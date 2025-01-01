Snake CharmerSnakes are affectionate animals, especially girl snakes. They go - they all go together.
BouglioneThings have changed. Why stick to a two act? The people want color, light, sparkle, something pleasing to the eye. A bit of feminine beauty like Lola here. Think it over, Mike, while I go congratulate your boy. I have great hopes for this act.
Mike Ribble[chugs a glass of beer]You'll never throw a triple! You know why? Because you drink too much!
[grabs Tino's beer and drinks it]
Mike RibbleBoy, next time you try a double, get that time right. Their's a clock inside you, always knows what time it is. Keep it tickin' alongside of mine. We'll never get a triple until we keep the same time.