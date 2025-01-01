Menu
Wild and Wonderful
Wild and Wonderful Movie Quotes
Wild and Wonderful Movie Quotes
Terry Williams
We happen to be in the cultural capital of the world. And I'm going out to the cemetery.
Rufus Gibbs
Who's playing there?
Terry Williams
The Pere Lachaise cemetery. That's where Chopin, Bizet and Rossini are.
Rufus Gibbs
No wonder I haven't seen them around.
