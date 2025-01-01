Maj. Edna Heywood, RN
[noticing Tostin trying to repair a piece of machinery]
Sailor.
Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin
Si!
Maj. Edna Heywood, RN
You'll never get it to work that way.
Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin
[annoyed]
Why don't you go and... roll some bandages. What do you know about machinery?
Maj. Edna Heywood, RN
I was raised with it. My father was Chief Engineer at the Seattle power plant.
Maj. Edna Heywood, RN
[watching him tinker with the equipment]
That would work if you'd install a new valve spring.
Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin
[sarcastically mimicking her]
"My father was a Chief Engineer..."
Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin
Hey look, lady. In the first place I'm trying to make do with something that don't even belong on a submarine. And in the second place, you can't install a new valve spring if you ain't got it. Now, will you get out of here?
Maj. Edna Heywood, RN
You're talking to an officer.
Chief Mechanic's Mate Sam Tostin
Maybe Congress made you an officer, but God made you a woman, and... a woman just shouldn't mess around with a man's machinery. Now, for the last time, get out, will ya'?