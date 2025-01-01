Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Hucksters The Hucksters Movie Quotes

The Hucksters Movie Quotes

Tie Sales Clerk Anything?
Victor Albee Norman I want a very sincere necktie.
Tie Sales Clerk I beg your pardon?
Victor Albee Norman I want something that makes me seem sincere. You know, honest; genuine; upright; trustworthy.
Tie Sales Clerk Well... um, here's a handpainted one in four colors; at thirty-five dollars. Is that sincere enough?
Victor Albee Norman I think, my friend, any more sincerity would be downright foolhardy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Kimberly [to Kay] I'm sorry. I'm afraid now it's going to be two subjects: business talk and oomph.
Mr. Kimberly Well, what else is there?
Victor Albee Norman [Tongue in cheek] There's always mah-jong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Hare [Jauntily] Hi yeah, chum! Just call me Buddy.
Victor Albee Norman [Dourly] Hi, and most people call me Vic. You can call me Victor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie Wanna secretary, Mr. Norman?
Victor Albee Norman How's your shorthand?
Jean Ogilvie [Adding to the double-entendre] Some people like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman [to Kay] Have you ever seen dawn from a beach?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance You'll say anything to win your point, won't you? Make any promise?
Victor Albee Norman That's the kind of guy I am. I haven't kidded you about that.
Kay Dorrance [after a pause] Well, I didn't believe it. I thought you were more than that.
Victor Albee Norman Now you know.
Kay Dorrance [Resigned] Now I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Miss Hammer, take a memorandum. To Mr. Kimberly: Dear Kim, For four years I haven't been listening to the radio much. Paragraph. Kim, in that time, it's gotten worse, if possible. More irritating, more commercials per minute, more spelling out of words, as if no one in the audience had gotten past the first grade. Paragraph. I know how tough Evans is, and some of the other sponsors, but I think we make a great mistake in letting them have their own way. We're paid to advise them. Why can't we advise them that people are grateful for what free entertainment they get on the air, grateful enough to buy the product that provides good shows. But, they have some rights, Kim, it's their homes we go into, and they're not grateful to people who get one foot in the door by pretending to offer them music and drama, and then take too much time in corny sales talk. Paragraph. I want to go on record as saying that I think radio has to turn over a new leaf. We've pushed and badgered the listeners, we've sung to them and screamed at them, we've insulted them, cheated them and angered them, turned their homes into a combination grocery store, crap game and midway. Kim, some day, 50 million people are going to just reach out and turn off their radios,
[snaps fingers]
Victor Albee Norman snap, just like that - and that's the end of the gravy, for you, and me, and Evans. Sign it love and kisses, Vic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman I'll keep my foot in the door by doing a little chore for you.
Mr. Kimberly How are you going to go about it?
Victor Albee Norman I'll carry a pipe. Women always seem to trust a man who smokes a pipe. If I had a dog, I'd try and smell a little doggy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cooke Hello, Vic. Glad to see you. You look swell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Ellen looks like you. You both have that wonderful quality that you get better and better looking as you grow older.
Kay Dorrance Oh, dear, we're getting a long way from Beautee Soap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Regina Kennedy Mr. Evans approved them.
Kay Dorrance Mr. Evans doesn't have to wear them.
Victor Albee Norman I'm surprised he doesn't want to photograph Mrs. Dorrance in a bubble bath.
Regina Kennedy Don't be silly, Mr. Norman. Beautee Soap doesn't bubble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Do you suppose they thought they were hiring Lady Godiva?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman You can't trust an honest person.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Thanks for everything. A fascinating evening. The testimonial. And the negligee business. Everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Kimberly Whenever he's had a couple of drinks he thinks that all women are oomph! All women!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie I don't believe it. Vic! Vic, baby!
Victor Albee Norman Hello, honey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance I've never worn one of these things. Even alone in my own bedroom!
Michael Michaelson Mrs. Dorrance, I'm only the photographer. I just do what I'm told. Now, if I were you, I'd just put this on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave Lash I have respect for you, Vic. You got what you came for.
Victor Albee Norman This is one time I'd rather be forgiven than respected.
Dave Lash Like I said, I have respect for you.
Victor Albee Norman Well, I wish I could say the same thing for myself - about myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Oh, come on, darling, don't worry about it. Everyone's done things they're ashamed of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Oh, stop being a breadwinner and kiss me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Dave, I hit you where you live and I didn't mean to. The next thing I know I'll be beating women and kicking children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance [on the phone] Vic! My darling, where are you?
Victor Albee Norman I'm in Laguardia Field. Oh, you sound so warm and sleepy. I've missed you darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Oh, Vic, you wonderful dope!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance I rather like being on a pedestal; but, don't overdo it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Kimberly Vic! A nightclub singer. A nobody!
Victor Albee Norman Well, everybody was a nobody once.
Mr. Kimberly Yeah, but, lots of them stay nobodies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan Llewellyn Evans [in the initial meeting with Victor Norman, as Evan Evans enters the boardroom, without a word sits down, spits on the boardroom table, then wipes it up with his handkerchief] Mr. Norman, you've just seen me do a disgusting thing. But you'll always remember what I just did. You see, if nobody remembers your brand, you aren't gonna sell any soap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman People like Beautee Soap employ us to put on their radio shows and write their magazine advertisements. To shout their praises and sell their wares. To do their huckstering for them.
Kay Dorrance Their what?
Victor Albee Norman Huckstering. A huckster is a peddler. A, you know, a hawker. We're professional hucksters! But, with station wagons instead of push carts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Well, Mr. Norman, my favorite charity - I hope you won't be shocked - is myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie Vic, you playboy! You know, I think the Army was good for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman I'll drop in and see you.
Jean Ogilvie Tonight?
Victor Albee Norman Maybe.
Jean Ogilvie Now, don't be like that. You know you're not going to pick up anything better than me between now and then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Michaelson No, no, no, dear. I was under the impression I gave you the correct position. No, dear! Your feet are too close together. Your toes are not pointed enough! Now, you watch me. Now, put one foot up like this. And the other one, a considerable distance below it. And don't press the legs together, otherwise, they'll just bulge! Now, keep the bottle up. Watch the label. Now, hold it! Ah! That's perfect. Perfect. Point the toes, dear. Point the toes! Take a deep breath. Smile! Hold it! Exquisite!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Hey, if you'll pardon a word of advice. Why don't you take the rest of the day off? Get a massage. Get drunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cooke You don't mean to tell me you're going over there right now? Just barge in?
Victor Albee Norman Oh, no. No, I'll call her first. I always give rich women at least 10 minutes to get the egg off their faces.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Kimberly Where would you like to go Vic?
Victor Albee Norman Wherever you say Kim.
Mr. Kimberly Well, I thought of some quiet restaurant; but, now that I see how oomph! Mrs. Dorrance is...
Kay Dorrance Do I have to say thank you every time you say that?
Mr. Kimberly No, it isn't necessary. Say, I've got an idea. I know a gay, noisy place were we can get some wonderful steaks. But, maybe Vickie boy wouldn't want to go there.
Victor Albee Norman Why not?
Mr. Kimberly El Siroco. That singer friend of yours is pretty oomphy! herself. And a man can have too much oomph! in the same room.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance Aren't we a little late as it is?
Victor Albee Norman First, the Stork Club. I haven't been there in four years. A table in the corner. I might even order some wine.
Kay Dorrance You're very persuasive.
Victor Albee Norman Good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie Hello, Vic, my honey.
Victor Albee Norman Hello, Jeannie. What are you drinking?
Jean Ogilvie Why, Vic, don't you remember? Always straight Scotch right after my number.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman What's America to us? A blank space between New York and Hollywood where people buy soap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance [to Vic] I suppose you're used to this sort of thing - having women chase you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Hey, Ogilvie. Come here.
Jean Ogilvie In a minute. First, I want to get you some after dinner brandy.
Victor Albee Norman I should have brought my house slippers.
Jean Ogilvie You know, I like doing things for you, Vic. I like having you around the house. I'm what you might call a Vic Norman kind of a gal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Oh, Jean, you look good. Awful good! Have you gotten prettier since I last saw you?
Jean Ogilvie Well, I don't know. Does it seem that way to you?
Victor Albee Norman Mmm! lusciouser and lusciouser.
Jean Ogilvie Oh, that's good, huh?
Victor Albee Norman That's very good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie How'd you find me? Were you going through the cars shopping to see what you could pick up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buddy Hare Listen, would you like a peephole routine? Of the peephole, by the peephole, for the peephole.
Victor Albee Norman I'll call you tomorrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman I bet you were a tough little girl.
Jean Ogilvie I still am - for the wrong guy.
Victor Albee Norman And for the right guy?
Jean Ogilvie For the right guy - for the right guy, Vic, I'm not so tough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie You know, I'd be an awful fool not to take the advice of a hep character like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kay Dorrance You know what, Mr. Norman? You're pretty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman You know, I never much liked train trips before; but, this one's going to be just dandy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie Isn't it nice we're both in the same business? It makes everything so much cozier. Don't you think so?
Victor Albee Norman Yes, Jean. Everything just as cozy as it can be.
[kiss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan Llewellyn Evans You see, Mr. Noman, this company gives your agency ten million dollars a year to spend on advertising. Do you know why? I'll tell you. I'll tell you a secret about the soap business, Mr. Norman. There's absolutely no difference between soaps. Absolutely none, and except for perfume and color, soap is soap. Oh, maybe we have a few manufacturing tricks. But the public don't give a *hoot* about that. The difference is in selling and advertising. We sell soap twice as fast as our nearest competitor. Why do we outsell them? Because we out-*advertise* them. Right?
Evan Llewellyn Evans [as the other executives answer in a chorus of agreement] We out-advertise our competitors, Mr Norman. There's something remarkable about that. It's this: We spend on average, three million dollars a year *less* than they do. We out-advertise them. And out-sell them, but on less money. Does that convey a thought to you? It does to me. It means to me that we know what we are doing. Well, sales principles are not theory. They're proven facts. Example...
Evan Llewellyn Evans [rhythmically pounding the table and chanting] Beautee Soap, Beautee Soap, Beautee Soap! Repeat until it comes out of their ears. Repeat until they say it in their sleep. Irritate them, Mr. Norman. Irritate. Irritate. Irritate them! Never forget: Irritate 'em! Knock them dead!
[Vic looks slightly uncomfortable]
Evan Llewellyn Evans See what I mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Victor Albee Norman Now we're starting out with *exactly* an even nothing in the world. It's neater that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kimberly Receptionist [on the phone as Vic is standing within earshot] Yes. Oh dear, yes. She did? The first night they were out together?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Oh, Jean, this is Mr. Kimberly. Miss Ogilvie, here.
Jean Ogilvie Hello.
Mr. Kimberly Aren't you pretty, Miss Ogilvie.
Jean Ogilvie Well, aren't you nice. I'm doing my hair differently.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman [to Kay] I don't want anything from you except you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Ogilvie Hello. Vic. Vic, darling! Oh, you mad character, I thought maybe you'd died or got married or something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Kimberly You might be able to handle the job. And, then again, you might not.
Victor Albee Norman Well, it might be a job I'd accept. And, then again, it might not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Albee Norman Now, this is the part of your advertising agency I don't like. People work down here.
Mr. Kimberly Well, I work. I work all the time.
Victor Albee Norman You worry. It's not the same.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more