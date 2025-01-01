Menu
George Radcliffe
Do you think a woman could live with a man and sleep with him and not know she was sleeping with a murderer?
Martha Radcliffe
Do murderers make love differently?
George Radcliffe
Blackmailers have a terrible edge. Whatever they say, everybody believes it - just a little bit.
George Radcliffe
I thought is was Heath. I condemned the wrong man!
Martha Radcliffe
[With irony]
So did I.
Jeremy Clay
[to Radcliffe]
You might call me a sort of intellectual peeping tom.
George Radcliffe
[to Martha]
You're not going to let a little five year-old blackmail spoil your dinner, are you?
Jeremy Clay
Oh, Lord, I wonder if women get naked when they kill themselves this way.
Morris Brooke
[to Martha]
Would you care to unwind me, Martha? A drink would help.
Mrs. Heath
[Lifting an empty rat trap]
Hungry rats always get the bait without getting caught.
George Radcliffe
[explaining new-found wealth to his wife]
I made a killing on the market.
