The Fog Movie Quotes

Kathy Williams Sandy, you're the only person I know who can make "Yes, Ma'am" sound like "screw you".
Sandy Fadel Yes, Ma'am.
[a tape recording of K-A-B promos has just slowed down]
Blake's Voice Something that one lives with like an albatross round the neck. No, more like a millstone. A plumbing stone, by God! Damn them all!
[first lines]
Mr. Machen 11:55, almost midnight. Enough time for one more story. One more story before 12:00, just to keep us warm. In five minutes, it will be the 21st of April. One hundred years ago on the 21st of April, out in the waters around Spivey Point, a small clipper ship drew toward land. Suddenly, out of the night, the fog rolled in. For a moment, they could see nothing, not a foot in front of them. Then, they saw a light. By God, it was a fire burning on the shore, strong enough to penetrate the swirling mist. They steered a course toward the light. But it was a campfire, like this one. The ship crashed against the rocks, the hull sheared in two, masts snapped like a twig. The wreckage sank, with all the men aboard. At the bottom of the sea, lay the Elizabeth Dane, with her crew, their lungs filled with salt water, their eyes open, staring to the darkness. And above, as suddenly as it come, the fog lifted, receded back across the ocean and never came again. But it is told by the fishermen, and their fathers and grandfathers, that when the fog returns to Antonio Bay, the men at the bottom of the sea, out in the water by Spivey Point will rise up and search for the campfire that led them to their dark, icy death.
[bells ring distantly]
Mr. Machen 12:00, the 21st of April.
Stevie Wayne I don't know what happened to Antonio Bay tonight. Something came out of the fog and tried to destroy us. In one moment, it vanished. But if this has been anything but a nightmare, and if we don't wake up to find ourselves safe in our beds, it could come again. To the ships at sea who can hear my voice, look across the water, into the darkness. Look for the fog.
Elizabeth Solley Listen, I never hitchhiked before. I just really want to be careful. Can I ask you something?
Nick Castle Sure
Elizabeth Solley Are you weird?
Nick Castle Yes, I am. Yes, I am weird.
Elizabeth Solley You are weird. Thank God you're weird. The last one was so normal, it was disgusting.
Kathy Williams Are you going to give the benediction tonight, father?
Father Malone Antonio bay has a curse on it.
Sandy Fadel Do we take that as a "no"?
Father Malone [reading from Patrick Malone's journal] "December 9: Met with Blake this evening for the first time. He stood in the shadows to prevent me from getting a clear look at his face. What a vile disease this is. He is a rich man with a cursed condition, but this does not prevent him from trying to better his situation and that of his comrades at the colony. December 11: Blake's proposition is simple, He wants to move off Tanzier Island and re-locate the entire colony just north of here. He has purchased a clipper ship called the Elizabeth Dane with part of his fortune and asks only for permission to settle here. I must balance my feelings of mercy and compassion for this poor man, with my revulsion at the thought of a leper colony only a mile distant. April 20: The six of us met tonight. From midnight until one o'clock, we planned the death of Blake and his comrades. I tell myself that Blake's gold will allow the church to be built, and our small settlement to become a township, but it does not soothe the horror that I feel being an accomplice to murder. April 21: The deed is done. Blake followed our false fire on shore and the ship broke apart on the rocks off Spivey Point. We were aided by an unearthly fog that rolled in, as if Heaven sent, although God had no part in our actions tonight. Blake's gold will be recovered tomorrow, but may the Lord forgive us for what we've done." I couldn't read any further.
Sandy Fadel Your grandfather had a way with words.
Father Malone The celebration tonight is a travesty. We're honoring murderers.
[on the phone]
Stevie Wayne You're just a voice on the phone.
Dan O'Bannon And you're just a voice on the radio. We'd make a perfect couple. You let me take you to dinner tonight, I'll prove it to you.
Stevie Wayne Sorry, Dan. My idea of perfection is a voice on the phone.
Stevie Wayne Well, my gauges must be wrong. I've got a wind blowing due east. Now what kind of a fog blows against the wind?
Dan O'Bannon You got me.
Stevie Wayne I'm not so sure I want you.
[Bennett has finished working at the church]
Bennett Well, I'm finished. Good night, Father.
Father Malone Good night, Bennett. I'll need you to you come in tomorrow at four.
Bennett Sure. Father, can I get paid?
Father Malone Ah... why don't you come in at six tomorrow instead of four.
Tommy Wallace She's crazy. There's no fog bank out there.
[other men talk]
Tommy Wallace There's no fog bank out there.
[more talk]
Tommy Wallace There's no fog bank out there.
[after a moment, fog begins to appear]
Tommy Wallace Hey, there's a fog bank out there.
Al Williams All right, I'm drunk enough. Let's go back.
[last lines]
Father Malone Why not six, Blake? Why not me?
Stevie Wayne [speaking hysterically over radio] There's something in the fog!
Stevie Wayne [speaking into phone] Dan, where's the fog now?
Dan O'Bannon It should be right outside my front door now.
Nick Castle Do you feel that?
Dr. Phibes I'll tell you what happened...
Nick Castle It just got cold in here.
Andy Mom, wake up, look what I found on the beach!
Stevie Wayne [sleepily] Andrew. I love you. But sometimes you're a real pain.
Elizabeth Solley [Nick and Elizabeth are on board The Sea Grass] Things seem to happen to me. I'm bad luck.
Nick Castle I don't believe in luck, good or bad. I don't believe in anything much. Something did happen once. My father was a fisherman. He ran a trawler out of Whitley Reef. One night, late, he was coming back in. He was out beyond the reef, out near Spivey Point. He looked to windward and saw a brig under shortsail, heading right for him. And he radioed, there was no reply. Nothing moved on deck, but she held her course. My dad and two of his hands, they boarded the brig, the Risa Jane. No one was on board. There was food on the table, and a hot, steaming cup of coffee. But underneath, the tin cup was rusted to the table. And then something caught my father's eye. It was a gold dubloon, minted in Spain, 1867. My dad picked up the coin, put it in his breast pocket of his jacket, and zippered it up. He came home, told us the story, and he unzippered the pocket to give me the coin. It was gone.
[a locker door opens, spilling charts]
Elizabeth Solley I think I'll go to Vancouver now.
Stevie Wayne I don't know what happened to Antonio Bay tonight. Something came out of the fog and tried to destroy us. And in one moment, it vanished. But if this has been anything, but a nightmare and if we don't wake up to find ourselves safe in our beds, it could come again. To the ships at sea, who can hear my voice, look across the water, into the darkness. Look for the fog.
Dr. Phibes You see the water acts like ice. A whole body would take a year to decompose, longer if it was down far enough, cold enough.
Nick Castle But he was on the boat. He was below decks.
Dr. Phibes No. Dick Baxter died in the ocean. Remember last October those three kids that went diving for that old boat off the point? We got to 'em, they'd been down a week, maybe ten days. I swear to you right now, he's been down longer.
[referring to Stevie Wayne's voice on the radio]
Al Williams Boy, would I like to meet her.
Dick Baxter I saw her at a grocery store one day.
Al Williams Yeah?
Dick Baxter You *would* like to meet her.
Nick Castle How can a man drown and not touch the water?
[the pathologist, Dr. Phibes, has just examined the body of Dick Baxter]
Dr. Phibes What the hell happened out there?
Nick Castle There was rust all over everything. It was like the boat had been out there a long time, taking on water. He was down below, near the bunks.
Dr. Phibes Nick, his wounds are covered with algae, his lungs are full, and there's silt under his fingernails. I tell ya, I saw Dick Baxter three days ago in Salinas. Now he's lying there on the table looking like he's been underwater for a month!
Stevie Wayne Get inside and lock your doors. Close your windows. There's something in the fog.
Stevie Wayne My son is trapped! Get him out of the fog! Please, someone!
Dick Baxter Her son plays Little League with my kid brother.
Al Williams She's a mother?
Dick Baxter I thought you were happily married.
Al Williams Not that happy.
Stevie Wayne [on the radio] This is K.A.B., Antonio Bay. Stevie Wayne here beaming a signal across the sea. To the men of the ''Sea Grass,'' fifteen miles out tonight, a warm hello and keep a watch out for that fog bank heading in from the east. Now, in the meantime, relax with me.
Stevie Wayne [on the radio] It's twelve midnight and we just started into the witching hour. This is Stevie Wayne, on top of the world tonight.
Kathy Williams We will pass out the candles and begin the procession. Then, I will go home and pass out.
[Dr. Phibes is recording his examination of Dick Baxter's body]
Dr. Phibes Evidence of deep penetrating wounds into each ocular orbit, entering into the cranial cavity. Also jagged lacerations to the face. The right area of his throat has been crushed. Thorax has been crushed and the lungs are filled with fluid.
Stevie Wayne [on the radio] I'm Stevie Wayne. And if you don't have anything to do right now, I'll be here playing music all through the witching hour. Even if you do have something to do, keep me turned on for a while - and I'll try my best to do the same for you.
Stevie Wayne I hope no one else gets lost out there in the fog. I'll be right back.
Father Malone We can't hide any longer.
Kathy Williams Well, we have to try!
Father Malone No matter where we go, it will find us.
Sandy Fadel I don't think you ought to go out there.
Kathy Williams Oh, I think that's exactly what I ought to do.
Stevie Wayne This is going to sound a little strange, but, I saw the fog last night out in the ocean in the distance. It was - glowing.
