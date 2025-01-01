George What'll it be, gentlemen?

Max I don't know. Whatta you want to eat, Al?

Al I don't know what I want to eat.

Max I'll have the roast pork tenderloin with apple sauce and mashed potatoes.

George That's not ready yet.

Max Then what's it on the card for?

George Well, that's on the dinner. You can have that at six o'clock. That clock is ten minutes fast. The dinner isn't ready yet.

Max Never mind the clock. What have you got to eat?

George Well, I can give you any kind of sandwiches: bacon and eggs, liver and bacon, ham and eggs, steak...

Al I'll have the chicken croquettes with the cream sauce and the green peas and the mashed potatoes.

George That's on the dinner too.

Al [with nasty edge to his voice] Everything we want's on the dinner. That's the way want's on the dinner - that's the way you work it, huh?

George I can give you ham and eggs, bacon and eggs...

Al I'll take ham and eggs.

Max Give me bacon and eggs.

George [through the service window into the kitchen] One ham and, bacon and.