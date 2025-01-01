Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Vampires Vampires Movie Quotes

Vampires Movie Quotes

Jack Crow You ever seen a vampire?
Father Adam Guiteau No, I haven't.
Jack Crow No... Well first of all, they're not romantic. It's not like they're a bunch of fuckin' fags hoppin' around in rented formal wear and seducing everybody in sight with cheesy Euro-trash accents, all right? Forget whatever you've seen in the movies: they don't turn into bats, crosses don't work. Garlic? You wanna try garlic? You could stand there with garlic around your neck and one of these buggers will bend you fucking over and take a walk up your strada-chocolata WHILE he's suckin' the blood outta your neck, all right? And they don't sleep in coffins lined in taffeta. You wanna kill one, you drive a wooden stake right through his fuckin' heart. Sunlight turns 'em into crispy critters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow Let me ask you a question. When you were stabbing that vampire in there?
Father Adam Guiteau Yeah?
Jack Crow Did you get a little wood?
Father Adam Guiteau Mahogany.
Jack Crow Excuse me?
Father Adam Guiteau Ebony.
Jack Crow What?
Father Adam Guiteau Teak.
Jack Crow Are you possessed by demons?
Father Adam Guiteau Major Chubby.
Jack Crow Language, Padre, language!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow When did she first bite you?
Montoya Two days ago. I still covered your ass!
Jack Crow Yes, you did. I say we owe you two days back. Whatya think, padre?
Father Adam Guiteau You have two days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a vampire has just snapped a metal cord that was being pulled by Montoya's jeep]
Father Adam Guiteau You didn't tell me they could do that!
Jack Crow I didn't *know* they could do that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow Let me just ask you one thing - after 600 years, how's that dick workin', pretty good?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Just as Cardinal Alba is about to complete the ceremony by burning Jack at the stake, Father Guiteau shoots Alba in the back with a shotgun, killing him in the process. Valek, his followers, and Katrina growl and hiss]
Jack Crow [shocked] Padre!
[Valek growls]
Father Adam Guiteau [yells] Now, what are you gonna do, Valek? You've got nobody to complete your ritual! The sun's starting to rise!
Valek You... will finish the ritual.
Father Adam Guiteau [holds the shotgun to his head] Try to make me.
Jack Crow Attaboy, Padre. Fuck with him!
[to Valek]
Jack Crow Hey, Valek, you're shit outta luck, pal. Give it up!
[Valek grabs a burning torch and attempts to set Jack on fire. Guiteau removes the shotgun from his forehead]
Valek Finish it.
Father Adam Guiteau No.
Valek [yells] Finish it!
Father Adam Guiteau [screams] NO!
[Valek moves the torch closer to Jack's crotch]
Jack Crow [groans] Come on, Padre. My nuts are on fire here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow Valek is the original! The source of the disease! The first vampire created by the Catholic Church...
Father Adam Guiteau By accident...
Jack Crow SHUT THE FUCK UP!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montoya [takes tape off Katrina's mouth; sighs] What's your name? Do you understand what's been happening to you?
Katrina [screams] Help me!
Montoya [grabs Katrina's head; puts her in strenghold; covers her mouth] Hey! HEY! Don't fuck with me, honey! I'll snap your neck like a twig! Now nod your head "Yes" or "No". Do you understand what's been happening to you? DO IT!
[Katrina shakes her head "No"]
Montoya All right. Now I'm going to explain it to you. First, I'm gonna take my hand off your mouth. You scream...
[imitates neck snap; Katrina sobs]
Montoya Good. Now... what's your name?
Katrina Katrina.
Montoya Okay, Katrina. Here's the scenario.
[throws covers back on her]
Montoya I took off your clothes. I cleaned you up. I tied you down. I also saved your ass. You been bitten by a vampire. Do you remember the party back at the motel? Big guy, pointy teeth, real shitty breath? Don't worry. It'll all come back soon. A master vampire has a telepathic link to his victims, and you're gonna help us find him. And while he's sleeping, we unleash on his. You're the bait honey. Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Adam Guiteau A master vampire, able to walk in the sunlight, unstoppable. Unless we stop him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow Padre... I'm beginning to like you... so don't make me hurt you, OK? Just tell me what you know... I'll buy you a beer and get you laid. Come on. If you don't tell me, I'm gonna have to start cutting on ya.
Father Adam Guiteau No, you won't. You're a righteous man, Mr. Crow. Besides I serve a higher master than you. Any secrets I keep are to protect the church and its followers. Part of...
Jack Crow [grabs Father Guiteau and pins him to the wall] Open your mouth.
Father Adam Guiteau What?
Jack Crow Open your mouth. Ah, yeah.
[shoves a towel in Guiteau's mouth]
Jack Crow Gimmie your hand.
Jack Crow [Jack cuts Giuteau's hand with his switchblade knife] Now listen to me, you fuck! My father kept a secret once. He got bit by a vampire. He kept it a secret from me and my mother. By the fifth day he was turning. That night he attacked my mother and then he came after me. I killed my own father, Padre. I got no trouble killin' you. Last chance.
[Padre gasping]
Jack Crow Now open your motherfuckin' mouth.
Father Adam Guiteau No.
Jack Crow Open your fucking mouth! Then prepare...
Father Adam Guiteau No!
[screaming]
Jack Crow What? Are you ready? Excuse me? What?
Father Adam Guiteau Valek - Valek is for an ancient relic, the Cross of Berseires!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Montoya checks out a Buick that pulls up]
Man With Buick Hey! Cowboy! Can I help you?
Montoya Yeah. I'm gonna borrow your car.
[man opens mouth in disbelief]
Montoya Shhh... just say "Help yourself."
Man With Buick You want me to say *what*?
Montoya [pulling out a gun] Hey!
[shouts]
Montoya Shut the fuck up or I'll blow your fucking teeth out the back of your head, asshole! Back off!
Man With Buick Uhh... help yourself, boy!
Montoya Much obliged, partner!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow Can I ask ya somethin, Padre? When I was kickin your ass back there... you get a little wood?
Father Adam Guiteau What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow End of the line, Valek.
Valek You still with us, Crow?
Jack Crow I don't burn so good these days, bloodsucker.
Valek [raising his hands in a calm manner] Give me the cross.
Jack Crow [sarcastically] This cross? Let me just ask you one thing. After 600 years hows that dick working? Pretty good?
[Valek advances menacingly]
Jack Crow Huh? Come on
Valek [lunging at Jack] The Cross!
[Jumps but Jack stabs him with the end of the cross]
Jack Crow Suck this!
[Forces Valek against the wall while still stabbing him with the cross]
Jack Crow Die! Die, you fucker! Die!
Valek [spreading his arms in a mocking tone] Jack.
[Jack hits him with a wooden plank]
Jack Crow Die!
[Hits him with another wooden plank to no effect]
Valek [hits Jack across the room with the cross] Jack. You can't kill me.
[Starts to pull the cross out of his body he painfully yells out loud, Jack knocks a wooden pillar loose causing the roof to fall apart exposing Valek to sunlight causing him to combust and scream in agony]
Jack Crow You ugly, blood-sucking fucker, DIE!
[Valek combusts and explodes into a fireball]
Jack Crow Shit!
[sighs]
Jack Crow Jesus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jack Crow, having been beaten up by Valek, awakens to find himself strangled and tied to the front of his truck; Cardinal Alba appears, having turned to the dark side]
Cardinal Alba Hello, Jack.
[Chuckles]
Cardinal Alba From your expression, I assume you couldn't understand my presence here. I'm sorry to disillusion you, Jack. As one grows old, as death approaches, we begin to question... our fate. And I found mine lacking. "Is there a god? Is there a heaven?" I can no longer answer this for certain. I've witnessed no miracles, had no visions, and the prospect of death terrifies me. I've realized I've only one... alternative, and I made a bargain. With the devil if you wish.
Jack Crow You are truly a pile of dog shit, Cardinal.
Cardinal Alba Yeah, that's right.
[chuckles]
Cardinal Alba That's correct, Jack and I can live with that. After I have given what Valek wants, he will fulfill our bargain. And I will be transformed into one of his... new children. It's beautiful, isn't it?
[Jack spits at the Cardinal's face]
Cardinal Alba Eternal Life... Imortality... can change your heart.
Jack Crow Valek...
[Valek looks at Jack]
Jack Crow ... why don't you prove you can kick my ass? Come on, untie me. Come on. Fuckin' pole smokin' fashion victim. Come on over here.
Valek Jack...
Jack Crow Come on. Five minutes, then you can bite my ass a little. Would you like that, see me all tied up, huh?
Valek What will silence you?
Jack Crow Come on. Untie me, you prick!
Valek Perhaps this will help.
[Katrina, now a legion of the undead and one of Valek's newest children, appears and laughs evily after finally feeding on Montoya]
Valek Apparently your friend is one of my children now.
[Jack scoffs]
Valek You are alone, crusader.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montoya [trying to figure out how much the hotel costs] What's the fucking total, guy?
Motel Owner Erm... that's erm... $400.
[looks out window in the pickup]
Motel Owner Is that your girlfriend?
Montoya No, it's my fuckin' mother. Gimme the key.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cardinal Alba, performing the ceremony, makes a cut at Jack's leg]
Jack Crow [yells] Motherf...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Valek has beaten up Jack very badly as Montoya & Katrina escape the vampires and Father Guiteau hides in the local bar]
Valek [grabs Jack's head; growls] Your war is over, Crusader.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow [Valek is burning up from the sunlight] You ugly, blood-sucking fucker, DIE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow [Notices Montoya is all worn out and exhausted] You look like shit, Montoya.
[Montoya is getting into the van]
Jack Crow Where you going?
Montoya South.
Jack Crow You love her that much.
Montoya We make the perfect couple, Jack.
Father Adam Guiteau [points shotgun at Montoya] You're not leaving!
Jack Crow Padre, back off.
Father Adam Guiteau No.
[Montoya points his revolver at him]
Jack Crow Don't make me come over there and beat the shit out of you, Padre. Back off!
Father Adam Guiteau He's a vampire, Jack!
Jack Crow [getting in the middle of both of them] Rule number one, if your partner is ever been by a vampire, never, ever let him live.
[Turning his head over to Father Adam]
Jack Crow Padre.
[They both lower their guns]
Montoya I'm not a slayer anymore, Jack. Besides, the way I figure it, the two of you got plenty to do cleaning the rest of them out.
Jack Crow Meanwhile, she hides in the back of the van, out of the sunlight, while you make it for the border try to catch it by nightfall, is that it.
Montoya I need a vacation, Jack.
Jack Crow When did she first bite you?
Montoya Two days ago. I still covered your ass.
Jack Crow Yes, you did. So let's say I owe you two days back. What do you say, Padre?
Father Adam Guiteau You've got two days
Jack Crow Wherever you go, I will find you. I will hunt you down, and I will kill you. The girl too.
[Montoya starts to cry and they both hug like brothers]
Montoya Vaya con Dios, my friend.
[He tearfully goes into the van and drives off]
Jack Crow [whispering] Vaya con Dios , Slayer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valek Isn't it beautiful? Something you'll never forget? I know I won't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valek You can't kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow [after interogating the padre and getting him to confess] You're a good man padre... welcome to the team.
Father Adam Guiteau [broken] May God forgive me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cardinal Alba Ah, Jack. Buongiorno. Come. Please, sit down.
Jack Crow Who's this?
Cardinal Alba Oh, this is Father Adam Guiteau. Father Adam's in charge of our archives. A bookworm. And he's completely familiar with all your activities, so speak freely. Tell me what happened.
Jack Crow We cleaned out the nest near Fort Union.
Cardinal Alba Mmm-hmm.
Jack Crow That night a master showed up. No master was ever like this, superhuman strength, unkillable, like a machine. We didn't stand a chance. So tell me if I'm wrong Cardinal. But couldn't he be the one we always talked about, the one we knew would come along one day.
Cardinal Alba There are some other developments, sad developments. Tom, our Tom, our Tom Callahan is dead. And the whole European team is wiped out.
Jack Crow When?
Father Adam Guiteau Three days ago.
[hands Jack a photo showing dead bodies]
Father Adam Guiteau Callahan's team was clearing a nest near Cologne, Germany. Local authorities reported it as a terrorist act. We found this at the site.
[He shows Jack a small portrait with Valek on it]
Cardinal Alba Is he the one?
Jack Crow Yes.
[Notices writing on the bottom]
Jack Crow What is this?
Father Adam Guiteau Celebratum it's medieval Latin for celebrate uh, celebrate this.
Jack Crow Celebrate what?
Cardinal Alba Well, we don't know.
Father Adam Guiteau I've authenticated the portrait. It was painted in 1340. The subject's name is, was Valek, Jan Valek, born in Prague 1311. He was a priest who turned against the church and led the Bohemian peasants in an uprising, actually capturing several small towns. Valek was captured. He was tried for heresy and burned at the stake. But after his death, there were reports that he was seen walking at night. It was said he killed the living to drink their blood. They opened his grave and it was found empty. It's the first known case of vampirism.
Cardinal Alba A priest. Valek is not like the other Masters you have hunted before. He's the first and most powerful. Of our slayers, you are the only one who faced Valek and survived.
Jack Crow I'm going back out. You mind if I hang on to this?
Cardinal Alba Jack, I've been in contact with Rome. The Vatican council requests that you rebuild your team.
Jack Crow There isn't time.
Cardinal Alba You are to return to Monterey, recruit new team members and to try again when you are at full strength. Father Adam will accompany you and take the place of poor Father Giovanni.
Jack Crow [scoffs] I don't think so.
Cardinal Alba Jack. Jack. This is non-negotiable.
Jack Crow Valek is the original, the source of the disease, the first vampire created by the Catholic Church.
Father Adam Guiteau By accident.
Jack Crow Shut the fuck up! This was your fight, Cardinal. Now it is mine.
Cardinal Alba Jack? Jack! If you refuse to obey the rules, the operation will be canceled, the funding withdrawn.
Jack Crow You have any idea how this Valek knows my name?
Cardinal Alba [to Father Adam] Stay close to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Adam Guiteau The accounts are confused, but they refer to an inverse exorcism. The body is destroyed, but the possessed soul remains. The exorcism transformed Valek into a creature whose body is dead, but who lives on
Jack Crow A vampire.
Father Adam Guiteau A vampire. The stories you heard about the black cross are true. It was used in Valek's exorcism and then taken back to Rome. It's known as the Berziers cross. The cross was then shipped to the new world. It was moved over the years from one Spanish mission to another. It's exact location was kept secret even from the Vatican. For hundreds of years it was lost. Then recently Cardinal Alba discovered the name of the only living priest who knew the location of the cross. Father Joseph Molina. Cardinal Alba and I came to the United States to find Father Molina to reclaim the Berziers cross. Now that is all I know.
Jack Crow You're a good man, padre. Welcome to the team.
Father Adam Guiteau God forgive me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cardinal Alba Hello, Jack. From your expression, I assume you couldn't possibly understand my presence here. I'm sorry to disillusion you, Jack. As one grows old, as death approaches, we begin to question our faith, and I found mine lacking. Is there a God? s there a Heaven? I can no longer answer this for certain. I've witnessed no miracles, had no visions, and the prospect of death terrifies me. I realized I've only one alternative, and I made a bargain with the devil, if you wish.
Jack Crow [disgusted] You are truly... A pile of dog shit, Cardinal.
Cardinal Alba [chuckles] Yeah, that's right. That's correct, Jack. And I can live with that. After I've given Valek what he wants, he will fulfill our bargain, and I will be transformed into one of his... New children. It's beautiful isn't it?
[Jack spits in his face]
Cardinal Alba Eternal life... Immortality can change your heart.
Jack Crow Valek. Why don't you prove you can kick my ass. Come on, untie me. Come on, fucking pole smoking fashion victim. Come on over here.
Valek Jack... .
Jack Crow Come on five minutes. Then you can bite my ass a little. Would you like that? See me all tied up? Huh?
Valek What will silence you?
Jack Crow Come on. Untie me, you prick.
Valek Perhaps this will help
[Katrina enters the town fully vamped out]
Valek Apparently your friend is one of my children now. You are alone, crusader.
Jack Crow What the fuck do you want from me, Valek?
Valek Oh, you hate me so, don't you? But you made me, crusader. You hate what you've made. You fear it, because it is superior to you.
[grabs and squeezes Jack's face]
Valek for 600 years I fed on your kind at will.
[Tries to bite Jack but slowly refuses]
Valek No.
Jack Crow Why don't you just kill me and get it over with?
Cardinal Alba Because you are needed, Jack. The ceremony is a reenactment of the original exorcism. It requires the blood of a crusader and his crucifixion upon a burning cross. The climax of the ceremony must coincide with the first rays of the rising sun. Sorry, Jack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Crow What the fuck do you want from me, Valek?
Valek Oh, you hate me so, don't ya? But you made me, Crusader. You hate what you made. You fear it because it is superior to you.
[grabs Jack's chin]
Valek For six hundred years, I've fed on your kind at will!
[Attempts to bite Jack but slowly refuses]
Valek [whispers] No.
Jack Crow Why don't you just kill me and get it over with?
Cardinal Alba Because you are needed, Jack. The ceremony is a re-enactment of the original exorcism. It requires the blood of a crusader and his crucifixion upon a burning cross. The climax of the ceremony must coincide with the first rays of the rising sun. Sorry, Jack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more