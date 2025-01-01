Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Immortals The Immortals Movie Quotes

The Immortals Movie Quotes

Dominic Tiny? The guy... this Peter. Peter is it, yeah? Peter. This guy, Peter. If he even moves, put a hole in the back of his bald head.
Pete Jack, you better hope he kills me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim Well I'd rather be partnered up with a foreigner, than with a butt-pirate.
[Kerry flips Tim off]
Deke Well at least you know a butt-pirate's gonna watch your ass.
[They all laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jack And in exchange for this unbelievable opportunity I'm giving you, I will ask each of you for one favor someday. If any here thinks there's even the slightest possible of not returning that favor, they should be out that goddamn door so fast, that their ass catches fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Time is of the absolute essence. And it's the only thing you can never get back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Hayes Is it true?
Pete What?
Benny Hayes That you're on your way out, too?
Pete You think this bald is a fashion statement. Cancer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack I will not be a pawn any more. I am a king!
Dominic If only for a day.
[gun fire]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack How the hell are you?
Dominic Oh, you look pretty good for a dead man Jack.
Jack You know Dom, knowing you're dead can be a very liberating experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Well you know, taking money from this organization and leaving them alive makes for a very shady future.
Dominic You fucking ingrate!
Jack Dominic, don't hurt my feelings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Florence? You see that hippie back there? If he even flickers or quivers, blow his head off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Billy, Billy, Billy they're... they're calling for backup.
Billy Wait, wait wait. What the fuck did you just call me? Did you just use my fucking name?
George When?
Billy Am I gonna go crazy here or he just fucking used my name?
Cafe Manager He just fucking used you're name.
Billy You just used my fuckin' name! You idiot! You fuckin' mo... Wait, wait did I call you an idiot? I'm sorry... GEORGE! I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hey George, could you come in here and make things worse?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I decide to check it out, so I went to the library, and it turns out that Pinocchio is a liar.
Billy Yeah. That's why his nose grew.
George You went too?
Billy No, I've just spent a lot of time in the library.
George Really. Which one, 'cause like uh, I've been on day trips to just about every one.
Billy Harvard School of Law.
George Really? Is that downtown?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hey George, your girlfriend's a heroin addict...
George No she's not. She's Cleopatra.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deke What's wrong with you.
Gina Walker Boobs. Five-point deduction. Breast cancer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mifune Did it all go as planned?
Jack Well, I would have preferred not to have been shot in the face, but all *ended* as planned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mifune Now we understand the conflict between duty and emotion, don't we?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jack [George seeing pregnant couple] Come on George.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more