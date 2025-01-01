Menu
Films
Naked in New York
Naked in New York Movie Quotes
[On marriage]
Jake Briggs
I've been trying to fit it into the context of my life, you know what I mean? And life, life is... curious.
Dana Coles
Which are you, a man or a boy?
Jake Briggs
Well, that doesn't matter. I'm partial to both.
Jake Briggs
[on board of a plane]
Is that Patsy Cline playing on the tape? Why's is Patsy Cline playing on the tape? Is this some kind of a joke?
Jake Briggs
[while his girlfriend is taking pictures of him naked on the top of a giant rock]
Can we get arrested for this or something?
Carl Fisher
Would you please relax? I've got everything under control. Just enjoy yourself, mazel tov. I see you later.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Eric Stoltz
Kathleen Turner
Tony Curtis
