Quo Vadis Movie Quotes

Quo Vadis Movie Quotes

Petronius [in his dying letter to Nero] To Nero, Emperor of Rome, Master of the World, Divine Pontiff. I know that my death will be a disappointment to you, since you wished to render me this service yourself. To be born in your reign is a miscalculation; but to die in it is a joy. I can forgive you for murdering your wife and your mother, for burning our beloved Rome, for befouling our fair country with the stench of your crimes. But one thing I cannot forgive - the boredom of having to listen to your verses, your second-rate songs, your mediocre performances. Adhere to your special gifts, Nero - murder and arson, betrayal and terror. Mutilate your subjects if you must; but with my last breath I beg you - do not mutilate the arts. Fare well, but compose no more music. Brutalize the people, but do not bore them, as you have bored to death your friend, the late Gaius Petronius.
Marcus Vinicius [on being told the Christians are being blamed for the burning of Rome] The people won't believe such a lie!
Petronius But they are believing it. People will believe any lie, if it is fantastic enough.
Nero [as none of his closest men will die for him in light of the mob's anger over Rome's burning] I'm surrounded by eunuchs!
[first lines]
Narrator This is the Appian Way, the most famous road that leads to Rome, as all roads lead to Rome. On this road march her conquering legions. Imperial Rome is the center of the empire, the undisputed master of the world. But with this power inevitably comes corruption. No man is sure of his life, the individual is at the mercy of the state, murder replaces justice. Rulers of conquered nations surrender their helpless subjects to bondage. High and low alike become Roman slaves, Roman hostages. There is no escape from the whip and the sword. That any force on earth can shake the foundations of this pyramid of power and corruption, of human misery and slavery, seems inconceivable. But thirty years before this day, a miracle occurred. On a Roman cross in Judea, a Man died to make men free, to spread the Gospel of love and redemption. Soon that humble cross is destined to replace the proud eagles atop the victorious Roman standards. This is the story of that immortal conflict. In this, the summer of the year 64 A.D., in the reign of the antichrist known to history as the emperor Nero, the victorious Fourteenth Legion is on its way back to Rome under the command of one Marcus Vinicius.
Petronius It is not enough to live well. One must die well.
Marcus Vinicius [as the Christians file into the arena, singing] These people know how to die, Nero. In death you will squeal like a hog!
Marcus Vinicius [speaking of Nero] The new wife, Poppea, sounds interesting - a harlot for an empress?
Petronius [sardonically humorous] My dear Commander, what a proletarian observation. You must realize that a woman has no past when she mates with a God.
Marcus Vinicius [shrugging his shoulders] Well, he's our emperor.
Nero [annoyed] Why do you stare at me, Acte?
Acte My Lord, I can only say... when all this sets with the final sun, remember the look of Acte.
Nero [snidely] Why should I remember you?
Acte No one loves you as I love you.
Nero I command you to *stop* loving me!
Nero Is it possible that human beings can produce such a sound?
Petronius Yes, when they've been pushed too far.
Petronius [Nero begins to sing again, and his voice is horrible] Body of Bacchus, I've been listening to *that* since morning!
Marcus Vinicius [amused] He seems in rare voice!
[Nero is exasperated with the mobs]
Nero Do I live for the people or do the people live for me?
Petronius You are the sun in their sky! Does the sun have privacy?
Nero The sun has the night! These people expect me to shine daily - hourly!
Marcus Vinicius [when asked how his army defeated the Gauls and the Britons] We fought with our bowels! Try it sometime!
Nero [during the burning of Rome] Insatiable and thankless mob! What do they want?
Petronius Justice.
Nero No mob ever wants justice. They want vengeance.
Petronius [to Nero] A genius, Divinity, should hold to his first thoughts on any subject.
Lygia [to Vinicius, after he has been revived following a scuffle involving Ursus and the gladiator Croton] Ursus wishes to speak to you.
Marcus Vinicius [to Ursus] Yes?
Ursus [to Vinicius, addressing him in the third person] I want to ask the commander's forgiveness. I killed his friend.
Marcus Vinicius You killed Croton? Ha ha! Good man! I told you you'd be a champion! Kill the old Greek too?
Ursus The other man disappeared.
Marcus Vinicius I'll wager he did, and fast!
Poppaea It is foolish to kill those you hate, because once dead they are beyond pain.
Petronius [after seeing Rome consumed by flames] Now indeed, Nero has his place in history.
Nero Poppaea, one woman shouldn't judge another. She hasn't the glands for it. Ha-ha!
Marcus Vinicius [to Lygia about Paul] That beggar-faced philosopher shouldn't be stuffing your head with such nonsense.
Poppaea [as Marcus enters] As usual your entrance is proud and aloof.
Marcus Vinicius I came proudly as fast as my hands and knees will carry me.
Poppaea And as always, sardonic and unassailable.
Marcus Vinicius So happily, so unassailable? I've never been so readily expertly vanquished in my life.
Poppaea I believe everything except the word vanquished.
Poppaea [suggestively while taking wine] I should like to vanquish you Marcus.
Marcus Vinicius Like the spider who eats her mate when he is no longer a necessity?
Poppaea [suggestively] Mmm-Hmmm - Something like that.
Petronius Rome has given the world justice and order. Sign that, and Roman justice will receive a blow... from which it may never recover. Condemn these Christians and you make martyrs of them... and insure their immortality. Condemn them, and in the eyes of history... you'll condemn yourself.
Nero When I have finished with these Christians, Petronius... history will not be sure that they ever existed.
Nero Petronius, look what I've created! Tigellinus, my robe of grief. Terpnos, lyre. History will judge my song, Petronius. Will it be great enough to match the occasion? I'm seized with the fear that it will not be great enough.
Petronius You will be worthy of the spectacle, as the spectacle is worthy of you.
Nero You encourage me, Petronius. But I'm aware that I must compete with those who sang of the burning of Troy. My song must be greater, just as Rome is greater than Troy.
[singing]
Nero Silence, ye spheres, Be still, ye hurtling stars, Open wide-vaulted skies above me, Now, at last, lo, I see Olympus, And a light from its summit, Doth illumine me, I am one with the Gods, immortal, I am Nero, The artist who creates with fire, That the dreams of my life, May come true, To the flames now I give the past, To the flames and soil, Take thou this Rome, Oh, receive her now, ye flames, Consume her as would a furnace, Burn on, O ancient Rome, Burn on, burn on!
Nero [as the Christians enter the arena to die] They're singing!
Nero [on learning that Petronius is dead] I shall never forgive him for this!
Nero [dying] Oh, how dull, how tasteless life will be for them without me. How can they face such a world? How can they endure it?
Marcus Vinicius [seeing the mighty Ursus for the first time] Why, with one arm strapped you could kill fifty Nubians in an hour.
Nero They irk me, those people. They irk me! Do I live for them or do they live for me?
Petronius Unfortunately, Caesar, as a ruler, you must have subjects to rule. Sheer population is a necessary evil.
Nero My conflagration does not burn enough. And do you know why? I've never seen a burning city. You said one must - suffer an experience to re-create it. A sculptor has his model. I had no model.
Petronius To burn a city in order to create an epic. That's carrying the principle of art for art's sake too far.
Nero Soon the spring will be over. The summer heat will begin. What stenches will arise from Rome?
Nero When I play and sing, I have visions of things I never dreamed existed. The world is mine. And mine to end.
Petronius Let future ages, looking back at this time, regard Nero with wonder and amazement. Let history say: Nero, the ruler of the world. Nero, a God, burned Rome because he was as powerful as Jupiter. He loved poetry so much that he sacrificed Rome for a song. History need not say that the burning of Rome was good but it must say that it was colossal, uncommon.
Nero Petronius, are you a Christian?
Petronius I am not. I have heard that the Christians teach you to love your neighbor. And as I see what men are, I cannot, for the life of me, love my fellow man.
Paul I'm a Jew. A citizen of Rome, though I was born in Tarsus.
Marcus Vinicius Oh, yes, Tarsus. North of Palestine.
Paul That's correct.
Marcus Vinicius You come from a troublesome part of the world. Much unrest down there in the past.
Nero I didn't wish to be a monster. The Gods willed it!
Petronius Yesterday, I could have gone to the mob and told them that Nero burned Rome. I could've offered them a new emperor in General Galba... and so set my seal upon the times. But I did not. Do you know why, Eunice? Because I love Nero, perhaps? He fills me with loathing. No, because out of force of long habit... I've become content only to be an amused cynic... a selfish onlooker, leaving others to shape the world.
Nero Dear Poppaea, one woman should never judge another. She hasn't the glands for it. Ha-ha-ha. Isn't that witty, Petronius?
Petronius Among the Gods, your humor is unique.
Nero It's lonely to be an emperor.
Petronius It is lonelier still to be a genius.
Nero You're the only one who understands the complications of my tortured nature. Is that not a theme for a poem, Petronius?
Petronius It is a theme for an epic, Divinity. But to write it, you must suffer it.
Acte You've lived like a monster, now die like an emperor.
Nero [as Vinicius and the other soldiers march past] Come closer. Look. They march as they fight: strong, brave, relentless... our unconquerable children. We must take them to our breast.
Poppaea [obviously attracted to Vinicius and interpreting the double-entendre literally] Yes, my Lord.
Poppaea I've always found conflict between man and woman a waste of time. It consumes so much - so much vitality.
Marcus Vinicius Make use of your beauty, live with me. Love as you were made to love.
Lygia What difference does it make whether I love, now that you own me?
Poppaea I'm a priestess of Amon and you are the serpent. Therefore, poison is in your mouth. And I have a taste for poison, Marcus.
Pomponia Endure all things in his name, that you may dwell in blessedness.
Chilo That giant looks as though he had the strength of a Cretan bull. Do you think you can down him?
Croton I'll squeeze the seeds out of him.
Marcus Vinicius You want me to love the whole human race? You want me to love Parthians, Egyptians, Persians? The rest who wanna put a blade through my ribs?
Paul Has it occurred to you to put down your sword and renounce war against these people? Has it occurred to you that you might conquer them with love?
Marcus Vinicius Yes, yes. You tame a pack of wolves with a feather.
Peter Obey those who govern you and the laws by which they govern. Even though, under them, you suffer cruelties and witness maliciousness beyond your mind's dimensions, make no threat of violence in return.
Peter In the words of Jesus, I further say to you, whosoever shall smite thee upon thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. Love thy neighbor as thyself. Whatsoever you would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them. Love your enemies. Bless them that curse you. Do good to them that hate you. And pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you.
Marcus Vinicius Your valiant Greek led me to Lygia and a swarming hive of idiots. Their black honey choked my mouth and I said words I never thought I'd utter. For their mammoth stupidity I should've been broken in half and dropped piecemeal into the sewers. Fascinated?
Petronius In a way.
Marcus Vinicius It's occurred to me you've a whining beggar for God. A cringing God for slaves, aliens, and outcasts like yourself.
Petronius I sense a fresh preoccupation in Nero. For some time now, he has avoided me.
Eunice My Lord is troubled?
Petronius A doubled guard and yesterday Tigellinus and a squadron of his butchers left for Rome. I feel a strange and heavy breeze.
Poppaea I consoled myself with the thought of your death. I fondled your bodiless head running my fingers through your hair, making you smile and frown.
Nero Music opens up new worlds for me. Draws back the veil from new delights. I can see Olympus and a breeze blows on me from beyond the Earth. And in those moments - I, a God, feel as diminutive as dust.
Marcus Vinicius You'd never - turn the other cheek to me, would you?
Poppaea I don't know what you mean. But my - mouth is here.
Nero Petronius, forgive me if I seem to have slighted you of late. I have been steeped in my genius beyond all description.
Nero Do you think I do not know that there are people in Rome who call me a matricide, a wife killer? Hold me a monster? Tyrant? But there is something they do not realize. A man's acts may be cruel while he himself is not cruel.
Nero The people shall have their vengeance. I hereby proclaim that the guilt of the burning of our beloved city rests with the foul sect which calls itself Christian. They have spread the lie that it was Nero who burnt Rome. I will exterminate these criminals in a manner matching the enormity of their crime. Their punishment will be a warning. A spectacle of terror to all evil men everywhere and forever who would harm you or harm Rome or harm your Emperor - who loves you.
Petronius Pause, Nero, before you sign this decree. Rome has given the world justice and order. Sign that, and Roman justice will receive a blow from which it may never recover. Condemn these Christians and you make martyrs of them and insure their immortality. Condemn them, and in the eyes of history, you'll condemn yourself.
Nero When I have finished with these Christians, Petronius, history will not be sure that they ever existed.
Nero When music caresses my soul, I feel as gentle as a child in a cradle.
Nero I am devastated dear Petronius is not here to witness our pleasure, Vinicius. "Sing no more!" he said.
Nero [singing] Upon these lilies I heap now, Red roses upon red, A blood-red tide shall surge, Upon her milk-white flesh...
Poppaea My Lord, have I ever disappointed you in conceiving new delights? New thrills?
Poppaea You seem sad and restless, my little black friend. But do not grieve. I promise you a rare playmate for your lonely horns to fondle and caress.
Lygia "Nothing do I see that is not perfection." That night you said it, even though you were most predatory about it, even then, my heart must have told me, "That is the man you will love."
Tigellinus The mob from burned areas.
Petronius They want to survive.
Nero Who asked them to survive?
[last lines]
Nazarius It was right in this very spot that Peter and I turned back to Rome. It was here the Lord spoke to us.
Lygia [looking around] It's a blessed spot.
[Marcus Vinicius and Lygia look lovingly at each other as they hold hands]
Voices of God [as a light from the sky] I am the truth, the way, and the light.
Flavius Hail, Marcus Vinicius, in the name of the divine Nero, prince emperor and supreme pontiff. Captain Flavius, Praetorian Guard, salutes you.
Petronius Marcus, I've recently purchased several new delectable slaves. There's one from Spain. Skin like cream. Hair with the sheen of a young raven. She's yours.
Marcus Vinicius I know nothing of politics. Just as long as there's money to pay the army... Rome will stand forever, that I'm sure of.
Marcus Vinicius I don't know a great deal about philosophy. And lovely women shouldn't have the time to think that deeply.
Marcus Vinicius And as for the women of Gaul... well, their hair is like the frazzled ends of rope. Not a soft, red-gold crown with stars in it. And their palm was the hide of a wild boar. Not like this soft...
Lygia At least that proves they are diligent.
Marcus Vinicius Yes, at building mud huts. But not in bringing a man's thoughts to life.
Nero They demand too much. I tell you, this mob, this mob tortures me. I hate it second only to Rome itself.
Petronius [talking to Marcus Vinicius about the Spanish slave] You don't want her? And I refused an offer from Seneca of six Arabian stallions.
Lygia Ten big, strong Praetorian Guards to support my eagerness to come.
Marcus Vinicius Well said, Lygia. But you know a caravan of rare merchandise is always well-guarded.
Marcus Vinicius There's such an army of Gods these days we can always find room for another.
Lygia But, Marcus, don't you see? Unless you try to understand, what we feel for each other will destroy itself. Destroy us.
Nero Why do you stare at me, Acte?
Acte My Lord, I can only say, when all this sets with the final sun, remember the look of Acte.
Nero Why should I remember you?
Acte No one loves you as I love you.
Nero I command you to stop loving me!
Nero Is it not disgusting when common bovine solicitude... replaces the fire in a woman's body? Ah, but what pulsating purity there is in fire. My new Rome shall spring from the loins of fire... a twisting, writhing, breathing flame.
Nero There are those who say that I am mad. I'm only seeking. The flatness and misery of common life depress me. I seek because I must exceed the stature of man in both good and evil. I seek because I must be greater than man for only then will I be the supreme artist! Do you know why I condemned both my wife and my mother to death? I did it in order to lay at the gates of an unknown world the greatest sacrifice a man can put there. Now, I thought, doors will open beyond which I shall catch a glimpse of the unknown. Let it be wonderful! Or let it be awful. So long as it is uncommon!
Petronius But what of the Rome that has stood for a thousand years? After all, Divinity, the old Rome, our Rome... dirty and magnificent, but still our beloved Rome... it still stands.
Nero Does it?
Nerva Romance seems to have been short-lived.
Marcus Vinicius There's always a weapon to bring down a flighty dove, my friend.
Tigellinus Rome is a sea of flames. It burns from rim to rim.
Nero You hear that? That is my epic! To change the face of the world! To demolish and create, and create anew. Now, to your chariots, all of you. You shall come with me to the funeral pyre. This very night you shall hear my dirge over burning Rome. Its flames shall carry me higher than the Gods.
Nero I do not ask favors, I confer them.
Nero [about the angry roman mob] Petronius, you're not like these other people. They think that you're their friend. Speak to them, make promises. Grain, oil, wine.
Petronius They will take them, Nero, without your permission.
Guard The man called Peter has been heard to preach rebellion and blasphemy... against the rule and the divinity of the emperor. It is accordingly decreed that he be taken to Vatican Hill... where it has been confessed he made his first preachment... to be crucified and left there as a warning to all and any... who henceforth wish to call themselves Christians.
Peter To die as our Lord died is more than I deserve.
Guard We can change that.
Petronius Tonight I've arranged for you to stay at Plautius' country place. It's near your camp.
Marcus Vinicius Aulus Plautius, the old retired general? That's a gloomy outlook. I know. And his wife's not young either, besides being virtuous. Still, it's better quarters than a tent.
Nero Yes, well, now you have it as I composed it. Now, from the beginning.
Nero [singing] O lambent flames, O force divine, O omnivorous powers, hail...
Lygia I've heard the women of Britain and Gaul are most beautiful.
Marcus Vinicius Lygia, I'm forced to tell you that the women of Britain cover themselves with deer fat.
Lygia I'd say that was an understandable desire to be warm.
Marcus Vinicius The warmth is not transferable, I assure you. Only in its aroma.
Marcus Vinicius Who's been telling you stories about me?
Lygia You have, from your own lips. Ugly stories of conquests and bloodshed.
Marcus Vinicius Conquest? But what's conquest? It's the only method of uniting and civilizing the world under one power. Have to spill a little blood to do it.
Lygia No. There's a gentler and more powerful way of doing that. Without bloodshed and war. Without slaves and captives bound in chains to your triumphal chariots, Commander.
Marcus Vinicius I'll tell you what, Lygia. The night's still young. This place is unworthy of our first meeting. Let's go to Petronius' house. There will be gaiety there you've never dreamed of. Dancers, musicians, singers. The best in Rome. My uncle's house was built by the Goddess of Love herself.
Lygia What a way for a conqueror to win a woman. To buy her like an unresisting beast. What false security you must have in your heart and soul. In your *manhood*, Marcus Vinicius, what hidden scorn you must have for yourself.
Marcus Vinicius I'm just a heavy-skulled soldier. What in the name of Jupiter is a rabbi?
Petronius Lift your chin, Eunice. Did you ever see such skin, Marcus? Turn around, slowly. Flawless proportions. Fold your arms behind your head. Makes one wish one were a sculptor.
Eunice Don't give me away, my Lord. Whip me, beat me, but don't send me from here. Don't send me from you, my Lord.
Petronius What's the law regarding hostages?
Marcus Vinicius Hostages?
Marcus Vinicius Yes. Can they be bought, reassigned, what?
Petronius Well, I take it this hostage is female?
Marcus Vinicius Head to toe, hip to hip.
Petronius Give her five lashes for impertinence.
Eunice You won't give me away, then, Lord?
Petronius That depends on your future conduct.
Eunice Oh, yes. Yes, my good Lord.
Petronius Ply the lash carefully, now. Don't damage her skin.
Marcus Vinicius I'll have her if I have to abduct her.
Petronius I sense a certain frustration. Is your little barbarian entirely in sympathy with your plan?
Marcus Vinicius She'll be cooing like a pigeon in the right circumstances.
Petronius I wish I had your confidence. I've never been able to discover an honest warmth in any woman.
Acte Welcome to Nero's house of women. My name is Acte, I am in charge here.
Nero What do you think, Petronius?
Petronius Put a dress on an olive stump and my poor, untutored nephew would call it beautiful. I know your incomparable judgment, Divinity. And I'll wager you've already decided, even from here that she is too narrow in the hips.
Nero Yes, yes, that's exactly what I think.
Acte You are the chosen guest of Nero. You are in the hands of the master of the world. You will have to consider that your good fortune and your fate.
Marcus Vinicius This one wasn't born to think, she was born to feel!
Slave Remember, thou art only a man.
Petronius Is not love a madness?
Eunice Do not ask me, Lord. I am among the mad.
Petronius You love someone?
Eunice It was once prophesied by an old woman that both pain and happiness would visit me.
Petronius That's a safe prophesy about any human.
Eunice She spoke a rhyme, in which she said my true fate was hidden.
Petronius Well?
Eunice Anon shall Venus rise, from out the violet Roman sea, and bear two lovers in her arms, towards eternity.
