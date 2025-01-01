Menu
Kinoafisha Films Jupiter Ascending Jupiter Ascending Movie Quotes

Jupiter Jones It's like my internal compass needle points straight at Mr. Wrong. Maybe it's my genes. Maybe I have defective engineering, too.
[moving closer]
Jupiter Jones And if that's the case... is there anyway to fix it?
Caine Wise [backing away] You are royalty now. Im a Splice. You don't understand what that means but... I have more in common with a dog than I have with you.
Jupiter Jones I love dogs. I've always loved dogs.
Balem Abrasax My mother made me understand that every human society is a pyramid and that some lives will always matter more than others. It is better to accept this than to pretend it isn't true.
[from trailer]
Stinger Apini [to Caine] You're the perfect hunting machine: fearless, relentless. You've been searching for one thing your whole life... and she's down there.
Caine Wise It can be difficult for Terrsies, or people from underdeveloped worlds to hear that their planet is not the only inhabited planet in the Verse.
Jupiter Jones Has to be the anesthesia. I mean, it's gotta be a dream.
Caine Wise The Protocol actually says that most Terrsies will say that this has to be a dream.
Jupiter Jones Yeah, because a dream is the only way any of this makes sense.
Caine Wise Compared to what? The idea that you're the only intelligent species, on the only inhabitable planet, in a universe so full of planets that you don't even have a number to describe how many there are.
Balem Abrasax [sitting on his throne with his back to Jupiter] You should have stayed dead.
Jupiter Jones [angrily] I am not your mother.
Balem Abrasax [scoffing] No, my mother never cleaned a toilet in her life.
Jupiter Jones Maybe that was her problem.
Balem Abrasax My mother... My mother taught me what was necessary to rule in this universe.
Jupiter Jones By killing people?
Balem Abrasax [throws up his hands] *I create life*! And I destroy it. Life in an act of consumption, Jupiter. To live is to consume. Now, the human beings on your planet are merely a resource waiting to be converted into capital. And this entire enterprise is just a small part in a vast and beautiful machine defined by evolution, designed to a single purpose... To create profit.
Jupiter Jones Are those flying boots?
Caine Wise They use the force of gravity, redirecting it into differential equation slopes that you can surf.
Jupiter Jones Yeah. I heard "gravity" and "surf".
Caine Wise Up is hard. Down is easy.
Jupiter Jones Thank you. Wow.
Stinger Apini Your Majesty...
[kneels before Jupiter]
Kalique Abrasax [steps out of her rejuvenation pool] Each of us has a code for our optimal physical condition. The problem is our genes have an expiration date which is transferred to our cells. A long time ago, someone figured out how to replace deteriorating cells with new ones. Today, it's as easy as changing a light bulb.
Jupiter Jones Where do you get these light bulbs?
Kalique Abrasax You grow them.
Jupiter Jones Like clones?
Kalique Abrasax No. Clones lack genetic plasticity. Several million years ago, a gene plague caused by cloning, nearly annihilated the entire human race.
Jupiter Jones I was told that the House of Abrasax seeded the Earth. Is that where you get it?
Kalique Abrasax Your earth is a very small part of a very large industry... Feel my skin.
Jupiter Jones [touches Kalique's hand] Oh, wow.
Kalique Abrasax In your world, people are used to fighting for resources... like oil, or minerals, or land. But when you have access to the vastness of space, you realize there's only one resource worth fighting over... even killing for: More time. Time is the single most precious commodity in the universe.
[first lines]
Jupiter Jones Technically speaking, I'm an alien. And from the perspective of Immigration, an illegal one. My parents met at the University in Saint Petersburg, where he taught Astrophysics and she taught Applied Mathematics. My mother fell in love with him when she found him almost frozen to death on the bank of the Neva, staring at the stars.
Stinger Apini We need a plan.
Caine Wise We need firepower.
Balem Abrasax Understand this, Mr. Night. I will harvest that planet tomorrow... before I let her take it from me.
Caine Wise Where's Kiza? She used to at least listen to my side of the story.
Stinger Apini You stay the hell away from my daughter.
[kicks him while he's down]
Kiza Don't drag me into your male mating rituals.
[Caine saves Jupiter from getting killed]
Jupiter Jones Who are you?
Caine Wise Caine Wise. I'm here to help you.
Diomika Tsing If there's anything we can do to make the journey easier, you let us know.
Jupiter Jones Actually, you know what, I'm feeling a little over-dressed, so if you have something I can change into. By myself. While I'm awake.
[Jupiter looks back towards Caine]
Caine Wise What?
Balem Abrasax Slow.
[play back of the scene in the operating room where Caine meets Jupiter slows as Balem moves around in it]
Balem Abrasax There... you... are...
[he stoops down to look at Jupiter as she is floating in the operating room]
Balem Abrasax You know there are moments when I actually miss you. Because no one understands this universe like you did. No one understands me...
[his voice breaks]
Balem Abrasax ...like you did.
Jupiter Jones Where's my family?
Chicanery Night Well, we can all only hope that they remain unharmed.
[chuckles with an evil grin; Jupiter throws her weight into a punch to his face]
Chicanery Night I see you have the standard issue Abrasax temper.
Balem Abrasax [to Titus on the recently-harvested planet of Zalintyre] The House of Abrasax continues to thrive, despite the squandering of your inheritance, brother.
Jupiter Jones I don't care. The more you care, the more the world finds ways to hurt you for it.
Seal and Signet Minister Now, here is your Code and Conduct Guide... and your Royal Ways and Means Commission. And file this with the Legion Administrator for your Royal Guard appointment. Yes?
Jupiter Jones Okay.
Seal and Signet Minister Well, congratulations, Your Majesty... and my deepest condolences.
Jupiter Jones [her smile drops] Thank you?
Titus Abrasax Lies are a necessity. They are the source of meaning - of belief and hope. Honestly, lies are sometimes the only reason I get out of bed.
Phylo Percadium [looking out at the aproaching spaceport] Welcome, Your Majesty, to the over-populated, oozing cesspool we humbly call home.
[from trailer]
Balem Abrasax Bring her to me... *Now*!
[last lines]
Caine Wise You ready?
Jupiter Jones Watch this.
[jumps off the Willis Tower wearing hover boots]
Jupiter Jones [narrating] The problem with Astrology? Total bullshit.
Titus Abrasax Have you ever seen a harvest?
Kalique Abrasax Oh no. Never. But I've heard they feel no pain. It's all quite humane, from what I've been told.
[repeated line]
Jupiter Jones I hate my life.
Stinger Apini [Caine stares at Jupiter's Great Red Spot, looking pensive, worried and terrified. Moments later, Stinger walks to Caine, cautiously] I know because of who and what you are, you're unable to say this... so I'll say it for you.
Stinger Apini [Caine looks at Stinger] You lied in the Commonwealth because you're a Hunter...
Stinger Apini [Caine looks at the floor of the ship, eyes half-closed and welling up] ... who's been searching for one thing his whole life. You survived so long without it, the fact that you may have found it... terrifies you. But not as much as the fact...
[points to Jupiter's Great Red Spot, Caine looks up]
Stinger Apini ... that she's down there, buried in several tons of hurricane; and if you want to see her again, then you take my advice. You get down there, and you start digging.
[Caine starts breathing heavily, eyes welled up and looks at Stinger for a moment, before quickly running off to find a fighter pod]
Balem Abrasax Double our security deployment. Destroy any ship that comes near the planet.
[shouts]
Balem Abrasax Go!
Stinger Apini Your Majesty has no idea of the scientific miracles that human beings are capable of.
Jupiter Jones Why won't those human beings share things like this?
Stinger Apini Sharing has never been the strong suit of your species, your Majesty.
Jupiter Jones Wait, are you saying your people killed the dinosaurs?
Stinger Apini Technically, they're your people, Majesty.
Jupiter Jones How can one person own the earth?
Kalique Abrasax It's just a planet, Jupiter.
Jupiter Jones Is he mad at me?
Stinger Apini When's he's mad, you'll know it.
Stinger Apini Bees aren't like humans. They don't question or doubt. Bees don't lie.
Jupiter Jones I am telling you: I am nobody.
Caine Wise Balem Abrasax wouldn't demolish an entire city for a nobody.
Razo We should warn Lord Balem.
Ibis We should... .but do you trust me?
Titus Abrasax I was going through some of mother's old sheavework and I came across a description of a planet she claimed was the most rare and beautiful estate she ever owned. I believe she named it...
Balem Abrasax Earth.
Titus Abrasax Earth. It was part of your inheritance, wasn't it, brother? I was quite moved by her description and I was wondering if there was any chance you might be willing to part with it.
Kalique Abrasax Titus, didn't you bother to look at the sheaves? That planet is worth more than all of your estates combined.
Titus Abrasax Really? I had no idea.
Jupiter Jones I just don't remember Cinderella puking. Kinda remember her dancing with a bunch of mice.
