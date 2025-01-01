Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Sentinel The Sentinel Movie Quotes

Michael Lerman It's all right. Listen, listen. I know everything now. The Latin you saw in that book was an ancient warning from the angel Gabriel to the angel Uriel.
Alison Parker Michael, what are you talking about?
Michael Lerman The angel Uriel was stationed at the entrance to Eden to guard it from the devil. Since that time a long line of guardians... sentinels, have guarded the world against evil. Right now it's Father Halliran upstairs. But tonight YOU become the next sentinel. All the people you saw here, the old man, the lesbians... all of them are reincarnations. Devils. The only way they can stop the new sentinal is to make you commit suicide. That's what they were trying to do.
Alison Parker [with growing fear and terror] Michael? I don't...
Michael Lerman You don't understand? I'm dead. I was killed a short while ago by Monsignor Franchino for trying to strangle Father Halliran. I'm damned to enternal Hell for my sins. For having Brenner murder my wife so I can be with you. And for killing Brenner to tie up loose ends. I am one of the legion of the dead!
Michael Lerman Look at this. William O'Rourke. Father Halliran? William O'Rourke, disappeared July 12, 1952 after attempted suicide.
Perry They're the same man. William O'Rourke became a priest named Halliran.
Michael Lerman Yes, but why?
Perry I just open doors.
Det. Gatz Well, well, well. You have an ill effect on your women, Mr. Lerman.
Michael Lerman This isn't police business.
Det. Gatz A girl running through the streets at 4:00 a.m. saying she's knifed her father, blood on her... that's police business.
Michael Lerman You know the girl, Gatz. You know how she is.
Det. Gatz I haven't seen her, not since your wife Karen's... "suicide".
Michael Lerman Don't get in too deep.
Det. Gatz [sarcastic] Closed, closed. closed. The case is closed.
Det. Gatz [looking at old police mugshots] Rebecca and Malcolm Stinnett. Sell. Gerde Engstrom. Emma and Lillian Clotkin. Anna Clark. All people the Parker girl said she met.
Det. Rizzo All killers, all dead. She went to a party with eight dead murderers.
Det. Gatz Doesn't everybody?
Miss Logan I find that New Yorkers have no sense for anything but sex and money.
Alison Parker Well, I guess there's something to be said for that.
