Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Sextette Sextette Movie Quotes

Sextette Movie Quotes

Marlo Manners I'm the girl that works at Paramount all day, and Fox all night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just glad to see me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Turner Oh, Marlo listen. I've got something very important to tell you. Sir Michael is one of England's top secret agents. He's bigger than 007!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reporter How do you like it in London, Marlo?
Marlo Manners Hmmm, I like it anywhere!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Regis Philbin The wedding of a world famous figure, and surely this figure is famous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners A real farmer. He spent his childhood in the wheat, and his marriage in the hay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners Marriage is like a book. The whole story takes place between the covers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners But I forgave him everything. He was such a wonderful director. Very much like Lubitsch. In fact they called him son of Lubitsch. At least that's what it sounded like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners Husband number six meet husband number four.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners Wow! All this meat and no potatoes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlo Manners I've never seen that position before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mae West
Dom DeLuise
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more