J.J. Hunsecker Look, Manny, you rode in here on the Senator's shirt tails, so shut your mouth!

Sen. Harvey Walker Now, come, J.J., that's a little too harsh. Anyone seems fair game for you tonight.

J.J. Hunsecker This man is not for you, Harvey, and you shouldn't be seen with him in public. Because that's another part of a press agent's life - he digs up scandal among prominent men and shovels it thin among columnists who give him space.

Sen. Harvey Walker There is some allusion here that escapes me...

J.J. Hunsecker We're friends, Harvey - we go as far back as when you were a fresh kid Congressman, don't we?

Sen. Harvey Walker Why does everything you say sound like a threat?

J.J. Hunsecker Maybe it's a mannerism - because I don't threaten friends, Harvey. But why furnish your enemies with ammunition? You're a family man. Someday, with God willing, you may wanna be President. Now here you are, Harvey, out in the open where any hep person knows that this one...

[points at Manny Davis]

J.J. Hunsecker [points at Linda James] ... is toting THAT one...