Films
Prime Target
Prime Target Movie Quotes
Prime Target Movie Quotes
Sheriff Murray
[after Bloddstone tells him he's working for the FBI]
Yeah, and I'm Tom Cruise!
John Bloodstone
[repeated line]
Have a nice trip.
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
2025, USA, Sport
