Valek
You still with us, Crow?
Jack Crow
I don't burn so good these days, bloodsucker.
Valek
[raising his hands in a calm manner]
Give me the cross.
Jack Crow
[sarcastically]
This cross? Let me just ask you one thing. After 600 years hows that dick working? Pretty good?
[Valek advances menacingly]
Valek
[lunging at Jack]
The Cross!
[Jumps but Jack stabs him with the end of the cross]
[Forces Valek against the wall while still stabbing him with the cross]
Valek
[spreading his arms in a mocking tone]
Jack.
[Jack hits him with a wooden plank]
[Hits him with another wooden plank to no effect]
Valek
[hits Jack across the room with the cross]
Jack. You can't kill me.
[Starts to pull the cross out of his body he painfully yells out loud, Jack knocks a wooden pillar loose causing the roof to fall apart exposing Valek to sunlight causing him to combust and scream in agony]
Jack Crow
You ugly, blood-sucking fucker, DIE!
[Valek combusts and explodes into a fireball]
[sighs]