, Plissken! You're overloading the power plant!
Snake Plissken You slow down, dickhead! I'm the one who's dying!
Snake Plissken [to the President] I can see you're real concerned about your daughter.
Cuervo Jones Some people think you're already dead, Snake. Some say you never will be. 'Cause you may have survived Cleveland. You may have escaped from New York. But this is L.A., vato. And you're about to find out that this fucking city can kill anybody!
[rumble]
Snake Plissken What's that?
Pipeline Tsu-nami, Snake! Tsunami!
Hershe Las Palmas What's in it for me?
Snake Plissken I know that voice. You're Carjack Malone.
Cuervo Jones That looks like Snake Plissken!
Utopia Who?
Cuervo Jones He used to be a gunfighter. He kind of faded out of the scene a few years ago. I hear he slowed down some.
Utopia He don't look that slow Cuervo!
Cuervo Jones Nobody rolls into town and direspects me! Not Snake Plissken, not nobody! Bolas!
Utopia To the American people! now it's the time to rise up and demand the surrender of the President and his corrupt theocracry! of lies and terror!
Brazen at 11:40 hours se hijacked Air Force 3. We scan this onto the VR. Check it out
Utopia Today is day one of a brand new world. The days of Empire are finished; to the President... my father... you know what's in here... unless you open your borders, allow all the wrognfully accused, to return to their country... I will use this, on you and on the United States...
Taslima I read your future.
Snake Plissken The future is right now.
Snake Plissken Why are you here?
Taslima I was a Muslim in South Dakota. All the sudden, they made it a crime.
Duty Sergeant Take a look at 'em, Plissken. Prostitutes. Atheists. Runaways. We're throwin' out the trash.
Brazen That's Snake Plissken?
Cmdr. Malloy What did you expect?
Brazen I don't know. He just looks so retro. Kind of 20th Century.
Cmdr. Malloy Good old days.
Cuervo Jones Bend over, Mr. President. Time for a spanking.
Brazen Mr. President, Commander Malloy, we are receiving reports from Miami. An armada of warships have just departed Cuba. ETA to Florida coast in 45 minutes.
Malloy Starting the invasion.
President Gotta go to my quarters. Got to pray!
[exits]
Malloy [to Brazen] Go with him. Make sure he doesn't do anything crazy.
Skinhead Hey, One-Eye! Look in my face when I talk to you, shit-heel.
[brings out his knife, Snake guns him down]
Cmdr. Malloy Designer viruses, Plissken. Wave of the future. Right now, you've got less than 10 hours to live.
Snake Plissken Get this crap outta me.
President I guess we gotta deal.
Cmdr. Malloy Get on with it.
Brazen Right after her sister committed suicide, Utopia began to withdraw from life into her Virtual Reality simulator. She's punched up her own little world in cyberspace and stays in it for days at a time.
Cmdr. Malloy Somebody else was in there with her.
Cmdr. Malloy War is about to be declared, Plissken. Or, didn't you know? Oh, that's right, I forgot, you don't give a shit, do you?
Hershe Las Palmas Oh, I would't do that Snake. You see, we all have an agreement. Anything happens to me and you're dead.
Snake Plissken I'm already dead.
[coughs]
Hershe Las Palmas I see your point.
Snake Plissken Do you want to stay here while Cuervo Jones rules the world?
Hershe Las Palmas Hell no. That sucks! So, how are we gonna get out?
Snake Plissken I'll tell you that when we get there.
Cuervo Jones Are you ready for the New World! The attack is now underway.
Snake Plissken This is bigger than Cleveland.
Snake Plissken You want this thing? Come and get it.
Cuervo Jones Talk to Curevo. Or, I'll rip your balls out.
President I hope it was worth it. For now you are going to die.
Snake Plissken Everybody does.
President Kill him.
Pipeline It's gonna be some kind of - some kind of bitchin' ride, man. Let's go! Whoa! Bitchin' man! Okay, let the front edge pick you up. Don't get on your board until you ride to the top. Don't blow it. If you fall off your board, it's the big one now.. Got it? Whoa! Bitchin'. Hold on, Snake. Howl!
Hershe Las Palmas We're gonna need some kind of diversion.
Snake Plissken The more things change, the more things stay the same. Huh, Carjack? I'm glad to see you're still packin' my gun between your legs.
Hershe Las Palmas Dream on, blue eye!
Hershe Gang Member Use the air. They're burning. The Santa Anas. The night wind.
Map to the Stars Eddie What are you talking about?
Hershe Gang Member Death from above.
Hershe Las Palmas Why should I leave? I *love* LA. Where are we gonna go?
Cuervo Jones We've got the north by the balls! Come on! Right? Right? Meet me at the Happy Kingdom. Let's party tonight! Because, tomorrow, we're going to start our way back to glory!
Cuervo Jones Alright. Alright!
Pipeline You're pretty far out, Snake. I mean, cool. But, I kinda thought you'd be - taller.
Utopia This is insane.
Cuervo Jones It is! That's the point.
Taslima I used to hear about you all the time. That they could never catch you, no matter what they did. Very cool, Snake.
Snake Plissken Sooner or later they get everybody.
Pipeline Thanks for not killin' me, man. I owe you one.
Taslima Don't make noise. If you wanna make noise, go and find another bush!
Snake Plissken You're the one makin' all the noise.
Taslima What are you doing here in LA?
Snake Plissken Dying.
Surgeon General of Beverly Hills What a beautiful blue eye!
