Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Gypsy Moths The Gypsy Moths Movie Quotes

The Gypsy Moths Movie Quotes

Mike Rettig [softly] Tomorrow, when we leave here, I want you to come with me.
Elizabeth Brandon [clearly surprised at the request] Come with you?
Mike Rettig Yes.
Elizabeth Brandon [she makes some low sounds, and he moves toward her] Do you always offer so much more than you're asked for?
Mike Rettig Only to those who ask so much less than they want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
V. John Brandon What I don't understand is, why you do this thing at all.
Joe Browdy To me, it's a business.
V. John Brandon And you, Mr. Rettig? What's it to you? If you don't mind my asking.
Mike Rettig I had a friend in the Army, a sergeant, a parachutist for about twenty years. He used to say that jumping was not only a way to live, but also a way to die. Damn few things are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Elizabeth Brandon [about Mike] He wanted me to go with him.
V. John Brandon Did he?
Elizabeth Brandon [long pause] The thought terrified me.
V. John Brandon And me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy Look, kid, this is a business. They don't pay to watch us walk across the street. Now, when are yuh gonna get that through your head? If you're so concerned with Rettig doing the jump, I mean, you can learn it yourself. Then you wouldn't have to worry about him.
Malcolm Webson I have a better idea. Why don't you do it?
Joe Browdy Because I recognize my limitations. It's the secret to my success in life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy We'll be jumping from a Howard DGA-15. "DGA": that stands for "Damn Good Airplane", which if course it is. Very tricky to land though. Heh heh. You're much better off jumping out if it than you are taking a chance on landing in it. This one's in good shape.
Malcolm Webson To Browdy, a airplane is in good shape if it has wings and a prop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson [to Browdy] Sometimes I think you have a cash register for a head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy Hey Kid... Next time you get in an airplane, make sure it's got a door on it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson Remember what you always said when I first started with you? "Be careful." That's what you always said. "That's what's important in this business kid. BE careful."
Mike Rettig Is that what I always said?
Malcolm Webson Why are you taking so many chances now? What are you trying to prove?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon I imagine you're the sort of man who always manages to find the best and rightest reasons for everything you do. Do you think that's possible for everyone?
Mike Rettig I'm always hopeful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
V. John Brandon We have a college. We have a college and a missile base - typical little American town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon You're very direct, aren't you?
Mike Rettig Not very subtle, you mean.
Elizabeth Brandon No, I didn't say that. I think you are subtle, but in a direct sort of way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon [talking about the upcoming parachute performance] It really does sound very exciting.
Mike Rettig You said it was terrifying.
Elizabeth Brandon Yes... Well, I suppose in a way that's what makes it exciting, isn't it?
Elizabeth Brandon [Rettig remains silent as she continues] Most ordinary people can't help but respond to the idea of some excitement in their lives, you know?
Mike Rettig Even if it terrifies them?
Elizabeth Brandon Yes. Exactly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson [Browdy has dropped Malcolm off at the train station] What are you going to do, Browdy?
Joe Browdy Well, I thought I might head west. I've been thinking about that a lot lately... I think I might just head west. But you never can tell what might turn up. Right?
Malcolm Webson You don't mind my not staying, do you? For tomorrow? I...
Joe Browdy Get lost, will ya'?
[Malcolm turns and heads into the station]
Joe Browdy Hey, kid? Next time you get in an airplane, make sure it's got a door on it.
[Browdy grins and drives off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson Maybe you'll forget the cape stunt tomorrow, huh?
Mike Rettig Might not be a bad day for it, if the air is damp, heavier. A slower descent.
Malcolm Webson By how much? A couple of seconds? What does that matter? You can only stay up so long. Then you have to come down, right?
Mike Rettig That's right.
Malcolm Webson Sometimes I think you hate to come back to the ground at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waitress Oooh, you're them!
Joe Browdy Yeah, we're them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon The merciful stranger come to save me from the terrible boredom and lovelessness of my life. Is that what you think you are?
Mike Rettig I'm only offering you a way out.
Elizabeth Brandon I don't want a way out!
Mike Rettig Well, then, that's the difference. You have to want it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon Leave me alone!
Mike Rettig Do it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy You just describe what you see and add a little color. Use your imagination.
Dick Donford [from the local radio station] All right. I've done a lot of sports events, you know, basketball games - that sort of stuff.
Joe Browdy That's right, just call it like a basketball game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson [having listened to her practicing the piano] You play very well.
Annie Burke Thank you. But, you're either very kind, or you know nothing at all about playing the piano.
Malcolm Webson No, I don't know very much about it. But I do know when it sounds good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Webson You came *too* damned close before you opened your chute!
Mike Rettig [gestures to the lively crowd in the bleachers] They came for a show. Listen to 'em, kid!
Malcolm Webson They'll settle for a lot less than you're giving them.
Mike Rettig You never can tell *what* they'll settle for - until you've tried it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Brandon How do you come to have this wonderful freedom of choice?
Mike Rettig You take it.
Elizabeth Brandon From whom?
Mike Rettig From anyone who says it isn't yours to take it.
Elizabeth Brandon Oh, I envy you
Mike Rettig Don't envy me - join me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy [over the public address system about his costume which fell off during a skydive] Oh, uh, incidentally, there's a reward for that, uh, jump suit. Anybody finding that jump suit gets a free parachute jump.
[there are groans and chuckles from the crowd]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
V. John Brandon Pays well, then, this sort of thing?
Joe Browdy If we make it interesting enough.
Elizabeth Brandon Oh? How do you do that?
Joe Browdy Make it interesting?
Elizabeth Brandon Yes, I mean, I shouldn't think you'd have to do anything in particular to make it more interesting than it is to begin with.
Mike Rettig What Browdy means is the closer we come to the ground - the more interesting it is for the customers. And for us too, of course.
Elizabeth Brandon [pause] How terrifying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
V. John Brandon Are you a religious man, Mr. Browdy?
Joe Browdy What's religion have to do with it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy I'll tell you one thing, though: She's one good-looking woman. Class.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy [observing a stripper at "The Paradise"] That doesn't look like small-town stuff to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
V. John Brandon "He is at liberty to die, who does not wish to live."
Mike Rettig Do you believe that?
Joe Browdy That's dead wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy You gonna come out tomorrow and watch us jump?
Waitress Jump what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Browdy What is your name?
Waitress Mary.
Joe Browdy You're kidding?
Waitress No. And if you say anything about my being contrary or how my garden grows, I scream.
Joe Browdy I love her, I really do. Will you marry me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more