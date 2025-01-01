Menu
Knights of the Round Table Movie Quotes

Elaine What will you ride in search of?
Lancelot Oh, giants and unicorns. Beyond England, the Sea of White Bears and Witch Whales. Beyond the Sea, the Happy Islands where no one ever grows old.
Arthur Guinevere is here with me now, Merlin. Here in my heart. As she ever has been since the day we met as children. And as she always will be until the day this heart no longer beats.
Modred Was there ever enough gold to silence a traitor?
Arthur What words are those - carved among the stone?
Merlin I am the sword Excalibur. Who so pulleth me from this anvil, is the right-wise born King of all England.
Guinevere Are you trying to tell me that I have enemies?
Merlin Everyone in a court has enemies. If the Queen's could make a lie of her that men believed, it would break the Round Table and destroy the Kingdom.
Arthur What place is this?
Lancelot The Chapel of the Sword.
Arthur Excalibur. Returning whence it came. No longer bright. No longer glorious. Tarnished by mine own hand.
Percival The cup. The cup!
Lancelot Aye, it is the valley of death... the Devil himself has plowed it under.
Merlin You stand here in the presence of your peers, to become Knights of the Round Table. Therefore, each man shall say aloud this vow, "I will fear God, Honor the King, and Defend this Realm, with Honor and with Might."
Arthur God grant long life to the Table Round!
Modred Am I deceived or do I scent a pair of royal turtledoves?
Agravaine Traitor Knight! We'll have your head on a pole and your trollop too!
Lancelot A man and a woman may love each other all there lives with no evil between them. I darest say such love is good, for by denial and suffering the heart is purified.
Arthur Before us lies only the darkness of utter destruction. The end of chivalry! The end of all our world.
Modred My liege, it is you who have taught us that no King of England may set himself up above the law. Men and women, high and low, are alike before the Court of Justice. But, you have twisted the law to your private favor. If you shield the living, who shall avenge the dead the outrage of murder?
Modred King only so long as we call him King! Is it kingly in a man to swing from justice when it cries it's loudest? Are there not knights among us who believe that the truly proud and strong should follow none but he who is stronger still? Is he a King or a man of straw? Blind to all, save his own grief, and sick in the soul.
Guinevere It is horrible!
Merlin It is life.
Arthur King - of England!
Merlin You are not.
Arthur What?
Merlin Not yet. You have still to prove it by deeds - not words.
Merlin Without you, I endure life. With you, I rejoice in it.
Arthur It is ordained that I shall be the rightful King of England. I will be King, my Lords. With peace if I can, by war if I must!
Arthur Does each man know the plan?
Lancelot Every man is in his place and every man has his orders.
Lancelot The day is ours! Hail to Arthur, King of England!
Green Knight State your purpose.
Lancelot You hold a lady against her will.
Green Knight Perhaps. Not against mine.
Lancelot To be your knight, in right or in wrong, and at the hazard of my body, from this day forward, to my death.
Guinevere Be thou my champion, in right or in wrong.
Arthur With God's good grace, I shall hold myself true to this Fellowship of Knights. In the name of each man here, I vow in God's name, to do battle against all evil-doers; but, never in any wrong cause nor do any outrage. I will defend the helpless and protect all women and be merciful to all men. I will honor my word. And I will speak no treason nor slander. I will be true in friendship and faithful in love. All this I do swear on the hilt of my sword.
Percival Stop daydreaming! You're in court now, not in a meadow.
Lancelot Your master is a knave and a dog!
Arthur Are you knight or outlaw? Cool your hot blood and keep your place!
Morgan Le Fay I wish that I could charm you into such a gift, Sire. What must I do to deserve it? If I please you with my dancing? Will that be a beginning?
Guinevere I've come to know her very well.
Lancelot I trust she pleases you.
Guinevere Does she please you?
Lancelot Why, yes! Why not?
Guinevere How much does she please you?
Lancelot Strike up a gay tune!
Guinevere I will not degrade myself before you again.
Guinevere We are lost.
Lancelot We are lost. All is lost! King. Kingdom. England.
