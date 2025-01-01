ArthurExcalibur. Returning whence it came. No longer bright. No longer glorious. Tarnished by mine own hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PercivalThe cup. The cup!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LancelotAye, it is the valley of death... the Devil himself has plowed it under.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MerlinYou stand here in the presence of your peers, to become Knights of the Round Table. Therefore, each man shall say aloud this vow, "I will fear God, Honor the King, and Defend this Realm, with Honor and with Might."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ArthurGod grant long life to the Table Round!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ModredAm I deceived or do I scent a pair of royal turtledoves?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AgravaineTraitor Knight! We'll have your head on a pole and your trollop too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LancelotA man and a woman may love each other all there lives with no evil between them. I darest say such love is good, for by denial and suffering the heart is purified.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ArthurBefore us lies only the darkness of utter destruction. The end of chivalry! The end of all our world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ModredMy liege, it is you who have taught us that no King of England may set himself up above the law. Men and women, high and low, are alike before the Court of Justice. But, you have twisted the law to your private favor. If you shield the living, who shall avenge the dead the outrage of murder?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ModredKing only so long as we call him King! Is it kingly in a man to swing from justice when it cries it's loudest? Are there not knights among us who believe that the truly proud and strong should follow none but he who is stronger still? Is he a King or a man of straw? Blind to all, save his own grief, and sick in the soul.
LancelotTo be your knight, in right or in wrong, and at the hazard of my body, from this day forward, to my death.
GuinevereBe thou my champion, in right or in wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ArthurWith God's good grace, I shall hold myself true to this Fellowship of Knights. In the name of each man here, I vow in God's name, to do battle against all evil-doers; but, never in any wrong cause nor do any outrage. I will defend the helpless and protect all women and be merciful to all men. I will honor my word. And I will speak no treason nor slander. I will be true in friendship and faithful in love. All this I do swear on the hilt of my sword.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PercivalStop daydreaming! You're in court now, not in a meadow.