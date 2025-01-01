Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Mister Cory
Mister Cory Movie Quotes
Mr. Earnshaw
The distance between your place in the kitchen and Miss Vollard's place in dining room is considerable...
Jen Vollard
In case you don't know it, and I'm sure you do, you're a very attractive fellow Mr Cory.
Cory
That's the great thing about this country - you can reach as high as you want. You can even be president. Or marry the most beautiful girl in the world.
Mr. Earnshaw
And don't talk with your mouthful - there is nothing more vulgar.
Cory
Yes sir.
Mr. Earnshaw
Manners, Mr Cory - I find them a prerequisite under any circumstances.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Henry Daniell
Cathrine Grant
Tony Curtis
Now Playing
New Releases
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
2025, USA, Sport
