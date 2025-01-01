Menu
Where the Money Is Movie Quotes
Where the Money Is Movie Quotes
Police forces surrounding the house
Put your hands above your heads!
Henry Manning
You haven't lived until you heard someone say that to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Manning
Honey, I'm playing brain dead, not brain damaged.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Manning
You wanna save your marriage by robbing a bank. Why don't you go see a priest?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wayne
[swimming toward them]
You lay a finger on her, and I'll...
Henry
What, splash me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol
[getting frisky with Henry]
That's the difference between doctors and nurses. Doctors can be so tied to medical procedures. But sometimes... a little down-home therapy is so much more effective.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Newman
Dermot Mulroney
Linda Fiorentino
