Kinoafisha Films The Vikings The Vikings Movie Quotes

The Vikings Movie Quotes

Einar [to Ragnar] Oh, stop shouting. You sound like a moose giving birth to a hedgehog.
Kitala Love and hate are two horns on the same goat.
Ragnar [introducing Lord Egbert to his son] This is Einar, my only son in wedlock. He's so vain of his beauty, he won't let a man's beard hide it. He scrapes his face like an Englishman.
Einar Hail Ragnar! And hail Ragnar's beard!
[laughs and grabs Ragnars beard]
Egbert Lies will not sustain a tyrant!
Ragnar What would you do with him in your country?
Egbert We have a special reward which is rather entertaining in a noisy way.
Ragnar What's that?
Egbert It's nothing much. Just a pit full of wolves half mad with starvation and trained to appreciate the flavor of human blood.
Ragnar [to Einar] Aw, you see, the English are civilized!
Narrator The greatest wish of every Viking was to die, sword in hand, and enter Valhalla, where a hero's welcome awaited them from the god Odin.
Narrator When the Vikings set forth to rob and plunder England, they never sailed out of sight of land. They confined their attacks to swift, overnight raids. It was not an accident that the English Book of Prayer contained this sentence: "Protect us, oh Lord, from the wrath of the Northmen."
Ragnar Look how he glares at me. If he wasn't fathered by the black ram in the full of the moon my name is not Ragnar.
Eric Our only chance is to get far away by morning.
Morgana Yes, I can see that.
Eric It would go a lot faster if we *all* rowed.
Morgana Would we?
Eric Yes, we would.
Morgana Do you mean that I should row this boat?
Eric Yes, I do mean that.
Morgana Impossible.
Eric Get an oar and row.
Bridget The Princess doesn't row a boat.
Eric Get an oar and row!
[first lines]
Narrator The Vikings, in Europe of the 8th and 9th century, were dedicated to a pagan god of war, Odin. Trapped by the confines of their barren ice-bound northlands, they exploited their skill as shipbuilders to spread a reign of terror, then unequaled in violence and brutality in all the records of history.
Kitala The curse of Odin waits on him who kills the slave.
Ragnar Then no man shall kill him. Let the tide of the sea do it. Bind him! Cast him into the slop pool at low tide. Take him out.
Kitala You'll not kill him, but you throw him into the slop pool to be drowned and eaten by crabs!
Ragnar Then let the crabs be cursed by Odin! That's my decision.
Eric Why did he hesitate?
Aella Thank you, Father Godwin... You are the watchdog of my fury.
Einar [to Father Godwin] Take your magic elsewhere, holy man!
Einar [to Morgana] If I can't have your love, I'll take your hate.
Einar [about Eric] The sun will cross the sky a thousand times before he dies, and you'll wish a thousand times that you were dead.
Eric If my soul is content to be heathen and your's content to be Christian, let's not question flesh for wanting to remain flesh.
Aella Let us proceed to the kennels... The royal pets are hungry!
Morgana [Begging for Eric's life] I will keep my pledge to you - don't kill him.
Aella In that case, nothing could distress me more than for you to think me cruel.
Morgana Then let him go.
Aella if a common slave can rob me of a Queen, then slay an enemy too cunning for a whole nation to defeat, then the day must come when he will be a deadlier foe to England than Ragnar ever was. With or without God's sanction I tell you as your King this cannot be!
Father Godwin Your Majesty, I would ask you to bear in mind that I made good your promise in the name of Holy Mother Church!
Aella [to Eric after he allowed Ragnar to die with a sword in his hand] You dare to defy a King!... You shall join Ragnar in the pit!
Eric [Holds out his right arm showing he his hand was cut off] This was my thanks from Aiella for allowing Ragnar to die like a Viking!
Einar Look at him how he hasten's to his death.
Einar He can't wait to die.
Enid He has no right to the throne.
Father Godwin There is no direct heir, my lady.
Enid There is an heir.
Father Godwin What?
Enid Father Godwin, I am with child. But, not Edwin's. The child is that of the Viking, Ragnar.
Aella I hope soon to silence these wagging tongues.
Aella Hunt him down. Bring me his head!
Ragnar I want you to teach Lord Egbert our customs.
Einar I'll teach him.
Egbert Remember, I live by brains, not brawn.
Ragnar What do the runes say?
Kitala If Odin willed it that Eric should die, Thor's hammer would sound his death knell, but, the sky is silent.
Kitala [to Eric] Odin has answered you.
Egbert They were only flying clouds.
Kitala You're blind. They were Odin's daughters. I heard the singing of their battle swords as they rode across the sky. They bring the wind. They bring the wind! Listen.
Egbert You're like a wounded animal, you trust no one.
Bridget Don't look so sad, my Lady. It doesn't become you.
Morgana Bridget, how can I marry a man that I hate?
Bridget It's not easy to be a Princess; but, you have a duty.
Einar She'll make a fine Viking Queen!
Morgana Get away from me!
Einar First, a kiss of welcome.
Morgana Get away!
Einar Little kiss of welcome.
Morgana No!
Einar Yes!
Einar [referring to Morgana] Pretty bird. Pretty feathers. Build her a nest so she can hide. Too many hawks around here!
Ragnar Aw, a little skinny perhaps, but not bad. Not bad, at all.
Egbert Restrain yourself, my Lord. If she is dishonored, she'll be worthless as a Queen and Aella won't pay ransom for her.
Morgana I don't need traitors to plead my cause.
Egbert My quarrel's with Aella, Lady, not with you. We were all agreed you would be unharmed while you remain with us.
Ragnar Now, remember that Einar. Leave her alone.
Einar I haven't touched her. Yet.
Morgana And you never will! I'd kill myself first.
Ragnar Ah, she doesn't seem to like you.
Einar She likes me well enough.
Einar You like the scars on my face, don't you? Hmm? Suuuure. My beauty stirs her little heart.
[Morgana bites Einar's caressing arm]
Ragnar You have better luck with falcons. She'll never call you dainty face!
[laughs]
Ragnar Let's go ashore and take her along.
Einar She stays here.
Ragnar We'll talk about her again, when you're more drunk or more sober.
Ragnar Come. You'll soon forget the wench! She's too skinny anyhow.
Einar Beautiful.
Ragnar Aw! And all the bones stickin' out; why, she's an old crow with all the feathers pulled out.
Einar I've never had one spit on me. And bite!
Ragnar They'll bite all the more now that you're Einar One-Eye.
Pigtails [serving a pitcher of ale] I wanted to thank you for proving me innocent.
Einar [laughs and slaps her on the behind] Go back to your husband!
Father Godwin [When they are talking about Queen Enid's child] Your majesty, is it wise to speak of things so long in the past?
Aella I hope to silence these wagging tongues.
Einar [to his men after capturing Morgana] Pretty bird, pretty feathers... Build her a nest so she can hide.
Einar Are you afraid, Bjorn?
Bjorn Do not confuse fear for caution. Odin has sent no sign!
Einar Then you can stay here.
Einar We go to avenge Ragnar's death! Who sails with me?
[last lines]
Einar Odin!
Bridget Strange how things never turn out how you expect. I always thought Vikings attacked their women. We've been very lucky.
Morgana It hasn't been due entirely to luck, Bridget.
Bridget Oh, he can't help the way he acts. He's a pagan, my Lady.
Morgana He's a mad dog!
Bridget Well, if it weren't for the scars on his face, he's rather nice looking. Oh, for a Viking, I mean.
Morgana I don't want to talk about him.
Bridget Scratches and bites won't hold him off forever.
Einar Tell me, did my mother fight you?
Ragnar Did she fight me? I have the scars of her scratches and bites all over me. What a woman!
Einar Look at me. Do you think with this face, I want the kind of wife who would let me touch her? I want her to fight me! Tooth and nail! The first time I take her and the last.
Ragnar Now, you really want her? Skinny as she is, I give her to you.
Einar What do you mean you - You mean we won't ransom her?
Ragnar No! You can have her.
Einar [laughs] Oh, I'll give this little wench from Wales a reason to bite and scratch!
Einar I'm Einar! Son of Ragnar! I'll show her what forging can be done when fire fights fire! I'll make her howl till they hear her in Wales!
Einar Morgana! My pretty little bird. Sharpen your claws. I'm Einar!
Einar If I have to cross the poisoned sea, I'll find him. I swear it! By the sacred blood of Odin.
Eric I loved you the moment I saw you. I loved you even before then. Kitala saw it in the runes.
Aella I must expose a traitor in our midst.
Morgana [to Einar about Eric] Listen to me... Ragnar was his father!
Aella [Aella is speaking of the union of Northumbria and Wales] I trust, Lord Egbert, that you approve of this alliance
Egbert With all my heart, Sire.
Aella Then why do you spread tales of an heir to the throne left by Queen Enid?
Egbert Tis common knowledge, Sire... The queen on her deathbed spoke of a son sent off to Italy with the pommel stone of the sword requiter tied about him.
Aella Cousin Egbert, Why have your lands never been attacked by the Vikings?
Egbert What do you mean, Sire?
Aella Neither your lands or the lands of your fellow conspiritors have ever suffered any real harm.
Egbert Fellow conspiritors?
Aella For years you have conspiried against me.
Egbert [Egbert shows Eric the pommel stone of the sword requiter] Do you know what this is?
[Eric grabs for it]
Egbert Soemday, I'll tell you... And you'll remember then that I saved you.
Eric [Sandpiper removes the metal collar on Eric's neck] I'm still a slave.
Egbert You won't be when you get to England.
Eric I'll never get to England.
Egbert You're like a wounded animal... You trust no one.
Aella [Aella takes Morgana's hand] Please rise, child... On the first day of spring, you shall become my bride.
Aella This beautiful child will present me with an heir to the throne...
Rhodri ...And this marriage will combine the strength of Wales and Northumbria.
Enid The King is dead. Long live the King.
Einar [to Lord Egbert] You stay here and draw maps. I will go and kidnap the girl.
Einar [to Morgana when she reveals who Eric really is] LIES WON'T SAVE HIM!
Eric [after Einar has died] Prepare a funeral for a Viking.
Eric Still afraid?
Morgana No. I'm worth much more alive than dead. Are you?
Kitala Odin. Odin. Send a wind and turn the tide. Odin. Odin. Odin.
Eric What's the matter now?
Morgana This bodice is too tight. I'll have to stop.
Eric What's a bodice?
Einar [to Ragnar on his return] I drink to your safe return in English ale. I wish that it were English blood.
[Einar throws the cask of ale at Lord Egbert]
Aella Hold out the hand that has defied me.
Morgana I don't need traitors to plead my cause.
Einar All right, you can keep the slave... for as long as you live.
Ragnar [about Einar] What man ever had a finer son? Odin could have sired him, but I did!
Eric I didn't steal you away just to give you to another man.
Morgana Aella isn't another man. He's a King.
Eric And I'm a slave.
Morgana Do you know which of the oceans is the widest?
Eric The Poisoned Sea.
Morgana No. The ocean between a Christian and a heathen.
Eric [takes her hand] Our hands can reach across it as easily as that.
Morgana But, that's just a joining of the flesh.
Eric What else is missing?
Morgana The joining of our souls.
Einar I want this slave alive. The sun will cross the sky a thousand times before he dies.
[to Eric]
Einar And you'll wish a thousand times that you were dead.
Morgana If you touch me, I'll kill myself.
Einar There's a sword to do it with; because, I'm going to touch you. Scratch. Come on. Bite!
Morgana I wouldn't care to fight a man.
Einar You wench! Kick! Bite! Scratch! Now, come on. Fight me.
Morgana I will not lift one finger to resist you. Whatever you do, will be on your conscience.
Einar Well, let it be on my conscience.
Einar She said she would kill herself if I touched her.
Ragnar Ah they all say that. What they mean is they'll kill themselves if you don't.
