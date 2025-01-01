Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MDWe protect the sick. We feed them, and we love them. And we keep them safe. Our job is to make them *well*! Well enought to go out and be killed... Oh, I... Oh, my God, what an awful shame.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz[to Capt. Newman]You see, in the neighborhood I came, we had to learn six different languages in order to do business.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' LeibowitzGavoni, may I remind you of a cardinal rule in the field of psychiatry? In the words of Sigmund Freud, "Show me a man that can lose his temper, and I'll show you a man that can lose his salami."
Col. Norval Algate BlissIs Mr. Future *insane*?
Cpl. Jim Tompkins[after he's undergone a rather traumatic therapy session which employed a dose of sodium pentothal, nicknamed "Flak Juice" by the patients]So that was Flak Juice, huh?
Col. Norval Algate BlissI'm bored, doctor. I am bored with being beleaguered by brainless, benighted blockheads. And I'm bored with B's. I think I shall concentrate on P's for the rest of the afternoon.