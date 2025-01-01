Menu
The Killers Movie Quotes

The Killers Movie Quotes

[last lines]
[after Reardon has wrapped up the investigation, Kenyon congratulates him]
R.S. Kenyon Owing to your splendid efforts the basic rate of The Atlantic Casualty Company - as of 1947 - will probably drop one-tenth of a cent.
[he shakes Reardon's hand]
R.S. Kenyon Congratulations, Mr. Reardon.
Jim Reardon I'd rather have a night's sleep.
R.S. Kenyon Why don't you take a good rest. I must say you've earned it.
[Reardon starts to leave]
R.S. Kenyon This is Friday... don't come in 'til Monday.
Jim Reardon Thanks.
Al You got anything to drink?
George I can give you soda, beer, ginger ale...
Al I said, 'You got anything to drink?'
George [intimidated] No.
Al This is a hot town. Whatta ya call it?
George Brentwood.
Al Did you ever hear of Brentwood?
Max [Max shakes his head, no]
Al Whatta ya do here nights?
Max [sarcastically] They eat the dinner. They all come here and eat the big dinner.
George [showing fear] That's right.
Al [condescendingly] You're a pretty bright boy, aren't you?
George [intimidated] Sure.
Max [contemptiously] Well you're NOT!
Max [to Al] Is he Al?
Al He's dumb!
George What'll it be, gentlemen?
Max I don't know. Whatta you want to eat, Al?
Al I don't know what I want to eat.
Max I'll have the roast pork tenderloin with apple sauce and mashed potatoes.
George That's not ready yet.
Max Then what's it on the card for?
George Well, that's on the dinner. You can have that at six o'clock. That clock is ten minutes fast. The dinner isn't ready yet.
Max Never mind the clock. What have you got to eat?
George Well, I can give you any kind of sandwiches: bacon and eggs, liver and bacon, ham and eggs, steak...
Al I'll have the chicken croquettes with the cream sauce and the green peas and the mashed potatoes.
George That's on the dinner too.
Al [with nasty edge to his voice] Everything we want's on the dinner. That's the way want's on the dinner - that's the way you work it, huh?
George I can give you ham and eggs, bacon and eggs...
Al I'll take ham and eggs.
Max Give me bacon and eggs.
George [through the service window into the kitchen] One ham and, bacon and.
Sam [loudly] Comin' up!
Jail ward doctor [speaking about the fatally wounded Blinky] Beats me. I don't know what keeps him going.
Jim Reardon Will he be able to talk anymore?
Jail ward doctor He's dead now - except he's breathing!
Lt. Sam Lubinsky Don't ask a dying man to lie his soul into Hell.
'Swede' Andersen Why did you ever go back to him, Kitty?
Kitty Collins Maybe because I hate him. I'm poison, Swede, to myself and everybody around me! I'd be afraid to go with anyone I love for the harm I do to them! I don't care harming him!
[repeated lines]
Jim Reardon Good morning, Stella.
Stella Good morning, dream boy.
Jim Reardon When was the last time you saw him?
Charleston Mister, did you say 'when?'
Jim Reardon Yes.
Charleston Mister, when it comes to dates, 1492 is the only one I can remember.
Jim Reardon She took a powder. The dough went with her.
Kitty Collins I'm nervous.
Jim Reardon Where do you want to go?
Kitty Collins It doesn't matter. Take me back to your hotel with you. I'll powder my nose.
Jim Reardon I'll wait for you.
Kitty Collins Don't go away.
Big Jim Colfax If there's one thing in this world I hate, it's a double-crossing dame.
Jim Reardon How well did you know the Swede?
Charleston Me? Mister, I guess me and the Swede were about as close as two guys can get. For nearly two years we weren't more than eight and a half feet apart. That's how big the cell was.
Jim Reardon Two professional killers show up in a small town and put the blast on a filling station attendant, a nobody. There was no attempt at robbery. They were out for only one thing: to kill him. Why?
R.S. Kenyon I don't know, and what's more, I don't care.
Jim Reardon [on a pay phone] I want to call Newark, honey. Market 3-2-600. Uh, Brentwood 2-7-7. This is Reardon.
'Swede' Andersen What did Blinky and Dum-Dum say?
Kitty Collins Glass of milk, hot. I haven't eaten all day.
Jim Reardon Steak sandwich, rare, and a glass of beer.
Kitty Collins Kitty is innocent! I swear! Kitty is innocent! Kitty is innocent! I swear, Kitty is innocent! Kitty is innocent!
Jim Reardon The double cross to end all double crosses.
Jim Reardon [referring to the man dieing] How much time has he got?
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky He's behind schedule now.
Big Jim Colfax [to Dum Dum] You can leave anytime you want, friend.
'Blinky' Franklin [acting as peacemaker] Come on! Easy does it, fellas! Easy does it!
'Dum-Dum' Clarke I don't like to be asked to come up here and then told I can go. Who do you think you're pushin' around?
Big Jim Colfax A minute ago we were talkin' about reputations. Well, you've got quite a reputation yourself - you're supposed to be a troublemaker.
Big Jim Colfax [deliberately taking the cigarette out of his mouth] Okay. Make some.
Max I'll tell ya what's gonna happen. We're gonna kill the Swede. You know big Swede that works over at the filling station?
George You mean Pete Lunn?
Max If that's what he calls himself. Comes in every night at six o'clock, don't he?
George Yes, if he comes.
Al We know all about that.
George What are you gonna kill him for? What did Pete Lunn ever do to you?
Max He never had a chance to do anything to us. He never even seen us.
Al He's only gonna see us once.
George What you gonna kill him for?
Max We're killin' him for a friend...
Max What are you laughing at?
George Nothing.
Max You see something funny?
George No.
Max Then don't laugh.
'Swede' Andersen What am I going to do if I quit fightin'?
Lt. Sam Lubinsky Well, there's always the department.
'Swede' Andersen No, I wouldn't want to be a copper.
Lt. Sam Lubinsky It's not a bad life, Ole. Twenty years and you've got a pension. And it's $2,200 a year to start.
'Swede' Andersen $2,200 a year. You know something? Some months I made that much in one month. Some months.
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky Ole and I ran around together when we were kids. I joined the department. He started fightin'. We always kept in touch.
Jim Reardon And you put the pinch on him?
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky When you're a copper, you're a copper.
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky Mr. Reardon is investigating his death.
Lilly Harmon Lubinsky He was a good boy. No one had any call to kill him.
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky Lilly knew Ole too. The three of us were together a good part of the time. She was always in love with him.
Lilly Harmon Lubinsky Sam!
Lieutenant Sam Lubinsky And I was always in love with her.
Kitty Collins What's the matter with you?
Big Jim Colfax What do you mean, what's the matter?
Kitty Collins You're nervous. You're all in a sweat.
Big Jim Colfax You keep your mouth shut - if you don't want it slapped shut. You been askin' for it lately!
'Swede' Andersen Hey!
Big Jim Colfax Any objections?
'Swede' Andersen Yeah!
'Dum-Dum' Clarke Keep out of this, Swede. She's his girl.
Kitty Collins Mind your own business, Swede. I can take care of myself. You touch me and you won't live till morning!
Big Jim Colfax If ya do run on to her, let me know, will ya? After you're through with her, I'd like to have a word or two with Kitty myself. We got some unfinished business.
Jim Reardon We might still be able to do business - if you put a prize in with the Cracker Jack.
Kitty Collins What do you mean?
Jim Reardon I want a fall guy for the law.
Kitty Collins Who would that be?
Jim Reardon Colfax.
Kitty Collins Even the old Kitty Collins never sang, Mr. Reardon.
Lt. Sam Lubinsky You're done fightin', Ole. And if you want my opinion, it's a lucky thing. You aren't punchy yet. Suppose it was your brains were scrambled instead of your hand?
Kitty Collins [singing] The more I know of love, The less I know it... The more I give to love... The more I owe it...
Charleston Charleston don't talk, see. Even if he's worked over head to foot by experts.
[takes a drink]
Charleston Charleston never talks.
Jim Reardon Good enough. You know what happened to the Swede?
Charleston I know plenty, mister. Plenty. Only I ain't tellin'.
[takes a drink]
Charleston Old Charleston's the little monkey with his hands over his mouth.
Jim Reardon Who's Big Jim?
Lt. Sam Lubinsky Colfax? A thief with a touch of class.
Jim Reardon You're makin' a sucker play, Dum-Dum. The cops are outside waitin' for you.
'Dum-Dum' Clarke You twitch a lot, friend. Nervous, huh? Carrying the monkey on your back, ain't you?
'Blinky' Franklin I was. I'm not anymore.
Big Jim Colfax Fill 'er up. Ethyl.
Charleston If it's as big as you claim, it's not going to be any easy pickins. Nothing that big ever is. And that's what I want from here on in. Easy pickins.
'Dum-Dum' Clarke It'd go just as hard with you if you were taken for stickin' up a shine parlor.
Charleston Yes, that's right, but the chances of being taken aren't as many. I don't know. Maybe - Maybe I'm just gettin' old. It's like you were saying before the Swede come in. I've done a lot of time. I've spent almost half my life in stir, and I don't intend to spend any more.
Kitty Collins I went to Blinky Franklin first - and then to Dum-Dum. I saved the Swede till last.
