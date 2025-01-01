Carlo CofieldYou know what I want? A box of twenty-five Monte Cristo panatellas. I want a king-size vibrator bed. I want a 35mm. Hasselblad, a Rolls-Royce convertible. I want driving gloves made from the underside of antelope ears. A bold men's cologne for the man who does something to women. A cashmere double-breasted jacket that's going to get me there first.
Carlo CofieldDoesn't matter. I want to be where the action is. I want to live a life of understated elegance.
Rod Prescott[to Laura]How many times have I told you not to send these idiotic letters to my house? Huh? What would happen if my wife had got them? If Diane had read that letter it'd be 86 for you and me, baby.
Laura CalifattiWhere is the rug of - what do you call the animal? The zig-zag horse? The zebra!
Madame LaviniaMr. Cofield, you'll be pleased to know that I have destroyed the sex life of Harry Hollard.
Diane PrescottWhy is it so simple for some people?
Rod PrescottWell, because they're simple-minded, that's why.
Laura CalifattiListen, I live here alone. I let you sleep in my house, because, I know you will - you will not make a stupid attempt. Heh? You will behave. Heh? With some men, a woman is not secure. But, you're not such a man.
Carlo CofieldLook, all great salesmen are nothing more than just a uh - a collection of personality defects: the uh morality of a sieve, the... charm of a schizophrenic, the sensitivity of a rhino, and the uh - the scruples of a blackmailer.
Ted GunderIf I'd seen this forecast in advance, I could have really toned my glutes!
MonsterYour glutes? I told you what was wrong with your glutes a year ago. S-E-X, old buddy.
Laura CalifattiThey use a new process. It was aromarama. You could smell it!
Laura CalifattiYes!... You know, they fixed up the theater so that with every scene there was a different smell. In one scene, I lured this man to a small rose garden and the audience was supposed to smell roses. They pushed this - eh, eh, this, eh...
Millie GunderWell, he says that we shouldn't make love anymore! Or, anything. What do you think?
Carlo CofieldWell, there are certain authorities who, excuse me, who share that view. I would say this, though, I don't think, I certainly don't think its a proper or nor-, excuse me, I'm sorry, normal environment for a young healthy and beautiful girl to be in. You know?