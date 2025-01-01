Capt. Ed WillisWe've got a full-blown maniac on our hands.
Sgt. Frank McAfee[Summing up an investigation with a suspect]What gets me, is with the city terrified knowing there's strangler on the loose, this pickle salesman is able to talk his way into all of these ladies apartments.
Julian SoshnickHe could have killed any one of them !
Lyonel BrumleyI wouldn't say that.
Dana Banks[Looking at the little black book Soshnick is thumbing through]What do you want to do, check them out ?
Sgt. Frank McAfeeFind out what diet he is on, and have it mimeograph for the rest of us.
Capt. Ed WillisUsually in a homicide of this kind, where nothing's stolen, it's a personal enmity, a grudge killing.
John AsgeirssonTwo cases of personal enmity against two harmless old ladies in the same neighborhood in one week?
John AsgeirssonCome on, Captain, looks to me like a nut's loose.
Sgt. Frank McAfeeNuts don't ransack apartments.
Capt. Ed WillisAll right. I hope you've all got the picture. Each of you is getting a list of known sex offenders. Bring in the people you usually ignore: peepers, the men's-room queens, the exhibitionists, subway jostlers, the dirty-word specialists.
Dr. NagyY'know, one valid definition of sanity is someone who isn't in an insane asylum.
Julian Soshnick[Flicking through the pages of the suspect's little black book, vigorously puffing on his pipe]How many names are in here ?
Lyonel BrumleyAbout five hundred.
Julian SoshnickHow many have you scored with ?
Lyonel BrumleyAround two thirds.
Julian SoshnickIn six months !
Sgt. Frank McAfeeAny idea why you do it ?
Lyonel BrumleyA hobby.
CedricExcuse us, we have a date with a gunnery sergeant.
Terence HuntleyI'm sorry to disappoint you - she played the man's part, I the woman.