Drunken blonde[of Maria Vargas]She hasn't even got what I've got.
JerryWhat she's got you couldn't spell - and what you've got, you used to have.
Harry Dawes"Life, every now and then, behaves as though it had seen too many bad movies, when everything fits too well - the beginning, the middle, the end - from fade-in to fade-out."
Maria VargasTo a girl with nothing a man with hundreds is just as rich as a man with millions.
Kirk EdwardsYou've never done an honest day's work in your life!
Alberto BravanoI *have* never done a day's work in my life - honest OR dishonest, but neither have you... To make 100 dollars into 110 dollars, this is work. To make 100 million into 110 million, this is inevitable.
MyrnaRemember how you used to say life wrote lousy scripts? Even in one of yours I would have thrown this glass at him. I'm going home with him instead. You want to know the - what do you call it - motivation? Easy. I'm a frightened tramp.
Alberto Bravano[to Kirk Edwards]How many millions have you in tax-exempt bonds, and oil wells whose power of production your government so generously protects, while it denies similar benefits to the human brain?
Harry DawesI have a sixth sense that any witch in the world would give her left broomstick to have.
Harry DawesThe fact that you don't drink at all, Kirk, is the greatest argument for drunkenness I know.
Count Vincenzo Torlato-Favrini[voiceover]What will be, will be. An easy generality. A universal cure. I am what I am, do what I do, and cannot help myself. Therefore, I am free of my guilt. Nonsense, of course.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]The difference between European and American movie magnates is astonishing. There is absolutely none.
MyrnaDon't worry about your soul. You must have lost it at some preview, a long time ago.
Mr. Max BlackIt's a wonderful art form we're all doing business in, gentlemen.
Drunken blondeI don't even believe you're playing Pinochle.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]We'd been scouting for what is called, delicately, a new face. By most standards, flying all the way to Madrid to look for a new face would seem like going to a lot of trouble. But I've known producers who'd travel further for a good smoked whitefish.
Harry DawesWhat I tell Maria to do, she will do - with her shoes on, that is.
Oscar Muldoon[voiceover]It is entirely possible that Maria D'Amata went to her grave without ever once being inside of the Stork, El Morocco, Ciro's or the Mocambo. You got to admit *this* is not normal!
Alberto BravanoI will not answer vaguely, Mr Muldoon. Yes
Oscar Muldoon[voiceover]Once a year, on the French Riviera, one of the most beautiful seashores on God's earth, the international set gathers the way an annual fungus gathers on a beautiful tree. It's quite a set! It's as if ordinary human beings, living ordinary lives, had suddenly vanished from the earth - and the world was suddenly full of butterflies shaped like people. They are all happy, all the time. Some of them are happy because they are beautiful. And some of them have to be happy because they are nothing but rich. Some of the international set are happy because they are dogs. Don't laugh. There's a beauty parlour in Cannes - just for dogs. But the happiest of the international butterflies are those who live as if they never left the cocoon.
Count Vincenzo Torlato-FavriniHow much more like a dream can a dream be?
Harry DawesThe unholy pity of it! The one man in all of your fantasy and the one woman in all of his who could have made each other happy. And, once more, life louses up the script.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]Kirk Edwards - Wall Street wizard who came up from the streets of New York. Who came up from the bottom, but never really left it.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]Kirk was producing a motion picture -- his first. He has as much in common with anything creative as I have with nuclear physics.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]The blonde was made in Hollywood, USA. Her name was Myrna - and she travelled.
Oscar MuldoonJust this once, Kirk, why don't you empty your own ashtrays?
Count Vincenzo Torlato-FavriniThe last Contessa. The world will some day see paintings of her, and of her and me, and then it will think: "What a pity they have gone and left nothing behind". We will be remembered.
Eleanora Torlato-FavriniBecause the last Contessa was a movie star?
Oscar MuldoonNow you're beginning to realize that maybe she knew more about problem relatives than you do. Maybe the public heart is something you can't put on a chart or poster with just money.
Maria VargasThis is an ugly house in bad taste which I rent, containing a bed to sleep on, when I rest. Chairs to sit on and a stove to keep we warm when I rest.
Count Vincenzo Torlato-FavriniTorlatos, Favrinis, and Torlato-Favrinis. When my sister and I are extinct, perhaps they will name automobiles after us. The Torlatos and the Favrinis will be speedy little cars and the Torlato-Favrini a limousine, of course.
Harry DawesThe hardest thing in the world is getting an actor to stand still.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]Nothing could have helped. The moving finger had already writ and moved on. And nothing I could do would have cancelled half a line. Nor would my tears wash out a word of it.
Oscar Muldoon[voiceover]From Scarsdale to Singapore, they loved her.
Alberto BravanoWhen I was 15 years old, I had two choices. Everybody wanted me to be a good little boy and do good for others. I chose to be a bad little boy and do good for myself.
Oscar MuldoonI'm just as normal as you are, Buster! Remember that in the years ahead when you're directing cigarette butts on television!
Oscar Muldoon[voiceover]In the world of pretense, a pretender is the best thing you can be.
Eleanora Torlato-FavriniThe world has become a changed place. And, like the dinosaurs, we can no longer function in it.
Harry DawesI don't want this to be a shock to you; but, a Count is a man and a Contessa is a woman.
Harry Dawes[voiceover]My name is Harry Dawes I've been a writer and director of movies for longer than I like to remember. I go way back: back to when the movies had two dimensions, and one dimension, and sometimes no dimension at all.
Oscar MuldoonWe understand you got a lot of talent! And that's the one thing that could make Mr Kirk Edwards fly all the way here from Rome - all the way from California, you might say. Talent! And where other men go for a pretty face or a pair of legs, talent is what Mr. Kirk Edwards worships.
Kirk EdwardsLet that be a lesson to you, Myrna. It's never too late to develop character.
MyrnaI've got time.
Maria VargasI do not say this with pride, Mr Dawes. Nor do I want it to sound like one of the foolish things we laugh at in the movies. But no man has ever paid for me and I do not think any man ever will.
Oscar MuldoonAfraid you'll be lonely, far away in Hollywood? There's no reason why, after a time, we can't send for your mother. After all, a girl likes to have her mother with her. Right?
Maria VargasLove. It is a kind of sickness. And, as I have said, I cannot bear to be with sick people. But when the sick one is yourself, you cannot run away.
Maria VargasWhen I was a little girl, like so many others, there was no money to buy shoes for me. And when the bombs came, in the civil war, I used to bury myself in the dirt of the ruins to be safe. I would lie there, safe in the dirt - and wiggle my toes and listen to the noise - and dream of someday being a fine lady, in fine shoes. I hate shoes, Mr Dawes. I wear them to dance and to show myself. But, I feel afraid in shoes. And I feel safe with my feet in the dirt.
Maria VargasI have no fear of Mr Kirk Edwards. America is a very rich and powerful country; but, you have no monopoly on evil men. I have known them since I was a very little girl.
Maria VargasMr Dawes, do you think really that I could be a star?
Harry DawesWell, there's one phrase I've avoided like the plague; because, it never worked out. With you, I think it would. You - couldn't miss.
Maria VargasI think that I am pretty enough. But, I would not want to be that kind of star.
Maria VargasThe same as everybody else. The same as you. Of being exposed and unprotected. Like Mr Kirk Edwards without his money. Like you, as you used to be without your drink - or now without your script girl, who loves you. Like me, in my shoes and on display for men and women to examine - for different reasons.
Oscar MuldoonThis is no time for you to be artistic. Remember, this is money out of your pocket too, so take no chances.