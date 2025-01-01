Menu
Films
Sextette
Sextette Movie Quotes
Marlo Manners
I'm the girl that works at Paramount all day, and Fox all night.
Marlo Manners
Is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just glad to see me?
Dan Turner
Oh, Marlo listen. I've got something very important to tell you. Sir Michael is one of England's top secret agents. He's bigger than 007!
Reporter
How do you like it in London, Marlo?
Marlo Manners
Hmmm, I like it anywhere!
Regis Philbin
The wedding of a world famous figure, and surely this figure is famous.
Marlo Manners
A real farmer. He spent his childhood in the wheat, and his marriage in the hay.
Marlo Manners
Marriage is like a book. The whole story takes place between the covers.
Marlo Manners
But I forgave him everything. He was such a wonderful director. Very much like Lubitsch. In fact they called him son of Lubitsch. At least that's what it sounded like.
Marlo Manners
Husband number six meet husband number four.
Marlo Manners
Wow! All this meat and no potatoes!
Marlo Manners
I've never seen that position before.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mae West
Dom DeLuise
