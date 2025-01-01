Terry Stewart[in Canada, while Johnny and Terry are dancing]Where're you from, Johnny?
Johnny EvansThe States - California.
Terry StewartOhh, California... you mean there's still a place where it's warm and got palm trees... and you can lie out in that lovely hot sun all the year round...
Johnny EvansI guess so. You know California?
Terry StewartUh-uh. Ah, I was brought up in Tucson - Arizona. Wish I'd never left it. Been in this dump for 2 years. The only time I've ever been warm was once I went to sleep with a cigarette and I set the bed on fire.
Johnny Evans[after Morton pulls a gun on him and demands he stay in the room]What's the matter, copper? Nervous in the service?
George Morton[talking to Johnny after Johnny has found out his wife died due to narcotic addiction while he was in prison]Do you know how they die, Johnny? You got any idea what it's like... what they go through from that first time they find they can't get along without it? How they have to have more and more until every cent they can lay hands on goes into it. Or they begin to hit the skids and they can't raise the money anymore. They'll do anything for it then, Johnny. Anything...
Johnny EvansShut up!
George MortonThey can't get enough now, and pretty soon every nerve in their body is screaming and they're tearing off their clothes and they're tearing at their skinny bodies with their nails and screaming... that's how they die, Johnny. Screaming.