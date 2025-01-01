Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin [addressing the skipper] Sir, sir... There's a woman in my engine room! You gotta' get that woman outta' my engine room.

Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin The Major. She washed her clothes and hung them up there to dry. *Stockings,* and everything! It's bad luck to have a woman in the engine room.

Lt. Nicholas Holden Tostin, what harm can their clothes do?