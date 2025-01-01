Menu
Prudence and the Pill Movie Quotes

Prudence and the Pill Movie Quotes

Gerald Hardcastle Well, Ted, you can take it from me that in the entire history of this world no man never yet had any pleasure out of a woman without having to pay it for.
[Prudence is engrossed in watching a Western on television. Gerald is bored with it and starts to talk to her]
Prudence Hardcastle Oh, Gerald, do you mind. I'm trying to follow the plot.
Gerald Hardcastle [scathingly] I'm sorry. I didn't realise there *was* one.
Grace Hardcastle Now Geraldine - there's no need to get annoyed.
Geraldine Hardcastle I'm not annoyed - I'm bloody furious.
Dr. Morley Women are complicated creatures, Mr Hardcastle. I sometimes think that the easiest way of dealing with them is to find out what they want and then arrange for them to get it.
