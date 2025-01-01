Joe BrowdyLook, kid, this is a business. They don't pay to watch us walk across the street. Now, when are yuh gonna get that through your head? If you're so concerned with Rettig doing the jump, I mean, you can learn it yourself. Then you wouldn't have to worry about him.
Joe BrowdyBecause I recognize my limitations. It's the secret to my success in life.
Joe BrowdyWe'll be jumping from a Howard DGA-15. "DGA": that stands for "Damn Good Airplane", which if course it is. Very tricky to land though. Heh heh. You're much better off jumping out if it than you are taking a chance on landing in it. This one's in good shape.
Malcolm WebsonTo Browdy, a airplane is in good shape if it has wings and a prop.
Malcolm Webson[to Browdy]Sometimes I think you have a cash register for a head.
Joe BrowdyHey Kid... Next time you get in an airplane, make sure it's got a door on it!
Malcolm WebsonRemember what you always said when I first started with you? "Be careful." That's what you always said. "That's what's important in this business kid. BE careful."
Joe Browdy[over the public address system about his costume which fell off during a skydive]Oh, uh, incidentally, there's a reward for that, uh, jump suit. Anybody finding that jump suit gets a free parachute jump.
[there are groans and chuckles from the crowd]
V. John BrandonPays well, then, this sort of thing?