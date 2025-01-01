Menu
Fort Apache the Bronx Movie Quotes

Murphy You want to go out tonight, have a drink?
Isabella Two hundred cops ask me out every day. Why should I say yes to you?
Murphy Cause you say yes to all the others.
Isabella Well I guess that makes you the only cop in the Bronx I say no to.
Connolly Your Precinct has the worst absentee record in the city, the most disability claims, the highest percentage of men on sick call, the least convictions per arrest, and you want me to believe there are no men on the take!
Dugan So they toss a numbers runner for a couple of dollars, turn a pimp upside down for a little loose change, there's nobody getting rich up here.
Connolly There's nobody doing anything up here that I can see, these men aren't motivated
Dugan Motivated ? This is Siberia, Connolly. 65% of the men up here have been transferred. We've got the connivers, the slobs, the shirkers, Guys who beat up the wrong Guinea. Gave a diplomat a parking ticket, screwed a big mouth hooker or shook down the wrong peddler
Connolly There are plenty of good police officers under your command, you're the one that's falling down on the job
Dugan Yeah that's right, Blame Dugan! Sure let the politicians and everyone else off the hook, Blame Dugan, that's the easy way. You got a 40-block area with 70,000 people packed in like sardines smelling each others' farts living like cockroaches, and that's Dugan's fault. You got the lowest income per capita, the highest rate of unemployment in the city and that's my fault! Why aren't I out there getting all these people jobs? Largest proportion of non-English speaking population in the city! Dugan's fault, why aren't he out there teaching them to speak English? 4% Spanish speaking cops on the force! Hey Dugan, get your ass out in the barrio and recruit! Families that have been on welfare for three or four generations. Youth Gangs. Winos. Junkies. Pimps! Hookers. Maniacs. Cop-killers...
Connolly You finished?
Dugan Yeah, I'm finished. I'm goin' to Florida, Connelly. I'm goin' fishin'. So you can bring up all your computers and your slide rules and all your psychological techniques. I mean this neighborhood'll bury ya. There's enough dirt in this precinct to bury every smart-ass cop in the city!
Connolly What's all this Indian junk?
Heffernan Well, you know the precinct is nicknamed 'Fort Apache'...
Applebaum The men put that up, Captain. Guy goes on vacation, he brings back some kind of souvenir, you know?
Connolly It makes the place look like a fraternity house... take it down, lieutenant.
Applebaum It's not a good idea, Captain.
Connolly And let's see about getting this place painted.
Heffernan Well that's kind of a problem, painters won't come up here.
Connolly We'll have to get all those civilians out from in front of the precinct.
Applebaum We can't do that.
Connolly [stops, turns and looks Applebaum in the eye] Excuse me?
Applebaum This is the only place the old folks can go without getting mugged. See, it's not a police station, it's a fort in hostile territory, you understand?
Heffernan [agreeing] 'Fort Apache'.
Morgan [after Murphy failed to shoot down a purse snatcher who outran him] You'll catch a heart attack before you catch a nigger, Tarzan.
Corelli What's his problem?
Murphy He thinks I'm a liberal.
Murphy What is this, the gunfight at the O.K. Corral?
Finley As long as there's cop killers around, pal, I'm gonna be ready.
Murphy It don't make no difference how many guns you got. You only got two hands.
Theresa Andy?
Corelli [sleepily] Hmm?
Theresa I'm glad we did it.
Corelli Glad we did what?
Theresa Wise guy...
[pauses, then]
Theresa Andy?
Corelli [sleepily] Hmm?
Theresa Did you enjoy it?
Corelli [smiles] Yeah, it was all right...
Theresa It was just all right?
Corelli Well, there's wasn't enough pepperoni on it, and the anchovies tasted like shoe leather.
Theresa I didn't mean the pizza, I meant me.
Corelli [turns over to face her] Oh, you? Yeah. Yeah.
[they snuggle closer]
Corelli But there wasn't enough pepperoni on it, and the anchovies tasted like shoe leather...
Theresa [laughing] Shut up, just shut up...
Murphy [Murphy and Isabella are playing the game of you-tell-me-about-me while on their first date. Murphy starts telling Isabella about herself] Poor family, you're the oldest. You've got a lot of brothers and sisters. You got a brother in the joint. Your mother's sick. You got a scholarship to nursing school and you did real good, but you can't get a job anywhere but here. How'm I doin'?
Isabella I don't know yet.
Murphy [continuing] Smoke a little reefer, fool around a little bit, you wanna get married but the selection in the neighborhood ain't that good.
Isabella Finished?
Murphy Yeah. Now you.
Isabella OK, you come from three generations of cops. Your grandfather and your father and your brothers are all cops. All your friends are cops. It's a good thing there are some lady cops or you wouldn't have any sex life.
[Murphy rolls his eyes knowingly]
Isabella [continuing] You get drunk every night. You think all men are thieves and all women are sluts, and you don't trust anybody but your partner.
Murphy [nodding in agreement] It's my round.
Isabella [stops him] No, the drinks are on me.
Connolly [Murphy has decided to turn in two of his fellow officers, and also resign from the force. He tosses his badge on Connolly's desk] What's that?
Murphy What does it look like? Being a stoolie is my last official act.
Connolly [Connolly doesn't want Murphy to quit] You're a good cop, Murphy. But I don't think you'd be much good at anything else.
Murphy I'm gonna run for president. What do you care?
Murphy That's just talk, Andy, and you know it. We both know what's right. We ain't got the guts to do it.
Corelli Guts? What are you talkin', guts? You mean brains, don't ya? Shit, I'll go through fire with you Murph, and you know I will. But I gotta live with these guys. You turn a cop in, and you're finished. Might as well quit the force and move out of the city. Even if you get a transfer, your rep follows you around. It just ain't worth it. Especially when you won't be doing anybody any good. I ain't a stool pigeon, Murph. I'm sorry.
Corelli That's a nice coat. How'd you like me to cut it open, let all the rats out.
Pimp This coat cost more than you make in a year, motherfucker.
Murphy He knows your name.
Corelli Told you I was famous.
Corelli What? You mean you're gonna leave me alone up here in the garden spot of the Western world?
Corelli Look on the bright side, though. We get our names in the papers, right? We're gonna be real serious on t.v. Hey, you know, with your good looks, maybe you get to ball an anchor lady.
Murphy Yeah?
Corelli Yeah.
Murphy Not with my luck. If it was raining anchor ladies, I'd get hit with Walter Cronkite.
Connolly [walking into the precinct for the first time] Captain Duggan's office?
Pantuzzi [points toward the right without looking up] .
Connolly Don't you monitor the people who ask to see the commander, Sergeant? What if I was a lunatic with a gun?
Pantuzzi Then you wouldn't be a police officer Captain Connolly. Or would you?
Connolly What's your name, Sergeant?
Pantuzzi Kicking ass and taking names eh Captain? Well I'm Sergeant Anthony Pantuzzi. I have 22 years on the job and I'm ready to retire tomorrow if I get a hard time from my new commander. I'll take the half-pension before I take any crap from anybody.
[pointing again]
Pantuzzi Captain Duggan's office is over on the right close to the street as he can get.
Connolly [surprised, yet amused] Thank youuuuu Sergeant.
Morgan Hey Murph, what do you think of that son of a bitch, huh? Connolly. Captain Connolly. That clown they dress up as a cop. That fuckin' banana. I mean, who does he think he's playin' with, some chickenshit rookie? I've been on the job too long, you know what I mean? Yeah, they might get me for coopin'. Or for scorin' a little nookie on the side. Or, maybe even shakin' down a bodega. I never said I was the smartest guy in the world, but when he comes up with this phony witness shit...
Murphy They *got* witnesses, Einstein.
Morgan Yeah, deaf and dumb ones, right?
Murphy Real live ones! The kind that put you away.
[Murphy gives him a hard and direct smirk, and walks out of the bar]
Morgan Hey Murph! Murphy! Murphy, come here!
[goes out after Murphy]
Morgan [confronting Murphy on the street] Murphy! What are you talking about?
Murphy They got the little chick that was hiding up there behind the junk pile!
Morgan What chick?
Murphy Yeah, they got me and Coreli, too... A-Number One police work... Poor kid wasn't botherin' nobody, and you throw him off the roof!
Morgan You shut the fuck up!
Murphy You fuckin' creep, I wish I was man enough to turn you in!
Connolly Any information from the street so far?
Dacey Are you kidding? Any place else a guy sees a cop get killed, he runs to the phone, here the doors close. Right now there could be five people who know who did this, in a few hours maybe ten maybe more but not us. Up here Captain, cops are like husbands, they're always the last to know.
