Kinoafisha Films Trapeze Trapeze Movie Quotes

Trapeze Movie Quotes

Mike Ribble Why do you think I've always wanted a two-act? Because one flies and one catches - and no one comes between.
Lola Monsieur Bouglione, how do you like? Beautiful, yes? You want us? By opening night, magnificent. I tell you, these boys...
Bouglione What they do, I see. What do you do?
Lola Me? I show you. Hey-hup! Hey-hup! Hup! Alley-hup! Ah-hup! Hup!
Tino Orsini You know, I always modeled my style after yours.
Mike Ribble You'll always be a second-rater. Make your own style!
Mike Ribble You think they'll pay more to see her in spangles than they would to see a triple? Well, you're wrong!
Bouglione I fill my circus in my way or I empty it in my way. In my circus there's room for *only* my way.
Max [to Rosa] Go back to Mike; I'll kill Chikki for you.
Tino Orsini Mr. Bouglione, how'd you like my act?
Bouglione What act?
Tino Orsini Ribble and Orsini.
Bouglione You come here, do two flips on the bar, make one pass, right away you got an act. Congratulations. Wonderful. One of you runs before he can walk, the other a cripple!
Mike Ribble Are you happy with Chikki?
Rosa O'Flynn I'm not unhappy. Eat the soup.
Mike Ribble Stop mothering me.
Rosa O'Flynn Why? Isn't that what all loves come to?
Mike Ribble When circus was real, flying was a religion. Now what have you got? Pink lights, ballet girls, blue sawdust. A lot of hoopla!
Lola We do business, monsieur?
Bouglione I see these boys work before. Where'd they find you - an Italiana?
Lola They're lucky, no?
Lola My style is okay?
Mike Ribble On a rope there's nothing I can teach you.
Lola [seductively] I want to *learn* all I can.
Mike Ribble Paul, a small bottle of brandy.
Paul Brandy?
Mike Ribble And a couple of cups.
Paul 400 francs.
Mike Ribble Shh. I'll pay you tomorrow.
Paul Maybe I'm dead tomorrow.
Mike Ribble I'll put the money in your coffin.
Lola How do you like my costume?
Mike Ribble That's an awful lot of spangles.
Lola It's for opening night. I wanted to make sure it wouldn't split. It would be terrible if something happened in front of all those people.
Lola People like spangles, you know, monsieur? They are good for the imagination.
Mike Ribble [to Lola] Let's you and I drink to Ribble and Orsini, the first pure act in years.
Bouglione Let's hope the public like it. They never asked for purity before.
Mike Ribble You think we could work well together?
Lola I know we could.
Mike Ribble Can you stand heights?
Lola The higher the better.
Mike Ribble How are your wrists?
Lola Strong enough.
Mike Ribble Legs?
Lola I was always strong in the legs.
Mike Ribble How about your hocks?
Lola What?
Mike Ribble Here.
[feels down on part of Lola's leg]
Lola Fine.
Mike Ribble You'll really fly high?
Lola Because I'm not afraid of - anything.
Snake Charmer Snakes are affectionate animals, especially girl snakes. They go - they all go together.
Bouglione Things have changed. Why stick to a two act? The people want color, light, sparkle, something pleasing to the eye. A bit of feminine beauty like Lola here. Think it over, Mike, while I go congratulate your boy. I have great hopes for this act.
Mike Ribble Our act's pretty dangerous.
Lola I don't care how dangerous, so long as I am with the best. With you, for example.
Lola I was thinking of his hands. They give you so much confidence.
Lola When he was swinging me, he made me feel I could do anything up there.
Bouglione I give you my word, the act will be improved.
Mike Ribble Improved? By a dame? I'm tryin' to give you a pure trapeze act...
Bouglione I know all about your act, its purity, its perfection. I also know what the public wants.
Tino Orsini We gotta think alike. Neither one of us is good without the other.
Bouglione Mike is too busy to speak. Your other, beautiful partner is with him. Leave him to her.
Tino Orsini Lola's with him?
Bouglione Sure she's with him. She can handle him. She can handle all of us.
Chikki Why should I waste my talent, my horse, and my life on such a woman?
Rosa O'Flynn Why should you?
Mike Ribble Come on, we'll work on a new trick.
Lola What we try?
Chikki I bring you a magnificent horse. He feels nothing. Not knives, not flames, nothing! And I find you with snakes.
Rosa O'Flynn Always you want me to do more. Now a new horse to break my back. I stay with the snakes.
Max America has everything so big, you must be short of dwarfs. Dwarf acts are well liked in America, eh, Mr. North?
John Ringling North Well, times change, you know: but, you're a born professional. That's what I like.
[last lines]
Mike Ribble Now that he's got it, don't let him lose it.
Tino Orsini Still worried about the height?
Lola Not when we're swinging together.
Mike Ribble Last night. How do I explain last night?
Mike Ribble [chugs a glass of beer] You'll never throw a triple! You know why? Because you drink too much!
[grabs Tino's beer and drinks it]
Mike Ribble Boy, next time you try a double, get that time right. Their's a clock inside you, always knows what time it is. Keep it tickin' alongside of mine. We'll never get a triple until we keep the same time.
