Arthur With God's good grace, I shall hold myself true to this Fellowship of Knights. In the name of each man here, I vow in God's name, to do battle against all evil-doers; but, never in any wrong cause nor do any outrage. I will defend the helpless and protect all women and be merciful to all men. I will honor my word. And I will speak no treason nor slander. I will be true in friendship and faithful in love. All this I do swear on the hilt of my sword.