[after Lola and Steve escape from the Indians into the cavalry camp]

Lola Manners Do you mind if I kiss you?

Sgt. Wilkes No, ma'am, I'd like it. Providin' your man don't mind.

[she kisses him]

Lola Manners That's for savin' my life.

Sgt. Wilkes Now you disappoint me. I thought it was 'cause I'm pretty. Got some coffee boilin' on the fire. Wanna just sorta help yourself?