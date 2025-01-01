Victor Albee NormanMiss Hammer, take a memorandum. To Mr. Kimberly: Dear Kim, For four years I haven't been listening to the radio much. Paragraph. Kim, in that time, it's gotten worse, if possible. More irritating, more commercials per minute, more spelling out of words, as if no one in the audience had gotten past the first grade. Paragraph. I know how tough Evans is, and some of the other sponsors, but I think we make a great mistake in letting them have their own way. We're paid to advise them. Why can't we advise them that people are grateful for what free entertainment they get on the air, grateful enough to buy the product that provides good shows. But, they have some rights, Kim, it's their homes we go into, and they're not grateful to people who get one foot in the door by pretending to offer them music and drama, and then take too much time in corny sales talk. Paragraph. I want to go on record as saying that I think radio has to turn over a new leaf. We've pushed and badgered the listeners, we've sung to them and screamed at them, we've insulted them, cheated them and angered them, turned their homes into a combination grocery store, crap game and midway. Kim, some day, 50 million people are going to just reach out and turn off their radios,
[snaps fingers]
Victor Albee Normansnap, just like that - and that's the end of the gravy, for you, and me, and Evans. Sign it love and kisses, Vic.
Mr. KimberlyYeah, but, lots of them stay nobodies.
Evan Llewellyn Evans[in the initial meeting with Victor Norman, as Evan Evans enters the boardroom, without a word sits down, spits on the boardroom table, then wipes it up with his handkerchief]Mr. Norman, you've just seen me do a disgusting thing. But you'll always remember what I just did. You see, if nobody remembers your brand, you aren't gonna sell any soap.
Victor Albee NormanPeople like Beautee Soap employ us to put on their radio shows and write their magazine advertisements. To shout their praises and sell their wares. To do their huckstering for them.
Jean OgilvieNow, don't be like that. You know you're not going to pick up anything better than me between now and then.
Michael MichaelsonNo, no, no, dear. I was under the impression I gave you the correct position. No, dear! Your feet are too close together. Your toes are not pointed enough! Now, you watch me. Now, put one foot up like this. And the other one, a considerable distance below it. And don't press the legs together, otherwise, they'll just bulge! Now, keep the bottle up. Watch the label. Now, hold it! Ah! That's perfect. Perfect. Point the toes, dear. Point the toes! Take a deep breath. Smile! Hold it! Exquisite!
Victor Albee NormanHey, if you'll pardon a word of advice. Why don't you take the rest of the day off? Get a massage. Get drunk.
CookeYou don't mean to tell me you're going over there right now? Just barge in?
Victor Albee NormanOh, no. No, I'll call her first. I always give rich women at least 10 minutes to get the egg off their faces.
Evan Llewellyn EvansYou see, Mr. Noman, this company gives your agency ten million dollars a year to spend on advertising. Do you know why? I'll tell you. I'll tell you a secret about the soap business, Mr. Norman. There's absolutely no difference between soaps. Absolutely none, and except for perfume and color, soap is soap. Oh, maybe we have a few manufacturing tricks. But the public don't give a *hoot* about that. The difference is in selling and advertising. We sell soap twice as fast as our nearest competitor. Why do we outsell them? Because we out-*advertise* them. Right?
Evan Llewellyn Evans[as the other executives answer in a chorus of agreement]We out-advertise our competitors, Mr Norman. There's something remarkable about that. It's this: We spend on average, three million dollars a year *less* than they do. We out-advertise them. And out-sell them, but on less money. Does that convey a thought to you? It does to me. It means to me that we know what we are doing. Well, sales principles are not theory. They're proven facts. Example...
Evan Llewellyn Evans[rhythmically pounding the table and chanting]Beautee Soap, Beautee Soap, Beautee Soap! Repeat until it comes out of their ears. Repeat until they say it in their sleep. Irritate them, Mr. Norman. Irritate. Irritate. Irritate them! Never forget: Irritate 'em! Knock them dead!