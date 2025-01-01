TarasFrom the day I plunged you in the river to give you life, I loved you as I loved the steppes. You were my pride! I gave you life. It is on me to take it away from you.
ALLZAPOROZHTZI!
Andrei BulbaI'll tell you what the Poles taught me, that a Cosack is an ignorant barbarian, good enough to kiss a Pole's foot, or fight a Pole's war, but not good enough to walk Polish streets, or raise his eyes to a Polish woman, or rule his own land.
Taras BulbaNever set foot under a Polish roof... not even a tent!
GovernorMy son is dead, your brother killed by your Cossack lover. Tell your servant to pack your belongings. I'll arrange for an escort to take you out of the city. You cannot stay here after tonight. You'll be taken to Dubno. There you will serve as maid in waiting until you have been trained in the responsibilities of your birth.