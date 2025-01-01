Menu
Kinoafisha Films Winchester '73 Winchester '73 Movie Quotes

Wyatt Earp That's Dutch Henry Brown. I thought you said you didn't know him.
Lin McAdam I said I didn't recall the name.
Sgt. Wilkes You're a man after my stamp. Wish we'd have had you with us at Bull Run. We might not have run so fast.
Lin McAdam Well, I wanna tell you somethin'. I was with you at Bull Run. So was High Spade.
High Spade Only we was on the other side.
[High Spade explains to Lola why Lin has been pursuing his brother, Dutch]
High Spade Well, that's the way it was. The old man sired two sons. One was no good... never was any good. Robbed a bank... a stagecoach. Then when he came home and wanted to hide out, the old man wouldn't go for it. So Dutch shot him... in the back.
[after Lola and Steve escape from the Indians into the cavalry camp]
Lola Manners Do you mind if I kiss you?
Sgt. Wilkes No, ma'am, I'd like it. Providin' your man don't mind.
[she kisses him]
Lola Manners That's for savin' my life.
Sgt. Wilkes Now you disappoint me. I thought it was 'cause I'm pretty. Got some coffee boilin' on the fire. Wanna just sorta help yourself?
Lola Manners Oh, coffee. You know, now that I look at you... you *are* pretty.
Lin McAdam Awful lot of law for a little cowtown.
Wyatt Earp This is the kind of cowtown that needs a lot of law.
Opening title card This is the story of the Winchester Rifle Model 1873, "The gun that won the West." To cowman, outlaw, peace officer or soldier, the Winchester '73 was a treasured possession. An Indian would sell his soul to own one.
Waco Johnny Dean What was I saying?
Lola Manners You were talking about yourself.
Waco Johnny Dean Where did I stop?
Lola Manners You didn't. But you can now. I already know all about Waco Johnny Dean, the fastest gun in Texas.
Waco Johnny Dean Texas? Lady, why limit me?
[after Lin wins the Winchester '73 rifle]
Dutch Henry Brown How much will you take for it?
Lin McAdam It's not for sale.
Dutch Henry Brown That's too bad. That's too much gun for a man to have just for... shootin' rabbits.
Lin McAdam Or for shootin' men in the back.
Lin McAdam You've been real fine people, High Spade, riding along with me.
High Spade That's what friends are for, isn't it. At leastways, that's the way you dad always said it.
Lin McAdam Yeah, he did, didn't he? He said if a man had one friend, he was rich. I'm rich.
[Lin McAdam and High Spade are signing up for the shooting contest]
Bartender Who would you be?
High Spade High Spade Frankie Wilson... with a hyphen. That's what I sit on when I get tired.
High Spade You're about ready to fall out of the saddle. Why don't we rest up a little?
Lin McAdam I'm not that tired.
High Spade Four or five hours ain't gonna make any difference. We have been chasin' since... since I can't remember.
High Spade Where's that Steve boy? Drinkin' whiskey?
Lola Manners He's dead.
High Spade Sudden, wasn't it?
Lola Manners Very. He was killed by that gentleman standing at the bar. The one that's looking at us.
High Spade Don't seem right for people to go around killing nice folks like...
Lola Manners He's not "people". He's Waco Johnny Dean.
Wyatt Earp Pick out a name and write it down.
Lin McAdam All right if I use my own name?
Wyatt Earp Some folks do.
Lin McAdam Yeah... some folks do.
Joe Lamont Indian smoke always means the same thing... trouble.
Dutch Henry Brown Do you want in on this Tascosa deal?
Waco Johnny Dean I didn't ride out here to pick blueberries.
Lola Manners You never know when a girl might need a bullet.
High Spade Did you ever wonder what he'd think about you hunting down Dutch Henry?
Lin McAdam He'd understand. He taught me to hunt.
High Spade Not men. Hunting for food, that's alright. Hunting a man to kill him? You're beginning to like it.
Lin McAdam That's where you're wrong. I don't like it. Some things a man has to do, so he does 'em.
Dutch Henry Brown Haven't I seen you somewhere?
Lola Manners I've been somewhere.
Lin McAdam Say, ah, about these Indians. It seems like they hardly ever attack at night.
Sgt. Wilkes Why?
Lin McAdam Well, they figure if they are killed in the dark, the Great Spirit can't find their souls and whip 'em up into heaven... or something like that.
High Spade It was such pretty hair. I've had it ever since I was a kid. A little thin on top... but I sure would like to keep it.
Dutch Henry Brown What happened at the Little Big Horn?
Joe Lamont Haven't you heard? Sioux jumped Custer - wiped out his whole command. Yes sir, it's getting to be mighty tough country to travel... without a gun.
High Spade We've hit a lot of towns, Lin. What makes you think he'll be here?
Lin McAdam He'll be here.
High Spade We've been wrong before.
Lin McAdam He'll be here.
High Spade On account of that?
[High Spade indicates the Winchester '73 rifle that is the top prize at Dodge City's Fourth of July shooting competition]
Lin McAdam If he isn't here already, that gun'll bring him.
Lin McAdam Yeah, I hear 'em.
High Spade I told you night riding wasn't smart.
Lin McAdam I guess you did.
High Spade Now we're smack in the middle of 'em.
Lin McAdam I guess you're right again.
High Spade Being right ain't gonna do us any good. What do we do now?
Lin McAdam Well, keep riding.
High Spade With injuns all around us?
Lin McAdam Maybe you'd feel better if we stopped?
High Spade Ah... no.
Lin McAdam Well, then maybe we better just keep riding.
Young Bull All white men are thieves. In peace, they steal our land; in war, they steal our women. And you are a white man!
