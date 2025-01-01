Menu
Kinoafisha Films Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Movie Quotes

Otto Are we not going too fast Willie? His Excellence is definitely saying we have to finish in 26th position.
Willi Schickel Who is caring what his excellence is saying, we're Germans. There's only one place for Germans, that's First!
Lt. Barrington I think we hit one of their chaps, sir.
Maj. Dawlish On the contrary, he hit us.
Maj. Dawlish The only persons permitted to see me in the pink, are Mrs Dawlish, that's the memsaab, Richie Vereswarmi that's my batman and Major E.J Crossway Ponsonby and that's my doctor, request refused and that's that!
Angelo What's the idea?
Marcello The girls!
Angelo Marcello, I don't wanna stop? Marcello do you hear me? Please don't be so obstinate
Marcello Look! Hey! Hey girls! Are we going to have a swim to? It's very hot
Angelo Who you want to be Malcom-a Campbell or Casanova?
Marcello I changed my mind. I want to be Casanova
Angelo Aaaand you're not going to be
Lt. Barrington I say, I think we're messing up their game sir
Maj. Dawlish Serves them right, they should be playing something decent like Cricket
Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage Oh, hard cheese sir.
Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage Perkins, are we too late to enter for the Monte Carlo rally this year?
Perkins No sir but we've always thought it wiser to stay out
Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage Why?
Perkins Well since your err Father was requested to return the trophy
Sir Cuthbert Ware-Armitage Yes he was a wee careless that year, still nothing to do with me
Chester Schofield What is this, err Monte err, some kind of a race?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gert Fröbe
Dudley Moore
Peter Cook
Walter Chiari
Lando Buzzanca
Terry-Thomas
Eric Sykes
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
