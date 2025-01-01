EgbertWe have a special reward which is rather entertaining in a noisy way.
RagnarWhat's that?
EgbertIt's nothing much. Just a pit full of wolves half mad with starvation and trained to appreciate the flavor of human blood.
Ragnar[to Einar]Aw, you see, the English are civilized!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorThe greatest wish of every Viking was to die, sword in hand, and enter Valhalla, where a hero's welcome awaited them from the god Odin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorWhen the Vikings set forth to rob and plunder England, they never sailed out of sight of land. They confined their attacks to swift, overnight raids. It was not an accident that the English Book of Prayer contained this sentence: "Protect us, oh Lord, from the wrath of the Northmen."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RagnarLook how he glares at me. If he wasn't fathered by the black ram in the full of the moon my name is not Ragnar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EricOur only chance is to get far away by morning.
NarratorThe Vikings, in Europe of the 8th and 9th century, were dedicated to a pagan god of war, Odin. Trapped by the confines of their barren ice-bound northlands, they exploited their skill as shipbuilders to spread a reign of terror, then unequaled in violence and brutality in all the records of history.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KitalaThe curse of Odin waits on him who kills the slave.
RagnarThen no man shall kill him. Let the tide of the sea do it. Bind him! Cast him into the slop pool at low tide. Take him out.
KitalaYou'll not kill him, but you throw him into the slop pool to be drowned and eaten by crabs!
RagnarThen let the crabs be cursed by Odin! That's my decision.
Aellaif a common slave can rob me of a Queen, then slay an enemy too cunning for a whole nation to defeat, then the day must come when he will be a deadlier foe to England than Ragnar ever was. With or without God's sanction I tell you as your King this cannot be!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father GodwinYour Majesty, I would ask you to bear in mind that I made good your promise in the name of Holy Mother Church!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aella[to Eric after he allowed Ragnar to die with a sword in his hand]You dare to defy a King!... You shall join Ragnar in the pit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric[Holds out his right arm showing he his hand was cut off]This was my thanks from Aiella for allowing Ragnar to die like a Viking!