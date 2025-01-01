Det. Gatz Well, well, well. You have an ill effect on your women, Mr. Lerman.

Michael Lerman This isn't police business.

Det. Gatz A girl running through the streets at 4:00 a.m. saying she's knifed her father, blood on her... that's police business.

Michael Lerman You know the girl, Gatz. You know how she is.

Det. Gatz I haven't seen her, not since your wife Karen's... "suicide".

Michael Lerman Don't get in too deep.