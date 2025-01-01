Menu
Kinoafisha Films Taras Bulba Taras Bulba Movie Quotes

Taras There's only ONE WAY to keep faith with a Pole. Put your faith in your sword and the sword in the Pole.
Taras My son, why? Why?
Andrei Bulba I did what I had to do.
Taras From the day I plunged you in the river to give you life, I loved you as I loved the steppes. You were my pride! I gave you life. It is on me to take it away from you.
ALL ZAPOROZHTZI!
Andrei Bulba I'll tell you what the Poles taught me, that a Cosack is an ignorant barbarian, good enough to kiss a Pole's foot, or fight a Pole's war, but not good enough to walk Polish streets, or raise his eyes to a Polish woman, or rule his own land.
Andrei Bulba A lake, Papa. A lake is as good as a well!
Taras Bulba Never set foot under a Polish roof... not even a tent!
Governor My son is dead, your brother killed by your Cossack lover. Tell your servant to pack your belongings. I'll arrange for an escort to take you out of the city. You cannot stay here after tonight. You'll be taken to Dubno. There you will serve as maid in waiting until you have been trained in the responsibilities of your birth.
Prince Grigory I count only three regiments.
Taras Bulba Three... to start.
[Yelling as Cossacks attack from all sides]
Taras Bulba YOU taught us, Pole!
Natalia Dubrov I love you, Andrei, I will always love you. You know that. I love you. But I can't let you fight against your own people. I can't do it. You're a Cossack, Andrei.
Andrei Bulba I'm a man before I'm a Cossack.
Natalia Dubrov Don't let them use me.
[they kiss]
Old Stepan I am the oldest living Cossack, but I refuse to die sitting on an oven!
Abbot Remove your cassock and prostrate yourself.
