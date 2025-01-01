Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Prudence and the Pill
Prudence and the Pill Movie Quotes
Prudence and the Pill Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Gerald Hardcastle
Well, Ted, you can take it from me that in the entire history of this world no man never yet had any pleasure out of a woman without having to pay it for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Prudence is engrossed in watching a Western on television. Gerald is bored with it and starts to talk to her]
Prudence Hardcastle
Oh, Gerald, do you mind. I'm trying to follow the plot.
Gerald Hardcastle
[scathingly]
I'm sorry. I didn't realise there *was* one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace Hardcastle
Now Geraldine - there's no need to get annoyed.
Geraldine Hardcastle
I'm not annoyed - I'm bloody furious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Morley
Women are complicated creatures, Mr Hardcastle. I sometimes think that the easiest way of dealing with them is to find out what they want and then arrange for them to get it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
David Niven
Deborah Kerr
Judy Geeson
Maykl Hordern
Now Playing
New Releases
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree