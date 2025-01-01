Balem AbrasaxMy mother made me understand that every human society is a pyramid and that some lives will always matter more than others. It is better to accept this than to pretend it isn't true.
[from trailer]
Stinger Apini[to Caine]You're the perfect hunting machine: fearless, relentless. You've been searching for one thing your whole life... and she's down there.
Caine WiseIt can be difficult for Terrsies, or people from underdeveloped worlds to hear that their planet is not the only inhabited planet in the Verse.
Jupiter JonesHas to be the anesthesia. I mean, it's gotta be a dream.
Caine WiseThe Protocol actually says that most Terrsies will say that this has to be a dream.
Jupiter JonesYeah, because a dream is the only way any of this makes sense.
Caine WiseCompared to what? The idea that you're the only intelligent species, on the only inhabitable planet, in a universe so full of planets that you don't even have a number to describe how many there are.
Balem Abrasax[sitting on his throne with his back to Jupiter]You should have stayed dead.
Balem Abrasax[throws up his hands]*I create life*! And I destroy it. Life in an act of consumption, Jupiter. To live is to consume. Now, the human beings on your planet are merely a resource waiting to be converted into capital. And this entire enterprise is just a small part in a vast and beautiful machine defined by evolution, designed to a single purpose... To create profit.
Kalique Abrasax[steps out of her rejuvenation pool]Each of us has a code for our optimal physical condition. The problem is our genes have an expiration date which is transferred to our cells. A long time ago, someone figured out how to replace deteriorating cells with new ones. Today, it's as easy as changing a light bulb.
Kalique AbrasaxIn your world, people are used to fighting for resources... like oil, or minerals, or land. But when you have access to the vastness of space, you realize there's only one resource worth fighting over... even killing for: More time. Time is the single most precious commodity in the universe.
[first lines]
Jupiter JonesTechnically speaking, I'm an alien. And from the perspective of Immigration, an illegal one. My parents met at the University in Saint Petersburg, where he taught Astrophysics and she taught Applied Mathematics. My mother fell in love with him when she found him almost frozen to death on the bank of the Neva, staring at the stars.
Stinger Apini[Caine stares at Jupiter's Great Red Spot, looking pensive, worried and terrified. Moments later, Stinger walks to Caine, cautiously]I know because of who and what you are, you're unable to say this... so I'll say it for you.
Stinger Apini[Caine looks at Stinger]You lied in the Commonwealth because you're a Hunter...
Stinger Apini[Caine looks at the floor of the ship, eyes half-closed and welling up]... who's been searching for one thing his whole life. You survived so long without it, the fact that you may have found it... terrifies you. But not as much as the fact...
[points to Jupiter's Great Red Spot, Caine looks up]
Stinger Apini... that she's down there, buried in several tons of hurricane; and if you want to see her again, then you take my advice. You get down there, and you start digging.
[Caine starts breathing heavily, eyes welled up and looks at Stinger for a moment, before quickly running off to find a fighter pod]
Balem AbrasaxDouble our security deployment. Destroy any ship that comes near the planet.
Titus AbrasaxI was going through some of mother's old sheavework and I came across a description of a planet she claimed was the most rare and beautiful estate she ever owned. I believe she named it...