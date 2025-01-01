Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mister Cory Mister Cory Movie Quotes

Mister Cory Movie Quotes

Mr. Earnshaw The distance between your place in the kitchen and Miss Vollard's place in dining room is considerable...
Jen Vollard In case you don't know it, and I'm sure you do, you're a very attractive fellow Mr Cory.
Cory That's the great thing about this country - you can reach as high as you want. You can even be president. Or marry the most beautiful girl in the world.
Mr. Earnshaw And don't talk with your mouthful - there is nothing more vulgar.
Cory Yes sir.
Mr. Earnshaw Manners, Mr Cory - I find them a prerequisite under any circumstances.
