Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Movie Quotes
OttoAre we not going too fast Willie? His Excellence is definitely saying we have to finish in 26th position.
Willi SchickelWho is caring what his excellence is saying, we're Germans. There's only one place for Germans, that's First!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. BarringtonI think we hit one of their chaps, sir.
Maj. DawlishOn the contrary, he hit us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. DawlishThe only persons permitted to see me in the pink, are Mrs Dawlish, that's the memsaab, Richie Vereswarmi that's my batman and Major E.J Crossway Ponsonby and that's my doctor, request refused and that's that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AngeloWhat's the idea?
MarcelloThe girls!
AngeloMarcello, I don't wanna stop? Marcello do you hear me? Please don't be so obstinate
MarcelloLook! Hey! Hey girls! Are we going to have a swim to? It's very hot
AngeloWho you want to be Malcom-a Campbell or Casanova?
MarcelloI changed my mind. I want to be Casanova
AngeloAaaand you're not going to be
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. BarringtonI say, I think we're messing up their game sir
Maj. DawlishServes them right, they should be playing something decent like Cricket
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir Cuthbert Ware-ArmitageOh, hard cheese sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir Cuthbert Ware-ArmitagePerkins, are we too late to enter for the Monte Carlo rally this year?
PerkinsNo sir but we've always thought it wiser to stay out
Sir Cuthbert Ware-ArmitageWhy?
PerkinsWell since your err Father was requested to return the trophy
Sir Cuthbert Ware-ArmitageYes he was a wee careless that year, still nothing to do with me