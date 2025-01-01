Petronius[in his dying letter to Nero]To Nero, Emperor of Rome, Master of the World, Divine Pontiff. I know that my death will be a disappointment to you, since you wished to render me this service yourself. To be born in your reign is a miscalculation; but to die in it is a joy. I can forgive you for murdering your wife and your mother, for burning our beloved Rome, for befouling our fair country with the stench of your crimes. But one thing I cannot forgive - the boredom of having to listen to your verses, your second-rate songs, your mediocre performances. Adhere to your special gifts, Nero - murder and arson, betrayal and terror. Mutilate your subjects if you must; but with my last breath I beg you - do not mutilate the arts. Fare well, but compose no more music. Brutalize the people, but do not bore them, as you have bored to death your friend, the late Gaius Petronius.
Marcus Vinicius[on being told the Christians are being blamed for the burning of Rome]The people won't believe such a lie!
PetroniusBut they are believing it. People will believe any lie, if it is fantastic enough.
Nero[as none of his closest men will die for him in light of the mob's anger over Rome's burning]I'm surrounded by eunuchs!
[first lines]
NarratorThis is the Appian Way, the most famous road that leads to Rome, as all roads lead to Rome. On this road march her conquering legions. Imperial Rome is the center of the empire, the undisputed master of the world. But with this power inevitably comes corruption. No man is sure of his life, the individual is at the mercy of the state, murder replaces justice. Rulers of conquered nations surrender their helpless subjects to bondage. High and low alike become Roman slaves, Roman hostages. There is no escape from the whip and the sword. That any force on earth can shake the foundations of this pyramid of power and corruption, of human misery and slavery, seems inconceivable. But thirty years before this day, a miracle occurred. On a Roman cross in Judea, a Man died to make men free, to spread the Gospel of love and redemption. Soon that humble cross is destined to replace the proud eagles atop the victorious Roman standards. This is the story of that immortal conflict. In this, the summer of the year 64 A.D., in the reign of the antichrist known to history as the emperor Nero, the victorious Fourteenth Legion is on its way back to Rome under the command of one Marcus Vinicius.
PetroniusIt is not enough to live well. One must die well.
Marcus Vinicius[as the Christians file into the arena, singing]These people know how to die, Nero. In death you will squeal like a hog!
Marcus Vinicius[speaking of Nero]The new wife, Poppea, sounds interesting - a harlot for an empress?
Petronius[sardonically humorous]My dear Commander, what a proletarian observation. You must realize that a woman has no past when she mates with a God.
Marcus ViniciusSo happily, so unassailable? I've never been so readily expertly vanquished in my life.
PoppaeaI believe everything except the word vanquished.
Poppaea[suggestively while taking wine]I should like to vanquish you Marcus.
Marcus ViniciusLike the spider who eats her mate when he is no longer a necessity?
Poppaea[suggestively]Mmm-Hmmm - Something like that.
PetroniusRome has given the world justice and order. Sign that, and Roman justice will receive a blow... from which it may never recover. Condemn these Christians and you make martyrs of them... and insure their immortality. Condemn them, and in the eyes of history... you'll condemn yourself.
NeroWhen I have finished with these Christians, Petronius... history will not be sure that they ever existed.
NeroPetronius, look what I've created! Tigellinus, my robe of grief. Terpnos, lyre. History will judge my song, Petronius. Will it be great enough to match the occasion? I'm seized with the fear that it will not be great enough.
PetroniusYou will be worthy of the spectacle, as the spectacle is worthy of you.
NeroYou encourage me, Petronius. But I'm aware that I must compete with those who sang of the burning of Troy. My song must be greater, just as Rome is greater than Troy.
[singing]
NeroSilence, ye spheres, Be still, ye hurtling stars, Open wide-vaulted skies above me, Now, at last, lo, I see Olympus, And a light from its summit, Doth illumine me, I am one with the Gods, immortal, I am Nero, The artist who creates with fire, That the dreams of my life, May come true, To the flames now I give the past, To the flames and soil, Take thou this Rome, Oh, receive her now, ye flames, Consume her as would a furnace, Burn on, O ancient Rome, Burn on, burn on!
Nero[as the Christians enter the arena to die]They're singing!
Nero[on learning that Petronius is dead]I shall never forgive him for this!
Nero[dying]Oh, how dull, how tasteless life will be for them without me. How can they face such a world? How can they endure it?
Marcus Vinicius[seeing the mighty Ursus for the first time]Why, with one arm strapped you could kill fifty Nubians in an hour.
NeroThey irk me, those people. They irk me! Do I live for them or do they live for me?
PetroniusUnfortunately, Caesar, as a ruler, you must have subjects to rule. Sheer population is a necessary evil.
NeroMy conflagration does not burn enough. And do you know why? I've never seen a burning city. You said one must - suffer an experience to re-create it. A sculptor has his model. I had no model.
PetroniusTo burn a city in order to create an epic. That's carrying the principle of art for art's sake too far.
NeroSoon the spring will be over. The summer heat will begin. What stenches will arise from Rome?
NeroWhen I play and sing, I have visions of things I never dreamed existed. The world is mine. And mine to end.
PetroniusLet future ages, looking back at this time, regard Nero with wonder and amazement. Let history say: Nero, the ruler of the world. Nero, a God, burned Rome because he was as powerful as Jupiter. He loved poetry so much that he sacrificed Rome for a song. History need not say that the burning of Rome was good but it must say that it was colossal, uncommon.
Marcus ViniciusYou come from a troublesome part of the world. Much unrest down there in the past.
NeroI didn't wish to be a monster. The Gods willed it!
PetroniusYesterday, I could have gone to the mob and told them that Nero burned Rome. I could've offered them a new emperor in General Galba... and so set my seal upon the times. But I did not. Do you know why, Eunice? Because I love Nero, perhaps? He fills me with loathing. No, because out of force of long habit... I've become content only to be an amused cynic... a selfish onlooker, leaving others to shape the world.
NeroDear Poppaea, one woman should never judge another. She hasn't the glands for it. Ha-ha-ha. Isn't that witty, Petronius?
PeterObey those who govern you and the laws by which they govern. Even though, under them, you suffer cruelties and witness maliciousness beyond your mind's dimensions, make no threat of violence in return.
PeterIn the words of Jesus, I further say to you, whosoever shall smite thee upon thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. Love thy neighbor as thyself. Whatsoever you would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them. Love your enemies. Bless them that curse you. Do good to them that hate you. And pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you.
Marcus ViniciusYour valiant Greek led me to Lygia and a swarming hive of idiots. Their black honey choked my mouth and I said words I never thought I'd utter. For their mammoth stupidity I should've been broken in half and dropped piecemeal into the sewers. Fascinated?
PetroniusIn a way.
Marcus ViniciusIt's occurred to me you've a whining beggar for God. A cringing God for slaves, aliens, and outcasts like yourself.
PetroniusI sense a fresh preoccupation in Nero. For some time now, he has avoided me.
EuniceMy Lord is troubled?
PetroniusA doubled guard and yesterday Tigellinus and a squadron of his butchers left for Rome. I feel a strange and heavy breeze.
PoppaeaI consoled myself with the thought of your death. I fondled your bodiless head running my fingers through your hair, making you smile and frown.
NeroMusic opens up new worlds for me. Draws back the veil from new delights. I can see Olympus and a breeze blows on me from beyond the Earth. And in those moments - I, a God, feel as diminutive as dust.
PoppaeaI don't know what you mean. But my - mouth is here.
NeroPetronius, forgive me if I seem to have slighted you of late. I have been steeped in my genius beyond all description.
NeroDo you think I do not know that there are people in Rome who call me a matricide, a wife killer? Hold me a monster? Tyrant? But there is something they do not realize. A man's acts may be cruel while he himself is not cruel.
NeroThe people shall have their vengeance. I hereby proclaim that the guilt of the burning of our beloved city rests with the foul sect which calls itself Christian. They have spread the lie that it was Nero who burnt Rome. I will exterminate these criminals in a manner matching the enormity of their crime. Their punishment will be a warning. A spectacle of terror to all evil men everywhere and forever who would harm you or harm Rome or harm your Emperor - who loves you.
PetroniusPause, Nero, before you sign this decree. Rome has given the world justice and order. Sign that, and Roman justice will receive a blow from which it may never recover. Condemn these Christians and you make martyrs of them and insure their immortality. Condemn them, and in the eyes of history, you'll condemn yourself.
NeroWhen I have finished with these Christians, Petronius, history will not be sure that they ever existed.
NeroWhen music caresses my soul, I feel as gentle as a child in a cradle.
NeroI am devastated dear Petronius is not here to witness our pleasure, Vinicius. "Sing no more!" he said.
Nero[singing]Upon these lilies I heap now, Red roses upon red, A blood-red tide shall surge, Upon her milk-white flesh...
PoppaeaMy Lord, have I ever disappointed you in conceiving new delights? New thrills?
PoppaeaYou seem sad and restless, my little black friend. But do not grieve. I promise you a rare playmate for your lonely horns to fondle and caress.
Lygia"Nothing do I see that is not perfection." That night you said it, even though you were most predatory about it, even then, my heart must have told me, "That is the man you will love."
[Marcus Vinicius and Lygia look lovingly at each other as they hold hands]
Voices of God[as a light from the sky] I am the truth, the way, and the light.
FlaviusHail, Marcus Vinicius, in the name of the divine Nero, prince emperor and supreme pontiff. Captain Flavius, Praetorian Guard, salutes you.
PetroniusMarcus, I've recently purchased several new delectable slaves. There's one from Spain. Skin like cream. Hair with the sheen of a young raven. She's yours.
Marcus ViniciusI know nothing of politics. Just as long as there's money to pay the army... Rome will stand forever, that I'm sure of.
Marcus ViniciusI don't know a great deal about philosophy. And lovely women shouldn't have the time to think that deeply.
Marcus ViniciusAnd as for the women of Gaul... well, their hair is like the frazzled ends of rope. Not a soft, red-gold crown with stars in it. And their palm was the hide of a wild boar. Not like this soft...
NeroIs it not disgusting when common bovine solicitude... replaces the fire in a woman's body? Ah, but what pulsating purity there is in fire. My new Rome shall spring from the loins of fire... a twisting, writhing, breathing flame.
NeroThere are those who say that I am mad. I'm only seeking. The flatness and misery of common life depress me. I seek because I must exceed the stature of man in both good and evil. I seek because I must be greater than man for only then will I be the supreme artist! Do you know why I condemned both my wife and my mother to death? I did it in order to lay at the gates of an unknown world the greatest sacrifice a man can put there. Now, I thought, doors will open beyond which I shall catch a glimpse of the unknown. Let it be wonderful! Or let it be awful. So long as it is uncommon!
PetroniusBut what of the Rome that has stood for a thousand years? After all, Divinity, the old Rome, our Rome... dirty and magnificent, but still our beloved Rome... it still stands.
Marcus ViniciusThere's always a weapon to bring down a flighty dove, my friend.
TigellinusRome is a sea of flames. It burns from rim to rim.
NeroYou hear that? That is my epic! To change the face of the world! To demolish and create, and create anew. Now, to your chariots, all of you. You shall come with me to the funeral pyre. This very night you shall hear my dirge over burning Rome. Its flames shall carry me higher than the Gods.
Nero[about the angry roman mob]Petronius, you're not like these other people. They think that you're their friend. Speak to them, make promises. Grain, oil, wine.
PetroniusThey will take them, Nero, without your permission.
GuardThe man called Peter has been heard to preach rebellion and blasphemy... against the rule and the divinity of the emperor. It is accordingly decreed that he be taken to Vatican Hill... where it has been confessed he made his first preachment... to be crucified and left there as a warning to all and any... who henceforth wish to call themselves Christians.
PeterTo die as our Lord died is more than I deserve.
GuardWe can change that.
PetroniusTonight I've arranged for you to stay at Plautius' country place. It's near your camp.
Marcus ViniciusAulus Plautius, the old retired general? That's a gloomy outlook. I know. And his wife's not young either, besides being virtuous. Still, it's better quarters than a tent.
NeroYes, well, now you have it as I composed it. Now, from the beginning.
Nero[singing]O lambent flames, O force divine, O omnivorous powers, hail...
LygiaI've heard the women of Britain and Gaul are most beautiful.
Marcus ViniciusLygia, I'm forced to tell you that the women of Britain cover themselves with deer fat.
LygiaI'd say that was an understandable desire to be warm.
Marcus ViniciusThe warmth is not transferable, I assure you. Only in its aroma.
LygiaYou have, from your own lips. Ugly stories of conquests and bloodshed.
Marcus ViniciusConquest? But what's conquest? It's the only method of uniting and civilizing the world under one power. Have to spill a little blood to do it.
LygiaNo. There's a gentler and more powerful way of doing that. Without bloodshed and war. Without slaves and captives bound in chains to your triumphal chariots, Commander.
Marcus ViniciusI'll tell you what, Lygia. The night's still young. This place is unworthy of our first meeting. Let's go to Petronius' house. There will be gaiety there you've never dreamed of. Dancers, musicians, singers. The best in Rome. My uncle's house was built by the Goddess of Love herself.
LygiaWhat a way for a conqueror to win a woman. To buy her like an unresisting beast. What false security you must have in your heart and soul. In your *manhood*, Marcus Vinicius, what hidden scorn you must have for yourself.
Marcus ViniciusI'm just a heavy-skulled soldier. What in the name of Jupiter is a rabbi?
PetroniusLift your chin, Eunice. Did you ever see such skin, Marcus? Turn around, slowly. Flawless proportions. Fold your arms behind your head. Makes one wish one were a sculptor.
EuniceDon't give me away, my Lord. Whip me, beat me, but don't send me from here. Don't send me from you, my Lord.
PetroniusPut a dress on an olive stump and my poor, untutored nephew would call it beautiful. I know your incomparable judgment, Divinity. And I'll wager you've already decided, even from here that she is too narrow in the hips.