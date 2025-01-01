Michael LermanIt's all right. Listen, listen. I know everything now. The Latin you saw in that book was an ancient warning from the angel Gabriel to the angel Uriel.
Alison ParkerMichael, what are you talking about?
Michael LermanThe angel Uriel was stationed at the entrance to Eden to guard it from the devil. Since that time a long line of guardians... sentinels, have guarded the world against evil. Right now it's Father Halliran upstairs. But tonight YOU become the next sentinel. All the people you saw here, the old man, the lesbians... all of them are reincarnations. Devils. The only way they can stop the new sentinal is to make you commit suicide. That's what they were trying to do.
Alison Parker[with growing fear and terror]Michael? I don't...
Michael LermanYou don't understand? I'm dead. I was killed a short while ago by Monsignor Franchino for trying to strangle Father Halliran. I'm damned to enternal Hell for my sins. For having Brenner murder my wife so I can be with you. And for killing Brenner to tie up loose ends. I am one of the legion of the dead!
Michael LermanLook at this. William O'Rourke. Father Halliran? William O'Rourke, disappeared July 12, 1952 after attempted suicide.
PerryThey're the same man. William O'Rourke became a priest named Halliran.