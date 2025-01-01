Sgt. WilkesYou're a man after my stamp. Wish we'd have had you with us at Bull Run. We might not have run so fast.
Lin McAdamWell, I wanna tell you somethin'. I was with you at Bull Run. So was High Spade.
High SpadeOnly we was on the other side.
[High Spade explains to Lola why Lin has been pursuing his brother, Dutch]
High SpadeWell, that's the way it was. The old man sired two sons. One was no good... never was any good. Robbed a bank... a stagecoach. Then when he came home and wanted to hide out, the old man wouldn't go for it. So Dutch shot him... in the back.
[after Lola and Steve escape from the Indians into the cavalry camp]
Lola MannersDo you mind if I kiss you?
Sgt. WilkesNo, ma'am, I'd like it. Providin' your man don't mind.
[she kisses him]
Lola MannersThat's for savin' my life.
Sgt. WilkesNow you disappoint me. I thought it was 'cause I'm pretty. Got some coffee boilin' on the fire. Wanna just sorta help yourself?
Lola MannersOh, coffee. You know, now that I look at you... you *are* pretty.
Wyatt EarpThis is the kind of cowtown that needs a lot of law.
Opening title cardThis is the story of the Winchester Rifle Model 1873, "The gun that won the West." To cowman, outlaw, peace officer or soldier, the Winchester '73 was a treasured possession. An Indian would sell his soul to own one.
Waco Johnny DeanWhat was I saying?
Lola MannersYou were talking about yourself.
Waco Johnny DeanWhere did I stop?
Lola MannersYou didn't. But you can now. I already know all about Waco Johnny Dean, the fastest gun in Texas.