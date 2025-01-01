Eddie Anderson I worked my way through college. You did everything you could to stop me. If it wasn't for Mother...

Sam Arness Where do you think she got money? From my pockets! Send good-for-nothing, hopeless-case son Shakespeare-and-so-forth college. But then you found out what life is and you make big shot success because you got merchant blood here, here, here.

Eddie Anderson Don't give me that merchant-blood shit! You're selfish. Mean.

Sam Arness You have my blood, my brains.