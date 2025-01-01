Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Barefoot Contessa The Barefoot Contessa Movie Quotes

The Barefoot Contessa Movie Quotes

Drunken blonde [of Maria Vargas] She hasn't even got what I've got.
Jerry What she's got you couldn't spell - and what you've got, you used to have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes "Life, every now and then, behaves as though it had seen too many bad movies, when everything fits too well - the beginning, the middle, the end - from fade-in to fade-out."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas To a girl with nothing a man with hundreds is just as rich as a man with millions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk Edwards You've never done an honest day's work in your life!
Alberto Bravano I *have* never done a day's work in my life - honest OR dishonest, but neither have you... To make 100 dollars into 110 dollars, this is work. To make 100 million into 110 million, this is inevitable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon You mean they're throwing punches?
Jerry Don't be silly - neither one of them has had his hands closed since the day he was born!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Can you teach me to act, Mr. Dawes?
Harry Dawes If you can act, I can help you. If you can't nobody can teach you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alberto Bravano [to Kirk Edwards at the party] Take a drink, my friend, and say what you have in your heart. But you never drink. You never say. Because you are afraid of what you have in your heart!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini It is time for the Torlato-Favrinis to get off the world.
Eleanora Torlato-Favrini The fact remains that we are neither unique nor important to the world. And it will go on without us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas In Hollywood, it is not easy to become a star.
Harry Dawes Ah, where is it easy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Myrna Remember how you used to say life wrote lousy scripts? Even in one of yours I would have thrown this glass at him. I'm going home with him instead. You want to know the - what do you call it - motivation? Easy. I'm a frightened tramp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alberto Bravano [to Kirk Edwards] How many millions have you in tax-exempt bonds, and oil wells whose power of production your government so generously protects, while it denies similar benefits to the human brain?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes I have a sixth sense that any witch in the world would give her left broomstick to have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes The fact that you don't drink at all, Kirk, is the greatest argument for drunkenness I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes My name is Harry Dawes.
Maria Vargas Harry Dawes? Harry Dawes? Did you not once direct Jean Harlow and Carole Lombard?
Harry Dawes You must have gone to the movies when you were a very little girl. How did you know my name? Only one out of 10,000 moviegoers...
Maria Vargas Oh, I can name to you Lubitsch and Fleming and Van Dyke and La Cava
Harry Dawes You didn't think I was dead too, did you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini [voiceover] What will be, will be. An easy generality. A universal cure. I am what I am, do what I do, and cannot help myself. Therefore, I am free of my guilt. Nonsense, of course.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] The difference between European and American movie magnates is astonishing. There is absolutely none.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Myrna Don't worry about your soul. You must have lost it at some preview, a long time ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Max Black It's a wonderful art form we're all doing business in, gentlemen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drunken blonde I don't even believe you're playing Pinochle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes There's more to talking than just words.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] We'd been scouting for what is called, delicately, a new face. By most standards, flying all the way to Madrid to look for a new face would seem like going to a lot of trouble. But I've known producers who'd travel further for a good smoked whitefish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes What I tell Maria to do, she will do - with her shoes on, that is.
Oscar Muldoon What's her shoes got to do with it?
Harry Dawes Nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon [voiceover] It is entirely possible that Maria D'Amata went to her grave without ever once being inside of the Stork, El Morocco, Ciro's or the Mocambo. You got to admit *this* is not normal!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon Is any man rich enough to own a government?
Alberto Bravano I will not answer vaguely, Mr Muldoon. Yes
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon [voiceover] Once a year, on the French Riviera, one of the most beautiful seashores on God's earth, the international set gathers the way an annual fungus gathers on a beautiful tree. It's quite a set! It's as if ordinary human beings, living ordinary lives, had suddenly vanished from the earth - and the world was suddenly full of butterflies shaped like people. They are all happy, all the time. Some of them are happy because they are beautiful. And some of them have to be happy because they are nothing but rich. Some of the international set are happy because they are dogs. Don't laugh. There's a beauty parlour in Cannes - just for dogs. But the happiest of the international butterflies are those who live as if they never left the cocoon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini How much more like a dream can a dream be?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes The unholy pity of it! The one man in all of your fantasy and the one woman in all of his who could have made each other happy. And, once more, life louses up the script.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] Kirk Edwards - Wall Street wizard who came up from the streets of New York. Who came up from the bottom, but never really left it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] Kirk was producing a motion picture -- his first. He has as much in common with anything creative as I have with nuclear physics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] The blonde was made in Hollywood, USA. Her name was Myrna - and she travelled.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Where are you, Maria?
Maria Vargas Half in the dirt and half out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon Just this once, Kirk, why don't you empty your own ashtrays?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini The last Contessa. The world will some day see paintings of her, and of her and me, and then it will think: "What a pity they have gone and left nothing behind". We will be remembered.
Eleanora Torlato-Favrini Because the last Contessa was a movie star?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon Now you're beginning to realize that maybe she knew more about problem relatives than you do. Maybe the public heart is something you can't put on a chart or poster with just money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas I do not like Mr. Kirk Edwards.
Harry Dawes You're starting at the end of a long, long line.
Maria Vargas Somehow, to me, he is not a healthy man. Somehow he's sick. And I cannot bear to watch sick people be sick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Harry, I think that I should go home.
Harry Dawes Well, this is your home.
Maria Vargas This is an ugly house in bad taste which I rent, containing a bed to sleep on, when I rest. Chairs to sit on and a stove to keep we warm when I rest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini Torlatos, Favrinis, and Torlato-Favrinis. When my sister and I are extinct, perhaps they will name automobiles after us. The Torlatos and the Favrinis will be speedy little cars and the Torlato-Favrini a limousine, of course.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes The hardest thing in the world is getting an actor to stand still.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] Nothing could have helped. The moving finger had already writ and moved on. And nothing I could do would have cancelled half a line. Nor would my tears wash out a word of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon [voiceover] From Scarsdale to Singapore, they loved her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alberto Bravano When I was 15 years old, I had two choices. Everybody wanted me to be a good little boy and do good for others. I chose to be a bad little boy and do good for myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon I'm just as normal as you are, Buster! Remember that in the years ahead when you're directing cigarette butts on television!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon [voiceover] In the world of pretense, a pretender is the best thing you can be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleanora Torlato-Favrini The world has become a changed place. And, like the dinosaurs, we can no longer function in it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes I don't want this to be a shock to you; but, a Count is a man and a Contessa is a woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Are you still bewitched? And bewildered?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes It's not going to be easy.
Maria Vargas Has it been, up till now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon One thing you can't beat about Southern California - the air at night. Sure pity the people that have to breathe it in the day time
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] Don't feel sorry for Kirk Edwards - not unless you're a hungry psychiatrist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas America is a very rich and powerful country, but you have no monopoly on evil men. I have known this since I was a very little girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk Edwards I'm sure you don't mean that. Every mother should be loved.
Maria Vargas If they deserve it.
Oscar Muldoon We can work all that out later, too
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes [voiceover] My name is Harry Dawes I've been a writer and director of movies for longer than I like to remember. I go way back: back to when the movies had two dimensions, and one dimension, and sometimes no dimension at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Myrna What's champagne in Spanish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Seorita, your bare feet are showing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon We understand you got a lot of talent! And that's the one thing that could make Mr Kirk Edwards fly all the way here from Rome - all the way from California, you might say. Talent! And where other men go for a pretty face or a pair of legs, talent is what Mr. Kirk Edwards worships.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas In Hollywood, it is not easy to become a star.
Harry Dawes Ah, where is it easy?
Maria Vargas In Madrid, here at least I'm a little star. Why should I take the chance that I lose it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Do you know who Mr Kirk Edwards is?
Maria Vargas I have heard of him. He is the owner of Texas.
Harry Dawes That is correct. Recently, however, Mr. Edwards decided to produce motion pictures and for that purpose he's just bought California, too.
Maria Vargas And now he wants to buy me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon Something to eat, Señorita? Ah, Waiter! Mangiare? Poco di vino , Señorita?
Maria Vargas Do you speak Spanish, Señor?
Oscar Muldoon Oh, just a couple of words.
Maria Vargas Not even that. One of them is Italian. Speak only English, please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Why did not Mr Kirk Edwards come to ask me himself?
Harry Dawes Well, I'm sure he would have been delighted! But, after all, since I'm the Director...
Maria Vargas Do all Directors come to ask young women to sit with their Producers?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas The man with the sweat was more pleasant.
Harry Dawes Not really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk Edwards Let that be a lesson to you, Myrna. It's never too late to develop character.
Myrna I've got time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas I do not say this with pride, Mr Dawes. Nor do I want it to sound like one of the foolish things we laugh at in the movies. But no man has ever paid for me and I do not think any man ever will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon Afraid you'll be lonely, far away in Hollywood? There's no reason why, after a time, we can't send for your mother. After all, a girl likes to have her mother with her. Right?
Maria Vargas I would not like to have my mother with me.
Kirk Edwards Why not?
Maria Vargas Because, I do not like my mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Like a baby who needs a light on in the dark, I need to be loved when I'm hiding in the dirt - and afraid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Key light? What is that?
Harry Dawes Oh, that's your own special light when the stage is all lit up. The light that shines only on you,
Maria Vargas Like the moon.
Harry Dawes Like the moon. You have to learn how to find this light out of all the other lights. How never to lose it. How to make it do things for your eyes and your lips and your hair.
Maria Vargas But, this is not acting.
Harry Dawes No, this is not acting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Her name is Jerry.
Maria Vargas She has the name of a man.
Harry Dawes There is no further resemblance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Love. It is a kind of sickness. And, as I have said, I cannot bear to be with sick people. But when the sick one is yourself, you cannot run away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas When I was a little girl, like so many others, there was no money to buy shoes for me. And when the bombs came, in the civil war, I used to bury myself in the dirt of the ruins to be safe. I would lie there, safe in the dirt - and wiggle my toes and listen to the noise - and dream of someday being a fine lady, in fine shoes. I hate shoes, Mr Dawes. I wear them to dance and to show myself. But, I feel afraid in shoes. And I feel safe with my feet in the dirt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas I have no fear of Mr Kirk Edwards. America is a very rich and powerful country; but, you have no monopoly on evil men. I have known them since I was a very little girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Mr Dawes, do you think really that I could be a star?
Harry Dawes Well, there's one phrase I've avoided like the plague; because, it never worked out. With you, I think it would. You - couldn't miss.
Maria Vargas I think that I am pretty enough. But, I would not want to be that kind of star.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon You can't get away with this!
Harry Dawes You're being disloyal, Oscar. You're stealing dialogue from television
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes What are you afraid of?
Maria Vargas The same as everybody else. The same as you. Of being exposed and unprotected. Like Mr Kirk Edwards without his money. Like you, as you used to be without your drink - or now without your script girl, who loves you. Like me, in my shoes and on display for men and women to examine - for different reasons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon This is no time for you to be artistic. Remember, this is money out of your pocket too, so take no chances.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Dawes Many men must be in love with you.
Maria Vargas In the dirt, it's hard to tell.
Harry Dawes Haven't you been in love?
Maria Vargas From the dirt, it's easy to look into the clouds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon [voiceover] Maria D'Amata. Whatever "it" is - you name it. Whether you're born with it or catch it from a public drinking cup, Maria had "it".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon If there's one thing I know about, it's Mr. John Q Public.
[phone rings]
Oscar Muldoon He wants clean people on the screen for his children to look at. Don't let the eggheads tell you he wants high-class acting and fine stories and fancy dialogue.
[phone rings]
Kirk Edwards Oscar, the phone.
Oscar Muldoon He wants to forget his troubles for awhile and look at clean people. He wants to escape! He don't wanna see drunks, hop heads, sex maniacs
[phone rings]
Oscar Muldoon divorcees, communists, murderers. And no children of murderers! He's got enough of that at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas I am ready, Mr Dawes.
Harry Dawes You forgot your shoes.
Maria Vargas No. I did not forget them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Vargas Always, Kirk, you choose exactly the wrong moment to play dictator with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drunken blonde On the screen, you get 'em all. What about off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oscar Muldoon This I cannot figure. This doesn't mean it can't be figured. You could fill a big, fat book just with what I haven't been able to figure since I was 12 years old.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more