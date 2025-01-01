Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Boston Strangler The Boston Strangler Movie Quotes

The Boston Strangler Movie Quotes

John Asgeirsson What about the sex? What did he actually do to them?
Capt. Ed Willis What's the difference?
John Asgeirsson People like to read about it.
Capt. Ed Willis Let them read paperbacks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Ed Willis Everybody's banging everybody. It's a horny world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert DeSalvo [inside sanitarium] But... I don't belong here.... I-I guess everybody says that, don't they?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Frank McAfee So the women were strangled with a double square knot.
Sgt. Frank McAfee What are you trying to tell us, that it was a doctor or an Eagle Scout?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John S. Bottomly But what can you expect from a society that itself spends 44% of its tax dollars on killing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title card [opening title card] This is the story of 'Albert DeSalvo', the self-confessed Boston Strangler. The characters and incidents you are about to see are based on fact.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert DeSalvo What did you tell the children where I am?
Irmgard De Salvo They haven't asked.
Albert DeSalvo What... What do you mean, "they haven't asked"?
Irmgard De Salvo Well, they're only... they're only little children.
Irmgard De Salvo I know, but... they accept things.
Albert DeSalvo But... don't they miss me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Ed Willis We've got a full-blown maniac on our hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Frank McAfee [Summing up an investigation with a suspect] What gets me, is with the city terrified knowing there's strangler on the loose, this pickle salesman is able to talk his way into all of these ladies apartments.
Julian Soshnick He could have killed any one of them !
Lyonel Brumley I wouldn't say that.
Dana Banks [Looking at the little black book Soshnick is thumbing through] What do you want to do, check them out ?
Sgt. Frank McAfee Find out what diet he is on, and have it mimeograph for the rest of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Ed Willis Usually in a homicide of this kind, where nothing's stolen, it's a personal enmity, a grudge killing.
John Asgeirsson Two cases of personal enmity against two harmless old ladies in the same neighborhood in one week?
John Asgeirsson Come on, Captain, looks to me like a nut's loose.
Sgt. Frank McAfee Nuts don't ransack apartments.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Ed Willis All right. I hope you've all got the picture. Each of you is getting a list of known sex offenders. Bring in the people you usually ignore: peepers, the men's-room queens, the exhibitionists, subway jostlers, the dirty-word specialists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Nagy Y'know, one valid definition of sanity is someone who isn't in an insane asylum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julian Soshnick [Flicking through the pages of the suspect's little black book, vigorously puffing on his pipe] How many names are in here ?
Lyonel Brumley About five hundred.
Julian Soshnick How many have you scored with ?
Lyonel Brumley Around two thirds.
Julian Soshnick In six months !
Sgt. Frank McAfee Any idea why you do it ?
Lyonel Brumley A hobby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cedric Excuse us, we have a date with a gunnery sergeant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terence Huntley I'm sorry to disappoint you - she played the man's part, I the woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John S. Bottomly We don't want to throw the baby out with the bath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more