Cardinal Alba Hello, Jack. From your expression, I assume you couldn't possibly understand my presence here. I'm sorry to disillusion you, Jack. As one grows old, as death approaches, we begin to question our faith, and I found mine lacking. Is there a God? s there a Heaven? I can no longer answer this for certain. I've witnessed no miracles, had no visions, and the prospect of death terrifies me. I realized I've only one alternative, and I made a bargain with the devil, if you wish.

Jack Crow [disgusted] You are truly... A pile of dog shit, Cardinal.

Cardinal Alba [chuckles] Yeah, that's right. That's correct, Jack. And I can live with that. After I've given Valek what he wants, he will fulfill our bargain, and I will be transformed into one of his... New children. It's beautiful isn't it?

[Jack spits in his face]

Cardinal Alba Eternal life... Immortality can change your heart.

Jack Crow Valek. Why don't you prove you can kick my ass. Come on, untie me. Come on, fucking pole smoking fashion victim. Come on over here.

Valek Jack... .

Jack Crow Come on five minutes. Then you can bite my ass a little. Would you like that? See me all tied up? Huh?

Valek What will silence you?

Jack Crow Come on. Untie me, you prick.

Valek Perhaps this will help

[Katrina enters the town fully vamped out]

Valek Apparently your friend is one of my children now. You are alone, crusader.

Jack Crow What the fuck do you want from me, Valek?

Valek Oh, you hate me so, don't you? But you made me, crusader. You hate what you've made. You fear it, because it is superior to you.

[grabs and squeezes Jack's face]

Valek for 600 years I fed on your kind at will.

[Tries to bite Jack but slowly refuses]

Valek No.

Jack Crow Why don't you just kill me and get it over with?