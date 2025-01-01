GwenThe screwing I'm getting is not worth the screwing I'm getting.
Eddie AndersonI want you to sell that house. And sell that place in the desert. Sell the cars, the paintings, that Bulgarian statue in the garden. Sell the books, the records, deep freezer, everything! Look, I'm the head of the house, that's an order: sell it!
Eddie AndersonWhat do we really need? We'll get a small apartment here, and start from scratch.
Florence AndersonEddie, you've worked hard all your life. You deserve a comfortable living.
Eddie Anderson[Blurts out laughing]I wasn't *comfortable*! I kept trying to kill myself!
Florence AndersonRemember how he used to be? Well, ever since he broke up with her, he - well, I told you. He's lost all interest in it. Not only with me, but as far as I can tell, with anyone. Well, "It's better than if he were off with some - tramp," I tell myself. "More to marriage than sex," I tell myself. By the way, I have your check.
Eddie AndersonYou suspected right. I took her east with me. My research girl.
Florence AndersonOh, God. I wish just once, just once, you'd said to me: "Let's go. Come with me and be my research girl." How did she talk you into that? I don't want to know. Good night. That bitch!
Eddie AndersonI'm gonna tell you the truth. The - the physical part, that wasn't it really. Somehow, by insulting me - got me mad - she made me look at myself in a way I hadn't done for years. That's why I held onto it the way I did.
GwenI used to think it was just in the office, but you do the same way everywhere. And you'll never change. You're a liar. Like most people. But you lie to yourself. That's killing you.
Eddie AndersonBullshit. You know what we're gonna put on the tip of everybody's tongue. Mustn't say the dirty word here, but it's not the "clean" one.
Arthur HoughtonIt's been my experience that when women, particularly women who feel this way...
Gloria AndersonThere are plenty of perfectly nice nursing homes where if your father does doo-doo in his draws, your mother doesn't have to clean.
GwenHe's very arrogant. He doesn't like it when he can't have his way on everything. He knows that turns me on.
GwenI need someone like him, someone who's there. And I need someone else from time to time. The way a man does. A girl isn't supposed to think that way, I know. And I'd like to find it all in one person. There's no such animal!
GwenThe fact is, there's something about a bastard. Like they say, it's always the trombone player. The one who turns you on is the one who does you in.
GwenAfter I'm married, we could see each other. Get a place, fix it up and I'd take care of you there. That's all you want of me anyway, the night stuff, everything perfect. And - that's all I want of you. And you say you want the truth. That'd be it. But, isn't that what you've always wanted?
GwenI remembered you didn't like him. That was his attraction and that's the way I went.
GwenPeople aren't that way! They pretend, lie, like you do, because they can't take it the way they really are: faithless. You can't take it the way you really are, faithless. And the way I really am.
GwenI'll tell you the best of all. An Italian. A movie producer: fat, pig rich, arrogant. An old man with a nothing body. But he'd look at me and he'd smile that soft Italian smile - and he'd hold me with those soft Italian hands. Like the hands of one of those old saints. No poetry about love - but such affection. The purest, the most honest, the most believable thing.
GwenAnd love? For songs! "Love" is the word they say before they pull your guts out.
Eddie AndersonI worked my way through college. You did everything you could to stop me. If it wasn't for Mother...
Sam ArnessWhere do you think she got money? From my pockets! Send good-for-nothing, hopeless-case son Shakespeare-and-so-forth college. But then you found out what life is and you make big shot success because you got merchant blood here, here, here.
Eddie AndersonDon't give me that merchant-blood shit! You're selfish. Mean.
Sam ArnessMiss, I find my life, all conversation change when subject money. You find same thing? Evening before, everything "Sweetheart, honey, lollipop" plenty chop-chop monkey business. Next morning, cold behind, right?
Eddie AndersonWell, if it isn't my old playmate. Well, if it isn't my old playmate. I smell money. I smell money! Whenever I see a psychoanalyst and a lawyer, I always smell money; but this time, I smell it all around me.
Eddie AndersonI need a quick consultation. Can we have a quick consultation, doctor? Oh, are you in love with my wife too? Well, she is attractive and you're so cute.
Eddie AndersonI wanna do one small, good thing - before I die. One thing I really respect.