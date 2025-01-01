Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Stool Pigeon Johnny Stool Pigeon Movie Quotes

Johnny Stool Pigeon Movie Quotes

Terry Stewart [in Canada, while Johnny and Terry are dancing] Where're you from, Johnny?
Johnny Evans The States - California.
Terry Stewart Ohh, California... you mean there's still a place where it's warm and got palm trees... and you can lie out in that lovely hot sun all the year round...
Johnny Evans I guess so. You know California?
Terry Stewart Uh-uh. Ah, I was brought up in Tucson - Arizona. Wish I'd never left it. Been in this dump for 2 years. The only time I've ever been warm was once I went to sleep with a cigarette and I set the bed on fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Evans [after Morton pulls a gun on him and demands he stay in the room] What's the matter, copper? Nervous in the service?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Morton [talking to Johnny after Johnny has found out his wife died due to narcotic addiction while he was in prison] Do you know how they die, Johnny? You got any idea what it's like... what they go through from that first time they find they can't get along without it? How they have to have more and more until every cent they can lay hands on goes into it. Or they begin to hit the skids and they can't raise the money anymore. They'll do anything for it then, Johnny. Anything...
Johnny Evans Shut up!
George Morton They can't get enough now, and pretty soon every nerve in their body is screaming and they're tearing off their clothes and they're tearing at their skinny bodies with their nails and screaming... that's how they die, Johnny. Screaming.
Johnny Evans Shut up!
George Morton That's how *she* died.
[Johnny slowly walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Shelley Winters
Dan Duryea
Howard Duff
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more