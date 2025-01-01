Menu
Kansas Raiders Movie Quotes

Kansas Raiders Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Narrator And so into the pages of crime history rode five young men: Kit Dalton, Cole and Jim Younger, Frank and Jesse James, five whose warped lives were to be a heritage from their teacher, William Clarke Quantrill.
William Clarke Quantrill There are some things a woman simply cannot understand.
William Clarke Quantrill [to Jesse] Napoleon made the profound observation that an army travels on its stomach. I suggest you fortify yours if you hope to be of any use to us.
Kit Dalton I'm thinking this may not be the sweetest smelling way to live, but it's downright better than walking behind a plow.
William Clarke Quantrill My dear Kate, I'm too old a man to have any illusions about the constancy of women or to be seriously disturbed by the lack of it, but when your intrigues start interfering with my plans, that's something else again.
Cole Younger Like my old pappy used to say, 'A hog that straddles a fence ain't likely to wind up no place.
