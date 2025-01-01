Sidney FalcoMaybe I left my sense of humor in my other suit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.J. HunseckerMr. Falco, let it be said at once, is a man of 40 faces, not one - none too pretty, and all deceptive. You see that grin? That's the, eh, that's the Charming Street Urchin face. It's part of his helpless act: he throws himself upon your mercy. He's got a half-dozen faces for the ladies. But the one I like, the really cute one, is the quick, dependable chap. Nothing he won't do for you in a pinch - so he says. Mr. Falco, whom I did not invite to sit at this table tonight, is a hungry press agent, and fully up to all the tricks of his very slimy trade.
J.J. HunseckerHarvey, I often wish I were deaf and wore a hearing aid. With a simple flick of a switch, I could shut out the greedy murmur of little men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Harry KelloCome back, Sidney... I wanna chastise you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.J. HunseckerLook, Manny, you rode in here on the Senator's shirt tails, so shut your mouth!
Sen. Harvey WalkerNow, come, J.J., that's a little too harsh. Anyone seems fair game for you tonight.
J.J. HunseckerThis man is not for you, Harvey, and you shouldn't be seen with him in public. Because that's another part of a press agent's life - he digs up scandal among prominent men and shovels it thin among columnists who give him space.
Sen. Harvey WalkerThere is some allusion here that escapes me...
J.J. HunseckerWe're friends, Harvey - we go as far back as when you were a fresh kid Congressman, don't we?
Sen. Harvey WalkerWhy does everything you say sound like a threat?
J.J. HunseckerMaybe it's a mannerism - because I don't threaten friends, Harvey. But why furnish your enemies with ammunition? You're a family man. Someday, with God willing, you may wanna be President. Now here you are, Harvey, out in the open where any hep person knows that this one...
SallyBut Sidney, you make a living. Where do you want to get?
Sidney FalcoWay up high, Sam, where it's always balmy. Where no one snaps his fingers and says, "Hey, Shrimp, rack the balls!" Or, "Hey, mouse, mouse, go out and buy me a pack of butts." I don't want tips from the kitty. I'm in the big game with the big players. My experience I can give you in a nutshell, and I didn't dream it in a dream, either - dog eat dog. In brief, from now on, the best of everything is good enough for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.J. HunseckerSidney, conjugate me a verb. For instance, "to promise."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sidney FalcoWatch me run a 50-yard dash with my legs cut off!
Susan HunseckerI'd rather be dead than living with you. For all the things you've done, J.J., I know I should hate you. But I don't. I pity you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sidney FalcoYou know, Susie, I've heard this woman-talk before. Why don't ya start growin' up, huh? Start thinking with your head instead of your hips. Uh, by the way... I got nothing against women thinking with their hips. That's their nature. Just like it's a man's nature to go out and hustle and get the things he wants. Susie, look at yourself. You're 19 years old. Just a kid, and you're falling apart at the seams. You tiptoe around on those bird legs of yours, nervous and incompetent with a fatality for doing wrong, picking wrong... and giving up even before you start a fight! Wait a minute. It's the truth, and the truth hurts. Come around some night when I'm not writin' your brother's column... and I'll revise that delicate outlook of life. To give credit where credit is due, Susie... that body of yours deserves a better fate than tumbling off some terrace. Susie... a bed is the best friend a girl ever had. Pleasant dreams.
J.J. HunseckerYes, with your clients' names attached. That's the only reason the poor slobs pay you - to see their names in my column all over the world. Now, I make it out, you're doing *me* a favor?... The day I can't get along without a press agents' handouts, I'll close up shop and move to Alaska, lock, stock, and barrel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary[Sidney Falco is at her desk]Have you seen this? Otis Elwell's column today?
Mary[Falco feigns disinterest; Mary reads the piece from Elwell's gossip column aloud]"The dreamy marijuana smoke of a lad who had the high-brow jazz quintet, is giving an inelegant odor to that elegant East Side club where he works. That's no way for a card-holding Party member to act. Moscow won't like it, you naughty boy."