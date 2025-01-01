Menu
Captain Newman, M.D. Movie Quotes

Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD You mustn't confuse sadness with depression, "professor."
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz Is there any difference? Can a man look sad and still be happy?
Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD Yes.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz Example?
Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD You.
Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD We protect the sick. We feed them, and we love them. And we keep them safe. Our job is to make them *well*! Well enought to go out and be killed... Oh, I... Oh, my God, what an awful shame.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz [to Capt. Newman] You see, in the neighborhood I came, we had to learn six different languages in order to do business.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz Gavoni, may I remind you of a cardinal rule in the field of psychiatry? In the words of Sigmund Freud, "Show me a man that can lose his temper, and I'll show you a man that can lose his salami."
Col. Norval Algate Bliss Is Mr. Future *insane*?
Cpl. Jim Tompkins [after he's undergone a rather traumatic therapy session which employed a dose of sodium pentothal, nicknamed "Flak Juice" by the patients] So that was Flak Juice, huh?
Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD Uh huh.
Cpl. Jim Tompkins Big deal... Best shot I ever did get from old Uncle Sam. Beats booze.
Capt. Josiah J. Newman, MD You have my deepest sympathies.
Cpl. Jackson 'Jake' Leibowitz From a plumber I expect sympathy. From a psychiatrist I expect understanding!
Col. Norval Algate Bliss I'm bored, doctor. I am bored with being beleaguered by brainless, benighted blockheads. And I'm bored with B's. I think I shall concentrate on P's for the rest of the afternoon.
